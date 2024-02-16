February 16, 2024 07:37

We find most sectors and stocks quite overvalued. The level of overvaluation increases in inverse order of (1) market cap., (2) quality and (3) risk. The market seems happy to overpay for weak business models in a few cases and unsustainably high profitability in others, which highlights high levels of exuberance (only greed) and low concerns about potential risks (no fear).

Stocks are overvalued in general; some less, some more, some bizarre

We find most sectors and stocks quite overvalued with the degree of overvaluation ranging from (1) low for most large-cap. consumer, IT services and pharmaceuticals to (2) medium in the investment space to (3) high in the case of several low-quality companies. It seems the market is happy to overpay for weak business models and superficial narratives without due consideration to fundamentals, risks and valuations. Among the larger sectors, the financial sector is the only exception with most stocks trading at reasonable valuations.

Nothing negative on the horizon to suggest a sharp correction though

The large ‘disconnect’ between price and value may sustain, notwithstanding the rich valuations across sectors and stocks, if (1) the BJP was to win the forthcoming national elections in May, as is widely expected and (2) the market was to continue to ignore potential medium-term disruption risks. Also, (1) India’s reasonable macroeconomic situation (strong GDP growth, manageable BoP, fiscal and inflation); possible weak monsoons from El Nino conditions may further postpone consumption and rural recovery though and (2) a sluggish global outlook (lower inflation and interest rates) should provide some tailwind for the market.

Consumption is struggling, investment is booming

3QFY24 results showed the familiar trends of (1) weak consumption demand for staples and parts of discretionary sectors and (2) strong investment demand, especially for premium real estate. The dichotomy reflects continued challenges of low-income households (low income, high inflation) and decent financial condition of high-income households. We expect consumption demand to recover only gradually over the next 2-4 quarters. The low quality (in terms of value-add) of the bulk of new jobs may pose structural headwinds to a swift revival despite continued strong government and household investment. Certain manufactured exports (bearing, capital goods) declined sharply but we see this as a temporary blip linked to global factors, rather than a reversal of MNCs’ offshoring plans for India.