- December 12, 2023 16:31
Market news: Rupee closes 1 paisa lower at 83.38 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.38 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of domestic inflation data and the upcoming US Fed meeting.
Besides, selling pressure in the domestic equity markets dented market sentiment, forex traders said.
However, the American currency’s weakness against major currencies overseas restricted the loss in the local currency, they added.
- December 12, 2023 16:00
Stock market live updates: Chembond Chemicals Limited has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary under the name Chembond Chemical Specialties Limited in Maharashtra.
- December 12, 2023 15:59
Market news: KIOCL Ltd informed the operation of Pellet Plant Unit at Mangalore have been temporarily suspended with effect from 12 December 2023, due to non-availability of iron-ore fines.
- December 12, 2023 15:54
Stock market live updates: Spectrum Foods expects luxury resort project in Pushkar to be completed on schedule
Spectrum Foods Ltd’s shares were up 1.20 per cent after the company provided an update on the construction of its luxury resort project in Pushkar. Construction is on in full swing with approximately 150 workers on-site, to ensure timely completion of the project.
- December 12, 2023 15:52
Stocks to watch: Niraj Cement Structurals Limited
Niraj Cement Structurals Limited has received work order for upgradation of Roads and Drainage System Outside Custom Bound Area in J N Port Navi-Mumbai through an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust value of worth ₹210.98 Crore excluding GST.
- December 12, 2023 15:51
Stocks in news: Cummins India Limited
Cummins India Limited has announced the launch of DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine), an intelligent Fuel Management System, in collaboration with Repos Energy at CII EXCON 2023, at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).
- December 12, 2023 15:42
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said on market trends
The Nifty Mid and Small indices, with robust rallies of 42% and 49% on a YTD basis, now carry a 25% premium to their long-term averages, signalling potential valuation concerns. Though the domestic growth outlook remains strong, the risk of EL-Nino is expected to keep the market under pressure.
- December 12, 2023 15:35
Closing bell: Sensex sheds 377 pts; Nifty closes around 20,900
Indian markets ended in red on Tuesday. BSE Sensex declined 377.50 points or 0.54% to 69,551.03. NSE Nifty lost 90.70 points or 0.43% to 20,906.40, show provisional data.
- December 12, 2023 15:32
Stock market live updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding in Atul Ltd from 4.997% to 5.117% of the paid-up capital of the company.
LIC stock traded at ₹795.55 on the NSE, up by 3.19%.
Atul stock traded at ₹6,810 on the NSE, up by 0.21%.
- December 12, 2023 15:28
Stocks in news: Infosys
Infosys has received communication(s) for collection of penalty from overseas authorities.
From District of Columbia – Department of Employment Services for Order passed/ action taken Penalty – $ 100.00 for Late Payment of State Unemployment Insurance Tax for Q3 2023.; and from Oregon – Department of Revenue for Order passed/ action taken Penalty – $ 14,979.12.
Infosys stock traded at ₹1,477.65 on the NSE, down by 0.73%.
- December 12, 2023 15:23
Stock Market Today: Cyient has inaugurated the CyientifIQ Experience Center (CEC) in its Hyderabad Campus. The stock trades at ₹1,975.70 on the NSE, down by 1.39%.
- December 12, 2023 15:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Asahi Songwon Colors stock rises 1.57% on NSE
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is up by 1.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹288.05. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlas Life Sciences (India) Private Limited, had commenced the commercial production of API - Intermediate at its new plant at Chhatral, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
- December 12, 2023 15:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
- HDFC Life (4.46%)
- Ultratech(2.05%)
- Bajaj Auto (1.90%)
- SBI Life (1.28%)
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (1.16%)
Major losers:
- Apollo Hospitals (-2.25%)
- Maruti (-1.99%)
- Eicher Motors (-1.98%)
- Sun Pharma (-1.97%)
- Coal India (-1.84%)
- December 12, 2023 15:08
Stock Market Live Updates: 1,645 stocks advance and 2,118 decline on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on December 12, 2023, were 1,645 against 2,118 stocks that declined; 114 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,877. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 381, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21.
- December 12, 2023 14:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Capri Global Capital secures IRDAI license, stock falls 0.41%
Capri Global Capital Limited stock trades at ₹760.90 on the NSE, down by 0.41%. The company had received Corporate Agency license from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for setting up of Insurance business.
- December 12, 2023 14:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Kothari Petrochemicals resumes operations at Chennai factory, stock drops 2.09%
Kothari Petrochemicals has restarted operations at the Company’s factory located at Manali Industrial Area, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The stock trades at ₹154.70 on the NSE, down by 2.09%.
- December 12, 2023 14:49
Stock Market Live Updates: DLF CFO Vivek Anand resigns, stock dips 0.77%
DLF stock trades at ₹661.95 on the NSE, down by 0.77%. The company had announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vivek Anand has resigned from the company, effective February next year.
- December 12, 2023 14:47
Stock Market Live Updates: SpiceJet board approves equity share and warrant allotment, stock dips 0.94%
SpiceJet board has approved issue and allotment of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis:
Up to 32,08,05,972 equity shares of Rs.10 each; and up to 13,00,00,000 warrants, each convertible at the option of investor into equivalent number of equity shares of ₹10 each
Issue price fixed at ₹50 per equity share / warrant.
SpiceJet stock is down by 0.94% on the BSE, trading at ₹60.
- December 12, 2023 14:45
Stock Market Today: Incumbent Government to come back in India: Fitch Ratings
Policy Uncertainty May Rise as APAC Sovereigns Face 2024 Elections
Fitch Ratings-Hong Kong-12 December 2023: Fitch Ratings expects continuity to be the main theme of the elections among our rated Asian sovereigns due in 2024, but we view the chance of election outcomes influencing credit profiles as being higher in Pakistan (CCC) and Sri Lanka (Restricted Default, ‘RD’), which are both dependent on successful IMF programme implementation and official support, as well as Taiwan (AA/Stable), given potential geopolitical implications.
Almost half of our rated portfolio of Asian sovereigns will hold legislative or presidential elections in 2024. We believe it most likely that incumbent administrations will retain power in India (BBB-/Stable) and Bangladesh (BB-/Negative), during their general elections in April-May and January, respectively, pointing to the likelihood of broad policy continuity. Still, the size of the majority in the next Indian parliament could influence the ambitiousness of the administration’s reform agenda.
- December 12, 2023 14:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Spectrum Foods reports progress on Pushkar resort, stock gains 1.22%
Spectrum Foods informed that construction of luxury resort project in Pushkar is currently in full swing, with approximately 150 dedicated workers on-site working diligently to ensure the timely completion of this project. The company said, “we are currently in discussions with a multinational hospitality group for a potential tie-up.”
Spectrum Foods stock rises by 1.22% on the BSE, trading at ₹49.64.
- December 12, 2023 14:07
Stock market Live Updates: Adani Ports board approves ₹5,000 crore NCD issuance, stock rises 0.54%
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone board has approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹5,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis; and for issuance of Non-cumulative redeemable preference shares on private placement basis for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹250.19 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
The stock is up by 0.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,037.45.
- December 12, 2023 14:05
Stock Market Today: Graphite India’s German subsidiary recovers after IT security incident, stock dips 0.30%
Graphite India informed regarding the IT security incident at its German step-down subsidiary. “The subsidiary employed local cyber security experts (including Cyber experts from local police authorities) available in Germany and enhanced security measures to recover the back-up data. The IT systems are running well. The subsidiary’s business operations were affected minimally and with small costs,” it said in a regulatory filing.
The stock trades at ₹514.85 on the NSE, down by 0.30%.
- December 12, 2023 13:53
Share Market Today: Happiest Minds earns ‘Rising Star’ status in ISG report, stock gains 3.13%
Happiest Minds Tecnologies has been recognised as a ‘Rising Star’ across multiple categories in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services Report 2023 by Information Services Group (ISG). The stock rises by 3.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹906.65.
- December 12, 2023 13:51
Stock Market Today: Tata Motors stock trades at ₹717.60 on the NSE, down by 0.44%. The company had recently said it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective January 2024, up to 3%.
- December 12, 2023 13:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Multi-institutional team licenses 5G RAN tech to Tejas Networks for ₹12 crore
A 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) technology developed by a multiinstitutional team has been licensed to an industry partner TEJAS NETWORKS (A Tata Group Company) for a sum of ₹12 Crore. IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) developed a ‘5G RAN sub-system’ at the 5G Test Bed. Tejas Networks stock trades at ₹821.10 on the NSE, up by 0.73%.
- December 12, 2023 13:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Coal India Boosts Capital Expenditure, Grows 7.6% Year-on-Year
Coal India’s (CIL) capital expenditure increased by ₹741 crore in eight months ending November FY 2024 to ₹10,492 Crore, 7.6% higher than ₹9,751 Crore of corresponding period last year.
The stock trades at ₹350.15 on the NSE, down by 0.99%.
- December 12, 2023 13:18
Stock Market Live Updates: JLR teams up with Tata Communications for digital transformation
JLR is partnering with Tata Communications to future-proof its digital transformation and pave the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.
Tata Communications stock trades at ₹1719.70 on the NSE, up by 0.74%.
- December 12, 2023 13:17
Stock Market Live Updates: RITES secures contract with CFM Mozambique for diesel locomotives
RITES has signed a contract agreement with CFM Mozambique for supply of 10 Diesel Locomotives along with Incidental Services at a total cost of $37,680,080. The stock is up by 2.75% on the NSE, trading at ₹512.
- December 12, 2023 13:16
Commodities Market Live Updates: Zinc futures: Short at ₹220
Zinc futures (December contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) have declined since mid-November. It started to fall after facing resistance at ₹235.
- December 12, 2023 13:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Mishra Dhatu wins large order worth Rs 357 crore
- December 12, 2023 13:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Major stocks that hit 52-week high
Surana Solar (19.89%);
Energy Development Company (19.89%)
Inox Green Energy (11.97%)
Delta Manufacturing (10.59%)
KPI Green Energy (10%)
- December 12, 2023 12:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Datamatics earns ‘Major Contender’ title in Everest Group’s D&A services assessment; stock at ₹716.25
Datamatics has been recognised as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Data and Analytics (D&A) Services for Midmarket Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. Datamatics Global Services stock trades at ₹716.25 on the NSE, down by 0.05%.
- December 12, 2023 12:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Motisons Jewellers sets IPO price band; opens Monday
Jaipur-based hyperlocal jewellery retail chain, Motisons Jewellers has fixed the price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per Equity Share for its maiden initial public offer.
The IPO will open on Monday for subscription and close on Wednesday.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 250 Equity Shares and in multiples of 250 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Public Issue of face value of ₹10 per Equity Share is entirely a fresh issue of up to 2,74,71,000 equity Shares with no Offer for Sale component.
