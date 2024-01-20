January 20, 2024 16:18

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Q3FY24 Result First Cut - Net profit missed market estimates; Focus on MFI segment continues

# Net Interest Income stood at Rs. 6,554 crores in Q3FY24, showing a growth of 4.1% QoQ / up 15.9% YoY.

# Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs. 4,566 crores in Q3FY24, showing a de-growth of 1.0% QoQ / up 18.6% YoY.

# Provisions rose to Rs. 579 crores in Q3FY24 from Rs. 367 crores in Q2FY24 and Rs. 149 crores in Q3FY23. The higher provision was on account of Rs. 190 crores on applicable Alternate Investments Funds (AIF) Investments under the RBI circular dated 19th December 2023.

# The bank’s quarterly net profit dropped to Rs. 3,005 crores in Q3FY24, down 5.8% QoQ / up 7.6% YoY, missing market expectations of Rs. 3,200 crores. The decline in profits can primarily be attributed to the bank’s trading and MTM gains, which were around Rs. 168 crores.

# NIM remained stable sequentially at 5.22% in Q3FY24, down 25bps YoY.

# Gross NPA stood at 1.73% in Q3FY24, down 1bps QoQ / down 17bps YoY.

# Net NPA stood at 0.34% in Q3FY24, down 3bps QoQ / down 9bps YoY.

# Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 19.0% in Q3FY24 compared to 20.0% in Q2FY24 and 19.7% in Q3FY23.

# Gross Deposits showed a marginal growth and stood at Rs. 4,08,636 crores in Q3FY24, up 1.9% QoQ / up 18.6% YoY.

# Gross Advances stood at Rs. 3,59,588 crores in Q3FY24, up 3.3% QoQ / up 15.7% YoY on account of healthy growth from its credit card and retail microfinance segment.

# CASA further showed de-growth at 47.7% in Q3FY24 from 48.3% in Q2FY24 and 53.3% in Q3FY23. This was on account of the TD sweep of around Rs. 41,784 crores.

# On 2nd November 2023, the Bank and Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (“KGI”) entered into definitive agreements for a transaction with Zurich Insurance Company Limited (“Zurich”), whereby Zurich will invest approximately Rs. 4,051 crores to acquire a 51 % stake in KGI through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase, and will acquire an additional stake of 19% within three years from its initial acquisition (the Transaction). The Transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals from the RBI, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Competition Commission of India. Upon completion of the Transaction (after receipt of all requisite approvals), KGI will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank.

View:

The Mumbai headquartered leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank unexpectedly reported a dull set of numbers in Q3FY24 with net profit missing market expectations. The bank continues its historical trend of being stringent regarding its asset quality, however, there was fresh slippage during the quarter. This was reflected in its gross NPAs declining and pre-emptively accounting for additional provisioning. Though the NIMs remained stable sequentially, we feel that Kotak Mahindra Bank will continue to have NIM compression in the forthcoming quarters as well. Due to intense competition amongst key players to acquire low-cost savings deposits, the bank faced the brunt and saw a decline in its addition of savings deposits this quarter. However, the bank’s strategic focus on microfinancing, which grew by almost 59% on a YoY basis, will help to generate significant profits in absolute terms and reduce the sharp impact on NIMs. We believe that with the decline seen in RoAs and elevated cost-to-income ratio due to wage revision, the bank will need some strategic thinking regarding its business growth to ensure that the bank performs as per its historic past under the leadership of Mr. Uday Kotak.

Shreyansh V.Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox