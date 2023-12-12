December 12, 2023 09:11

Infosys: The IT major’s chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, Nilanjan Roy, will resign from the position effective March 31, 2024. The company appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company effective April 1, 2024.

Canara Bank: The bank has raised Rs 1,403 crore through the issue of additional tier 1 bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each at a coupon of 8.40%.

* Dixon Technologies:* The company’s arm, Padget Electronics, received a manufacturing contract from Lenovo for manufacturing laptops and notebooks under the PLI 2.0 scheme.

* Rail Vikas Nigam:* The company with its JV URC (51:49) wins a bid of Rs 543 crore from the Madhya Pradesh metro project.

* Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy :* The company launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 1500 crore. The floor price for the QP is set at Rs 365.02 per share, which is a discount of 13.75% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 423.20 on the NSE.

* Jammu & Kashmir Bank:* The company launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 750 crore. The floor price for the QIP is set at Rs 112.66 per share, which is a discount of 10.02% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 125.20 on the NSE.

* Wipro:* The IT major has supported Marelli electronic systems in the development of its cabin digital twin, which enables original equipment manufacturers to introduce connected vehicle services to the market quickly.

* DLF:* The company’s CFO, Vivek Anand, tendered his resignation due to professional reasons.

Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi will now have oversight of the group’s finances.

* BLS International Services:* The company has been awarded the contract for outsourcing consular, passport, and visa services by the High Commission of India in Canada. This contract encompasses operations at HCI in Ottawa and Consulate Generals of India (CGIs) in Toronto and Vancouver.

* PNC Infratech:* The company received Rs 116 crore from the National Highways Authority of India towards the ‘Eligible Disputes’ raised by PNC Raebareli Highways Pvt., a subsidiary of the company for ‘one-time settlement’ under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas II (Contractual Disputes)‘ scheme of the Government of India.

* Relaxo Footwear:* The company has been declared a successful bidder for the purchase of a land parcel of approximately 30 acres situated in Pathredi Industrial Area, Bhiwadi-II, Rajasthan, India.

The cost of acquisition of the aforesaid land parcel is Rs 135 crore.

* Jtekt India:* The company has received a new order worth 182.7 crore from JTEKT Brasil for the supply of loose child parts.

* Puravankara:* The company’s unit launched a project named Deansgate in Bengaluru.

* REC:* The company enters into a 200-million-euro loan agreement with German bank KfW.

* Capri Global Capital:* The company received a corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for setting up an insurance business.