January 31, 2024 11:16

Pre-Budget Expectation from Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head (Technology & General Corporate), Fox Mandal & Associates:

Focus on PLI Scheme: The expectations underscore the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and emphasizes on increased R&D investments and expanding indigenous manufacturing of batteries. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme will incentivise and support startups in fostering innovation. Government has to introduce relaxations and incentives for affordability and innovation in sustainable mobility in India. Extending the PLI Scheme to battery recycling will also ensure that instead of exporting dead batteries, domestic recycling will help India become the hub of sustainability.

Demand from EV Sector: Subsidies in sub-assembly lines of EV vehicles will reduce the bill of materials cost and rationalising GST rates will create a cost-competitive environment. Lastly, the proposed battery swapping policy should ensure that start-ups and small-scale entrepreneurs are not affected due to the entry of big players in the industry calling for the requirement of standardization.

Expectation of MSME Sector: Since the introduction of ONDC and OCEN, MSMEs should be provided continued support and tax benefits. They should be given the easy opportunity to access credit by also incentivising FinTech companies. Further, the focus should also primarily be on digital payments in tier-2 cities and rural areas along with educating them about digital payments in order to curb cyber fraud. There has been a consistent call on standardizing the KYC framework to address the same.

Cybersecurity Infrastructure: In 2023, India was hit by 2,138 cyber-attacks per week per organisation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) allocated a sum of Rs 625 crore to improve the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure in the Union Budget 2023. Analysts are wondering if the government will make a similar allocation this year as well.

Make AI in India: Interim Budget 2024 to focus on shaping the industry with more advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The Indian government’s involvement and framing of relevant policies is crucial. Therefore, it has become increasingly fundamental in Make AI in India and therefore the government should invest heavily, establish enabling mechanisms for its rapid growth.

Satellite Technology: Expectations for continued government investment in technology, with a rising trend in the space tech industry urges GST exemption expansion to satellites, launch vehicles, and ground equipment in the upcoming Interim Budget. Indian Space Association (ISpA) has represented 39 start-ups and major companies, and seeks tax exemptions for space sector firms. They have advocated for reducing tax rate to 5 percent on external commercial borrowings and lowering withholding tax on the satellite sector from 10 percent to 2 percent.