- December 12, 2023 12:32
Nifty Today: Top pharma stock gainers at this hour of trade
Top gainers of Nifty Pharma stocks:
Alkem (1.53%); Dr Reddy’s (1.44%); Granules (1.38%); Gland Pharma (1.19%); Lupin (1.19%)
- December 12, 2023 12:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Sarthak Metals declares ₹1 interim dividend; stock up 0.41% at ₹244.95
Sarthak Metals Limited has declared Interim Dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The stock inches up by 0.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹244.95.
- December 12, 2023 12:07
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12:
Ultratech (2.66%); Hindalco (2.05%); HDFC Life (1.92%); Bajaj Auto (1.87%); Hero motcorp (1.74%)
Major losers:
Sunpharma (-1.36%); Eicher Motors (-1.31%); LT (-0.90%); Titan (-0.89%); ONGC (-.086%)
- December 12, 2023 12:06
Sensex Today: At Noon, BSE witnesses 2,031 advancing stocks; 1,578 decline, 154 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on December 12, 2023, were 2,031 against 1,578 stocks that declined; 154 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,763. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 358, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14.
- December 12, 2023 11:59
Share Market Live Updates: IG Petrochemicals wins ₹4,626.65 lakh IT appeal; stock Up 1.13%
IG Petrochemicals informed the exchange that the appeal filed by the Department of Income Tax before Karnataka High Court for the income tax demand amounting to ₹4,626.65 lakh has been dismissed. IGPL stock is up by 1.13% on the NSE, trading at ₹452.85.
- December 12, 2023 11:51
Share Market Live Updates: Dava Discount franchise launches in Kolkata; Rajnish stock falls 2.04% to ₹13.42
Dava Discount a brand of Rajnish Wellness Limited has started a new franchisee in Kolkata. Rajnish stock trades at ₹13.42 on the BSE, down by 2.04%.
- December 12, 2023 11:17
Nifty Today: Top gainers of Nifty Metal stocks
Jindal Steel (3.03%)
Hindalco (2.79%)
Welcorp (2.33%)
JSW Steel (1.57%)
- December 12, 2023 11:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Revolt Motors unveils RV400 in striking lightning yellow; RattanIndia Enterprises stock at ₹80.45, down 0.49%
Revolt Motors has announced the launch of a radiant addition to its lineup RV400 in striking Lightning Yellow. RattanIndia Enterprises stock trades at ₹80.45 on the NSE, down by 0.49%.
- December 12, 2023 11:14
Sensex Today: Major gainers, losers at 11 a.m.
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Safar Industries (11.40%); GTL Infra (8.06%); J&KBank (7.91%)
Major losers:
Maharashtra Seamless (-5.41%); DB Realty (-4.58%); Paytm (-4.33%
- December 12, 2023 11:13
Share Market Live Today: Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients starts Dahej plant; Stock inces up
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients has commenced production in the Dahej plant on today i.e December 12, 2023. The stock inches up by 0.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹422.60.
- December 12, 2023 10:59
Share Market Live Today: GoFashion receives compounding notice; stock down 1.22% at ₹1,283.75
GoFashion (India) has received notice for compounding from the Office of the Senior Inspector, Legal Metrology, Agra, for payment of compounding fee. The stock trades at ₹1,283.75 on the NSE, down by 1.22%.
- December 12, 2023 10:58
Stock Market Live Updates: HMA Agro approves stock split; trading at ₹641, up by 2.70%
HMA Agro Industries has informed that board has approved for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up into 10 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each fully paid-up. The board has fixed the ‘Record Date’ i.e. ‘Friday, December 29, 2023’.
The stock trades at ₹641 on the NSE, up by 2.70%.
- December 12, 2023 10:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty prediction today – December 12, 2023: Wait for dips to go long
Nifty 50 has risen above the psychological 21,000 mark. The index has been struggling to get a sustained rise above 21,000 over the last two trading days. It is important to see if the rise above 21,000 seen today is sustaining or not. Nifty is now trading at 21,029, up 0.15 per cent.
- December 12, 2023 10:40
Share Market Live Updates: Hindalco expanding aluminium foil capacity for EV batteries; stock up 0.84%
Hindalco Industries plans to expand its manufacturing capacity of fine-quality aluminium foil used in rechargeable batteries to serve the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. The company is investing ₹800 crore to build a new plant near Sambalpur in Odisha.
The stock trades at ₹526.80 on the NSE, up by 0.84%.
- December 12, 2023 10:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Kotak Institutional Equities on Pharmaceuticals
IPM pulse - back and forth
After a strong performance in October 2023, IPM growth slipped again to 3.5% yoy in November 2023, led by a combination of factors, including the festive season, a high base of 15% yoy and inventory destocking. IPM reported a four-year sales CAGR of 8% during the month. MAT growth for IPM in November 2023 stood at 10.5% yoy. Buoyed by improved field force productivity in most companies, price hikes and new launches, we continue to bake in a 3-15% organic domestic sales growth in FY2024E for our coverage. Even as improved US generics pricing is a respite, a sustained momentum in domestic sales is critical to drive overall growth for our formulations coverage. Sun and Mankind are our preferred sector picks.
Ipca, Cipla, JB, Sun—growth leaders; Pfizer, GSK, Ajanta lag in November 2023
After reporting mid-to-high single-digit growth in June-September 2023, IPM growth had improved to 16.6% yoy in October 2023. However, IPM growth in November 2023 fell again to 3.5% yoy. While chronic therapies grew at 6% yoy, acute therapies grew only at 2% yoy in November 2023. Bulk of the IPM growth in November 2023 was led by therapies such as immunomodulators, hepatoprotectives, urology, neuro/CNS and cardiac. In November 2023, domestic companies grew 4% yoy compared with 3% yoy growth for MNC companies. Including unlisted companies, growth leaders in November 2023 were Ipca, Cipla, JB, Intas, Sun and Torrent, which posted growth in the 6-10% yoy range. Key underperformers were Micro Labs, GSK, Himalaya, Pfizer, FDC and Ajanta, which posted up to a 6% yoy decline in the month.
- December 12, 2023 10:31
Bank Nifty prediction today – Dec 12, 2023: Index in a range, wait for breakout before trading
Bank Nifty began today’s session higher at 47,421.70 versus Monday’s close of 47,314.25. But it has now dropped and is hovering around yesterday’s closing level.
The bullish bias is substantiated by advance/decline ratio as it stands at 9/3. Bandhan Bank, up 1.75 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Axis Bank, down 0.3 per cent, is the top loser.
- December 12, 2023 10:27
Stock Market Today: Sterling and Wilson Renewable initiates QIP at ₹365.02 per share, stock drops 1.80%
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy stock falls by 1.80% on the NSE, trading at ₹415.60. The company had launched its QIP, at the floor price for the Issue, being ₹365.02 per Equity Share.
- December 12, 2023 10:23
Share Market Live Updates: Infosys stock dips 0.33% on NSE, trading at ₹1,483.65
Infosys stock declines by 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,483.65. Jayesh Sanghrajka has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 1, following the resignation of Nilanjan Roy on March 31, 2024.
- December 12, 2023 10:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Markets continue to rally; Nifty hits fresh record high in early trade
Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning run in early trade on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid an optimistic trend in global markets, continuous foreign fund inflows and favourable macroeconomic data.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 96.15 points to 70,024.68 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 34.40 points to hit a record level of 21,031.50.
Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.
Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti were among the laggards.
- December 12, 2023 10:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Thermax showcases green solutions at inaugural fest; stock up 0.46%
Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax is developing green and decarbonisation solutions that bridge the gap between energy availability and sustainability. The company demonstrated its technologies and customised solutions at its inaugural edition of Thermax Fest in Pune, slated between December 12-15, 2023.
Thermax stock is up by 0.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,692.10.
- December 12, 2023 10:05
Stock Market Live Updates: USFDA Issues 5 observations to Torrent Pharma; stock down 0.32%
Torrent Pharma has received a Form 483 with 5 procedural observations from the USFDA following the Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the Company’s Oral manufacturing facility situated in Bileshwarpura, Gujarat. The stock trades at ₹2,071.70 on the NSE, down by 0.32%.
- December 12, 2023 10:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher on Nifty outlook
A decisive breach aboce 21000 levels is required to maintain the updtrend and expect for next higher targets of 21800-21900 levels in the coming days with major support lying near 20550 zone of the rising tredline level.
- December 12, 2023 09:59
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.36 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee rose 1 paisa to 83.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid foreign fund inflow and softening of the American currency against its major rivals.
According to forex traders, positive cues from the domestic equity market also boosted investors’ sentiment while the upward movement of crude oil prices weighed on the Indian currency.
- December 12, 2023 09:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Schaeffler India awards Social Innovator Fellowship Program; stock dips 1.09%
Schaeffler India Limited announced the winners of its annual initiative - Social Innovator Fellowship Program. This initiative, launched in association with Buddy4Study is part of Schaeffler India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and aims to nurture and support groundbreaking social innovations that address critical challenges in society.
The stock declines by 1.09% on the BSE, trading at ₹3,044.80.
- December 12, 2023 09:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Geojit Financial Services’ Anand James: Nifty’s crucial levels for upside momentum
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, “It would be important to float above 21000, to keep the upside trajectory intact, aiming 21130-21220 initially or even 21600, but anything beyond is less likely without a meaningful correction. Alternatively, slippage past 20980 could signal intraday weakness, but we would wait for a drop past 20800 to play large downsides
- December 12, 2023 09:38
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
HDFC Life (2.07%); Bajaj Auto (1.74%); SBI Life (1.41%); Hero Motocorp (1.35%); Tata Steel (1.11%)
Major losers:
Eicher Motors (-1.04%); Bharti Airtel (-0.79%); Coal India (-0.71%); ONGC (-0.68%); Infosys (-0.65%)
- December 12, 2023 09:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Tejas Networks gets key 5G tech from IIT-Madras
Tejas Networks has acquired the technology for producing Radio Access Network (RAN) – the heart of 5G communications – from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, for ₹12 crore. This is a non-exclusive technology transfer. The Tata Group company is expected to be able to sell RAN to telecom companies in a year.
RAN is a piece of equipment that every 5G telecom tower will need to have. There are over 200,000 5G sites in India. (The 2,00,000 th site was launched at Gangotri in May 2023.)
- December 12, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Value packs continue to drive FMCG growth, volumes to return
Price-Point Packs (PPP) continue to drive growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Companies are expecting to see an uptick in rural demand with low- and medium-price packs.
The growth in the price-point packs is coming from across product segments, while the FMCG firms are focusing on increasing grammage with commodity inflation moderating.
- December 12, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: In last 9 years, PSBs have not recovered even ₹1 vs ₹5 written off: FinMin in Lok Sabha
Against an aggregate loan write-off of Rs 10.42 lakh crore, PSBs have recovered just Rs 1.61 lakh crore from written-off loans, since financial year 2014-15.
- December 12, 2023 09:31
Stock Market Live Updates: BASF India gets MCA approval for BASF India Coatings
BASF India has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, BASF India Coatings Private Limited.
- December 12, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Spice Jet: Meeting to consider Q2 results & raising fresh funds has been adjourned to December 12
- December 12, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Sterling & Wilson: Company launched QIP; floor price at ₹365.02/share
- December 12, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Canara Bank: Bank has raised Rs 1,403 crore through the issue of additional tier 1 bonds
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: HDFC Bank: RBI has approved an ‘Offline Retail Payments’ product developed by HDFC Bank
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Sun Pharma: Company has increased its bid to purchase the outstanding shares of its US subsidiary, Taro Pharma
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: J&K Bank: Company launched QIP; floor price at ₹112.66/share
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Mankind Pharma: Company is likely to see a change of hands up to 7.9 percent equity via block deal
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Infosys: Company said the Board has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the Chief Financial Officer
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank of India: Rs 4,500 crore QIP subscribed 4.11 times, issue price at Rs 100.20/share
- December 12, 2023 09:29
Stock Market Live Updates: DLF: Vivek Anand resigns as Group CFO of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024
- December 12, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Power: Company ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations
- December 12, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: LTTS: Company has signed multiyear engineering service contract with BP
- December 12, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: RVNL: Company’s JV emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a project worth Rs 543 crore of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation
- December 12, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Wipro: Company said it has supported Marelli Electronic Systems in the development of its Cabin Digital Twin viable product
- December 12, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Relaxo: Declared Lowest Bidder For 30 Acres Of Land Parcel In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan
- December 12, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: REC: Company enters into €200 m loan agreement with Germany’s KfW Development Bank
- December 12, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: BLS International: Company awarded contract for outsourcing Consular, Passport, & Visa services by the High Commission of India (HCI) in Canada
- December 12, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Dixon Tech: Company’s Subsidiary to manufacture IT Hardware products (Laptops & Notebooks) under PLI 2.0 Scheme for Lenovo
- December 12, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: JTKET: India gets order worth approximately Rs 182.7 crore from JTEKT Brasil
- December 12, 2023 09:25
Stock Market Live Updates: Om Infra secures Rs 45.59 crore in settlement under Vivad Se Vishwas for Tapovan Vishnugad Hydroelectric Project
- December 12, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: November CPI update: India’s inflation may exceed 6% due to food costs
Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) may have breached the upper tolerance level of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2 per cent-6 per cent target range in November. The government’s Statistics Office will come out with monthly inflation data on Tuesday at 5.30 pm.
The retail inflation rate was 4.8 per cent in October. The expectation is that the November headline could be near 6 per cent or even more than that because of higher food prices. Prices of cereals and pulses are already high, while some of the vegetables, including two components of TOP (Tomato, Onion and Potato), onion and tomato, are showing some upward movement. At the same time, spice prices are skyrocketing, though they have a lower weight in overall inflation.
- December 12, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Nifty and Sensex rise in anticipation of key inflation data and Fed decision
India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, commenced the day higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian market momentum in anticipation of crucial inflation data and the impending U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.
The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, rose by 62.2 points, reaching 69,990.73 during early trade, while the NSE Nifty gained 21 points, standing at 21,018.10.
Among the Nifty gainers were HDFC Life, Hindalco, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, and SBI Life, while ONGC, Infosys, L&T, Apollo Hospitals, and Bharti Airtel experienced declines.
Wall Street’s ascent to new 2023 highs ahead of significant economic data and the Fed’s policy decision influenced the positive trajectory in Asian markets.
The forthcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is anticipated to exhibit moderated inflation, albeit persisting above the Fed’s target. Analysts anticipate these figures, alongside Wednesday’s Fed commentary, to impact short-term interest rate predictions.
The Nifty’s recent performance, reaching all-time highs in seven of the last eight sessions, has been driven by robust macroeconomic indicators, reduced crude oil prices, favourable global interest rate outlooks, revived foreign capital inflows, and consistent domestic mutual fund investments.
- December 12, 2023 09:15
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures inch up amid inflation anticipation
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as the markets waited cautiously for the inflation numbers and the outcome of Central bank meetings in several countries during this week. At 9.09 am on Tuesday, February Brent oil futures were at $76.25, up by 0.29 per cent; and January crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.55, up by 0.32 per cent. December crude oil futures were trading at ₹5976 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹5969, up by 0.12 per cent; and January futures were trading at ₹6016 as against the previous close of ₹6012, up by 0.07 per cent.
- December 12, 2023 09:13
Commodities Market Live Updates: Silver Prices Today: Silver down at $22.84
Silver experienced a decline due to aggressive profit-taking amid speculation about the Federal Reserve maintaining high interest rates through 2024. However, the metal rebounded following robust US labor data last week, which hinted at a prolonged period of elevated interest rates. The stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data suggested the Fed might delay rate reductions, with speculation emerging that the central bank could postpone until May. Attention is now turning to U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, along with upcoming reports on retail sales and industrial production.
- December 12, 2023 09:13
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold up a tad at $1983
Gold prices saw a modest rise as the dollar weakened, with investors anticipating crucial U.S. inflation data and insights from major central bank policy meetings for interest rate signals. A New York Fed survey indicated a dip in U.S. consumers’ expectations of future inflation in November, reaching the lowest level in over two years. The Federal Open Market Committee’s upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday, is poised to reveal its interest rate decision and summary economic projections.
- December 12, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Sandhur Manganese and Iron Ores.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: Bharat Petroleum Corp.
Ex/record date Bonus Issue: Safari Industries, Sonata Software.
Ex/record date Buyback: SIS.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: BCL Industries, Inox Wind.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: EMS, Sigachi Industries, Tilaknagar Industries, and Veranda Learning Solutions.
- December 12, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
India Cements: Promoter group EWS Finance & Investments created a pledge of 65 lakh shares on Dec. 8.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter group Equilibrated Venture CFlow created a pledge of 18.75 lakh shares on Dec. 11.
- December 12, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
Max Estates: Promoter Siva Enterprises bought 1.7 lakh shares on Dec. 6.
Ircon International: Promoter Government of India sold 7.5 crore shares between Dec. 7 and 8.
Goldiam International: Promoter Rashesh Manhar Bhansali sold 15 lakh shares on Dec. 8.
- December 12, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Aditya Vision: Rinu Sinha sold 81,197 shares (0.67%) at Rs 3,442 apiece.
Swan Energy: 2I Capital PCC sold 14.43 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 465.85 apiece and 12.30 lakh shares (0.46%) at Rs 461.19 apiece. SBI Life Insurance bought 10 lakh shares (0.37%) at Rs 461 apiece.
- December 12, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks To Watch Out on December 12
Infosys: The IT major’s chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, Nilanjan Roy, will resign from the position effective March 31, 2024. The company appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective April 1, 2024.
Canara Bank: The bank has raised Rs 1,403 crore through the issue of additional tier 1 bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each at a coupon of 8.40%.
* Dixon Technologies:* The company’s arm, Padget Electronics, received a manufacturing contract from Lenovo for manufacturing laptops and notebooks under the PLI 2.0 scheme.
* Rail Vikas Nigam:* The company with its JV URC (51:49) wins a bid of Rs 543 crore from the Madhya Pradesh metro project.
* Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy :* The company launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 1500 crore. The floor price for the QP is set at Rs 365.02 per share, which is a discount of 13.75% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 423.20 on the NSE.
* Jammu & Kashmir Bank:* The company launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 750 crore. The floor price for the QIP is set at Rs 112.66 per share, which is a discount of 10.02% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 125.20 on the NSE.
* Wipro:* The IT major has supported Marelli electronic systems in the development of its cabin digital twin, which enables original equipment manufacturers to introduce connected vehicle services to the market quickly.
* DLF:* The company’s CFO, Vivek Anand, tendered his resignation due to professional reasons.
Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi will now have oversight of the group’s finances.
* BLS International Services:* The company has been awarded the contract for outsourcing consular, passport, and visa services by the High Commission of India in Canada. This contract encompasses operations at HCI in Ottawa and Consulate Generals of India (CGIs) in Toronto and Vancouver.
* PNC Infratech:* The company received Rs 116 crore from the National Highways Authority of India towards the ‘Eligible Disputes’ raised by PNC Raebareli Highways Pvt., a subsidiary of the company for ‘one-time settlement’ under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)‘ scheme of the Government of India.
* Relaxo Footwear:* The company has been declared a successful bidder for the purchase of a land parcel of approximately 30 acres situated in Pathredi Industrial Area, Bhiwadi-II, Rajasthan, India.
The cost of acquisition of the aforesaid land parcel is Rs 135 crore.
* Jtekt India:* The company has received a new order worth 182.7 crore from JTEKT Brasil for the supply of loose child parts.
* Puravankara:* The company’s unit launched a project named Deansgate in Bengaluru.
* REC:* The company enters into a 200-million-euro loan agreement with German bank KfW.
* Capri Global Capital:* The company received a corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for setting up an insurance business.
- December 12, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Updates: YES Bank invites bids for sale of corporate, retail NPAs worth ₹4,234 cr
YES Bank has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the proposed sale of NPAs worth ₹4,234 crore, the bank said in a notice on Monday.
Bids have been invited to identify an anchor bid for the stressed assets sale, all of which are being offered on an upfront 100 per cent cash basis, the notice said.
- December 12, 2023 08:43
Stock Market Live Updates: J&K Bank: Company launched QIP; floor price at ₹112.66/share
- December 12, 2023 08:43
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Recommendations
GS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1185/sh (Positive)
MS on ITC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 483/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Spandana: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1200/sh (Positive)
MS on Infosys: Maintain overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1600/sh (Neutral)
Nomura on State Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 665/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Auro Pharma: Maintain Marketperform on Company, target price at Rs 1004/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Dr Reddy: Maintain underweight on Company, target price at Rs 4610/sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Dr Reddy: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 6300/sh (Neutral)
MS on Dixon: Maintain underweight on Company, target price at Rs 4374/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Indus Tower: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 180/sh (Neutral)
- December 12, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Relaxo Footwear has been declared Lowest Bidder For 30 Acres Of Land Parcel In Bhiwadi, Rajasthan
- December 12, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Sun Pharma pursues Taro Pharma acquisition with revised proposal
On May 26, 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd that contained a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares in Taro, other than any shares already held by the Company or its affiliates, for a purchase price of $38.00 per share, in cash.
Subsequently, the Company engaged in multiple rounds of price negotiations with a special committee of the Board of Directors of Taro regarding the Proposal. Such negotiations resulted in the Company communicating to the Special Committee updated terms pursuant to which the Company has proposed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Taro’s Ordinary Shares, other than any shares held by the Company or its affiliates, for a purchase price of $43.00 per share.
On December 10, 2023, the Special Committee confirmed that it agreed in principle with the Revised Proposal and that it has agreed to negotiate definitive agreements. Negotiations regarding definitive terms and agreements for the Revised Proposal are ongoing, and no assurances can be given that a definitive agreement will be reached, as to the terms of any such definitive agreement, or that the Revised Proposal will be consummated, and the Revised Proposal remains subject to further required corporate approvals, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction of other customary conditions. The Special Committee is comprised solely of independent directors and the required corporate approvals with respect to the proposed transaction shall include the affirmative approval of the Taro shareholders holding a majority of all the votes of shareholders, excluding the Company and its affiliates and any other shareholders that have a personal interest in the approval of the transaction, who participate in the vote.
- December 12, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Live Updates: LTTS secures multi-year engineering partnership with bp, highlighting energy expertise
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global leader in digital engineering and R&D services, has secured a landmark multi-year engineering services partnership with bp, plc. one of the world’s largest diversified energy companies.
This collaboration underscores LTTS’ domain expertise in the Energy segment, focusing on Engineering to drive productivity improvement. The relationship will leverage over 2 decades of LTTS’ experience in engineering, manufacturing services, digital and enterprise data management and address some of the most significant challenges for bp globally
- December 12, 2023 08:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Fitch Ratings: Contrasting market prospects for cement producers in China and India
Fitch Ratings: Cement producers in China and India see diverging market fundamentals.
Fitch predicts weak Chinese cement demand in 2024 due to property sector distress, but expects producer margins to stabilize.
Fitch anticipates steady growth in India’s cement demand over the medium term but foresees limited margin improvement due to faster capacity additions. -- Reuters
- December 12, 2023 08:14
Stock Market Live Updates: TN Pollution Board directs urgent oil cleanup and pipeline integrity check at CPCL
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued certain directions to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to identify hotspots in Buckingham Canal, Ennore Creek and adjoining areas where the oil deposits or oil slicks are stagnated and take necessary remedial measures on war footing basis.
It has also asked CPCL to ensure that all pipelines (raw materials and products) and tanks are intact with no leakage. If CPCL is found to discharge oil-containing water or polluted water against the norms set out for industries under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, their operations are liable to be suspended
- December 12, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar 12.12.2023
12.30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 20.3k versus Previous: 17.8K)
17.30 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 10.0% versus Previous: 5.80%)
17:30 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.70% versus Previous: 4.87%)
19:00 U.S CPI Y/Y (Expected: 3.1% versus Previous: 3.2%)
- December 12, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-Dec-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IBULHSGFIN
• INDIACEM
• NATIONALUM
• SAIL
- December 12, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.12.2023
Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
BHP Group Limited (Tent) (Sector- Metals)
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (Tent) (Sector- Technology)
- December 12, 2023 07:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Muthoot Fincorp plans IPO in 2-3 years
At a time when its subsidiary Muthoot Microfin is readying for an initial public offering, parent company Muthoot Fincorp has also working on its own plans to raise equity from the market.
“We want to grow in SME lending, LAP and some other portfolios. We’ll build them gradually (before we come to the market). We’re learning, maybe in 2-3 years, we’ll be able to come to the market,” said Executive Director Thomas Muthoot.
- December 12, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Sugar firm stocks bounce back
After being hammered for the last four days, sugar company stocks bounced back with the government allowing companies to fulfil the ethanol orders already received using sugarcane juice.
Shree Renuka Sugar and Bajaj Hindustan gained 5 per cent each to ₹47 and ₹28 while Trieveni and Balrampur Chini were up 4 per cent and 1 per cent to ₹345 and ₹397 on Monday.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Mawan Sugars and Rana Sugar increased 3 per cent each to ₹87, ₹247, ₹96 and ₹24.
- December 12, 2023 07:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulls continue to rule D-Street on strong FII inflows
Today it was the turn of BSE Sensex to record historical milestone after NSE Nifty scaling the 21,000 peak on Friday. The BSE Sensex breached the 70,000-mark for the first time on Monday, hitting an all-time high of 70,057.83 as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue with strong inflows.
However, the Sensex surrendered some gains to close at 69,928.53, up 102.93 points or 0.15 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 gained 27.70 points or 0.13 per cent to 20,997.10. FIIs bought equities worth ₹3,632.30 crore, per exchange’s provisional data.
- December 12, 2023 07:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Aditya Vision (Buy)
Aditya Vision (AVL), a consumer-durable retailer, holds leadership share of over 50 per cent in Bihar/Jharkhand, aided by low penetration so far, curated assortment, competitive pricing, Buy & Win scheme, and impeccable service/consumer trust.
AVL has passed the litmus test of scale and is now a well-oiled machine to pursue the 5x expansion opportunity in six states of the Hindi Heartland. SSG should remain above 20 per cent in the near term, led by maturing of new stores and low penetration. AVL’s payback period of under 3 years is ‘better-than-the-best’ in other retail formats.
- December 12, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Broker’s Call: Max Healthcare (Buy)
Max Healthcare (MAX) announced the acquisition of a 550-bed hospital, Sahara India Medical, in Lucknow for an enterprise value of ₹940 crore. Considering the performance of Medanta and Apollo Hospital (APHS) in Lucknow, we assume Max to achieve EBITDA margin of 30 per cent over the next 12-18 months.
Accordingly, the 12M forward EV/EBITDA on 12 per cent revenue growth/30 per cent EBITDA margin would be 14x, which is quite attractive compared to the valuation of hospitals in the listed space (~23-26x 12M fwd EV/EBITDA.)
- December 12, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited - QIP
Exchange Rate Used: US$ 1 = INR 83.3872 (Source: RBI, as on December 11th 2023)
Indicative Issue Size: Up to INR 15,000 Mn (approx. US$ 179.88 Mn)
Indicative Issue Price: INR 346.77 per Equity Share (5.00% discount to SEBI Floor Price)
Dilution:
Deal size: ~18.56% of post-issue outstanding equity share capital (At indicative issue price)
Last Closing Price: INR 423.20 per equity share on NSE as on December 11, 2023
Implied Discount of indicative issue price from closing price: 18.06% discount to the close price on NSE on December 11, 2023
SEBI Floor Price: INR 365.02 per Equity Share
BRLM: DAM Capital Advisors Limited
Indicative Timelines:
- Issue Open - Monday, December 11th, 2023 (post market hours)
- Issue Close - By 8:45 am IST on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 (option to close earlier)
- Receipt of Application Money and forms (Pay-in) - Thursday, December 14th, 2023 (By 3 PM IST)
- Demat Credit of shares - On or before Monday, December 18th, 2023
- Trading of shares - On or before Tuesday, December 19th, 2023
- December 12, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 11 December 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 87652.85 + 7945.86 Total : 95598.71
F&O Volume: 394543.75 + 4800718.7 Total : 5195262.45
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1261.13
(10,710.66 - 9,449.53)
DII: NET SELL: -1032.92
(8,298.69 - 9,331.61 )
- December 12, 2023 07:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Analyst Recent Interview as of 18:32 p.m. Monday 11 December 2023
Ashok Leyland: Shenu Agarwal, MD CEO
November Saw Some Correction In Retail Inventory & We Are Optimistic About Q4 Demand: Ashok Leyland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MDbDaSCwyk
ConfidencePetro: Nitin Khara, CMD
Tie-Up With Singapore’s BW LPG Will Have Lots Of Synergistic Benefits: Confidence Petroleum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaVtDW0e4v0
Intellect Design: Arun Jain, CMD
Overall Deal Value With OTP Bank In Europe Could Be As High As ?1,000 Cr Over 10 Years: Intellect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DVi9aLq-nc
Larsen: R Shankar Raman, CFO
Expect A Slowdown In Orders In Q4, In The Run-Up To Elections: L&T’s R. Shankar Raman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04qbkZYj9gM
Orchid Chem: Manish Dhanuk, Managing Director
Orchid Pharma-Dhanuka Labs Merger In Focus | Manish Dhanuka Explains
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QgAuJHPyYY
Prestige Estate: Uzma Irfan, Director
Mumbai Has Welcomed Prestige With Open Arms: Prestige Group & Sublime’s Uzma Irfan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdIgnHkVPNI
Tata Motors: Vijay Pant, Head of Marketing
Share In The Compact/Sub SUVs Is Around 33% & High SUVs Is 25%: Tata Motors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBxuqghwbkQ
Wockhardt: Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman & CEO
New Pneumonia Drug Nafithromycin Has Significant Potential Worldwide: Wockhardt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dYspWhqnaA
Zomato Limited: Akshant Goyal, CFO
Zomato, CFO, Akshant Goyal Talks About Blinkit Profitabiity And More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Y9-H0pg6U
Balrampur Chini: Vivek Saraogi, MD
Expect Sugar Prices To Drop By At Least 5% From Current Rs 39/kg: Balrampur Chini Mills
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7qXE8JATzs
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 12, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 12, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 12, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Century Plyboards (I) (₹737.75) – BUY
The upmove in the stock of Century Plyboards (I) is gaining momentum. The stock had surged over 7 per cent and closed on a strong note on Monday. This rise has taken it well above the crucial resistance level of ₹710.
- December 12, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities surge ahead of key US economic reports and central bank meetings
Asian stocks are on the rise before the release of crucial US economic data and key meetings involving major central banks. These events will offer new insights into the possibility of interest rate adjustments next year. Japanese shares began higher following a strong performance on Wall Street, marking its best close in nearly two years on optimistic prospects for the US economy.
The Nikkei 225 index opened trading up by 0.73%, or 240.546 points, at 33,032.34, while the broader Topix index increased by 0.38%, or 8.88 points, reaching 2,367.43. South Korea’s KOSPI surged by 0.57%, or 14.29 points, hitting 2,539.65, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed by 0.49%, or 35.30 points, reaching 7,234.30.
- December 12, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street closes at fresh 2023 highs as inflation data, Fed eyed
U.S. stocks registered modest gains on Monday but managed to close at new highs for the year, ahead of major market catalysts this week that include inflation readings and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, which will strongly influence investor expectations on the path of interest rates.
Market watchers increasingly believe the central bank is done with its interest rate hike cycle and could potentially cut rates in the first half of next year. These expectations have helped fuel a rally in equities in recent weeks that sent each of the three major indexes to their highest closing levels of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.06 points, or 0.43%, to 36,404.93, the S&P 500 gained 18.07 points, or 0.39 %, to 4,622.44 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.51 points, or 0.20 %, to 14,432.49. - Reuters
