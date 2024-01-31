Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 31 January 2023.
- January 31, 2024 16:20
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty rebound to settle nearly 1% higher ahead of interim Budget
Benchmark equity indices climbed nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
Investors are eyeing the two important events lined up ahead -- the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision -- to derive further cues from.
Recovering all the early lost ground, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 612.21 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 71,752.11. During the day, it zoomed 711.49 points or 1 per cent to 71,851.39.
The Nifty climbed 203.60 points or 0.95 per cent to 21,725.70.
- January 31, 2024 16:17
Currency Market Today: Rupee rises 6 paise to close at 83.04 against US dollar
The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 83.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities.
Market participants remained cautious ahead of the interim Budget, scheduled to be presented on February 1, traders said, adding that a strengthening American currency in the overseas market also capped the sharp gain in the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.11 against the greenback. The unit hit an intraday low of 83.12 and a high of 83.01.
- January 31, 2024 16:03
Stock Market Today: Shree Cement has declared Interim Dividend of ₹50 per equity share.
- January 31, 2024 16:01
Share Market Today: Dabur India to invest ₹135 crore to set up new facility in South India
Dabur India on Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an investment of ₹135 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in South India. This unit would manufacture a range of Dabur’s Ayurvedic Healthcare, Personal care and Home Care products like Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste and Odonil air fresheners. Sources said the company is scouting for possible locations for this new facility.
Dabur India’s share price closed ₹4.40 or 0.82 per cent higher at ₹540.35 on NSE.
- January 31, 2024 15:38
Commodity Market Today: MCX-Zinc: Go short now
Zinc futures (February contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rebounded sharply on the back of the support at ₹220. While it made a high of ₹230.25, the contract moderated, and it closed at ₹227.65 on Tuesday.
The contract is facing a barrier between ₹228 and ₹230. Also, zinc futures is now trading around the 50-day moving average. For the trend to turn bullish, the resistance at ₹230 should be invalidated.
- January 31, 2024 15:27
Share Market today: Infosys signs 7-year collaboration with Ireland’s Musgrave
Infosys has signed a seven-year strategic collaboration with Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and food service company. As part of this collaboration, Infosys will help automate Musgrave’s IT operations by leveraging its industry leading AI and Cloud offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt.
- January 31, 2024 15:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Paras wins contract from DRDO
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (Paras) has won a contract from Instrument Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Govt. of India, Ministry of Defence, DRDO, for Design, Optimization, Fabrication and Qualification of Optical Periscopes for ICS for Submarine Application (approx ₹53 crore)
- January 31, 2024 15:22
Share Market Live Updates: Karur Vysya Bank surges after inaugurating 3 branches
Karur Vysya Bank has inaugurated three new branches – two in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.
Stock surged by 3.31% on the NSE, trading at ₹198.40
- January 31, 2024 15:21
Stock Market Live Today: Sundaram Finance Holdings rises on Q3 results
Sundaram Finance Holdings Limited has declared Interim Dividend of ₹2 per equity share.
Company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹26.31 crore as against ₹2.77 crore in Dec 2022 quarter.
Stock rose by 1.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹193
- January 31, 2024 15:18
Market Update: Sensex gains 620 pts; Nifty above 21,700
The BSE Sensex gained 626.97 pts or 0.88% to 71,766.87. The NSE Nifty rose 201.05 pts or 0.93% to 21,723.15.
- January 31, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Updates: CreditAccess Grameen rises after implementing Temenos Solutions
CreditAccess Grameen has strengthened its core banking solution by implementing Nagarro’s Temenos Solutions.
CreditAccess stock traded at ₹1,590 on the NSE, up by 1.95%.
- January 31, 2024 15:06
Share Market Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
Dr Reddy (4.73%); Sun Pharma (3.06%); Eicher Motors (3.25%); Divi’s Lab (3.05%); Tata Motors (2.69%)
Major losers:
L&T (-4.11%); Titan (-1.26%); BPCL (-0.74%); Tata Consumers (-0.70%); SBI Life (-0.14%)
- January 31, 2024 15:05
Market Update: 2,429 stocks advance, 1,369 stocks decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 PM on January 31, 2024, were 2,429 against 1,369 stocks that declined; 98 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,896. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 421, and those that hit a 52-week low was 20.
- January 31, 2024 15:03
Stock Market Live Updates: PVR Inox posts 20.5% Y-o-Y fall in Q3 net profit to ₹12.8 cr
PVR Inox’s Q3 net profit fell 20.5 per cent to Rs 12.8 cr vs Rs 16.1 cr y-o-y.
Revenue up 64.5 per cent at Rs 1,545.9 cr vs Rs 940 cr y-o-y. Company says World Cup impacted first half of the quarter but December emerged as the highest grossing month of 2023
- January 31, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Vikas Lifecare appoints Suresh Menon as Director
Vikas Lifecare Ltd announced Suresh Menon, a veteran from the Indian Entertainment Industry has been appointed as the Director of the Company.
- January 31, 2024 14:58
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Centrum Institutional Research on L&T
Orderbook position strong but margins subdued (Add, TP: Rs3,750)
L&T reported marginally weak set of results for 3QFY24 as revenue came in 5% ahead of our expectations while margins were 90bps lower and PAT 10% below estimate. Order inflow and order backlog remains strong with strong contribution from international segment. However, margin recovery in core EPC business remained weak. The management has upped its order inflow and revenue growth guidance whereas margins guidance in P&M segment has been marginally reduced. Overall order inflow trend remained strong with 32% YoY growth in order inflow in P&M segment driven by large orders in infrastructure and hydrocarbon segment. 67% of incremental new orders were received from international segment. International orders now constitute 39% of total orderbook and Saudi represents almost 1/3rd of total orderbook of the company thereby increasing geographic concentration risk. We have maintained our estimates and ADD rating on the stock and believe that execution is expected to remain strong with favourable tailwinds from domestic government capex and strong outlook on middle east economy.
- January 31, 2024 14:52
Stock Market Live Today: Dabur India plans ₹135 crore capex for new South India plant; Q3 net profit at ₹514.2 crore, shares up 1.72%
Dabur India board has approved the Capital Expenditure of around ₹135 crore for setting up a new plant in South India for capacity expansion of Red Toothpaste, Odonil and Honey.
Company reported consolidated net profit for Q3 at Rs 514.2 crore vs Rs 476.65 up 8 per cent crore y-o-y. Revenue from operations at Rs 3255.06 crore versus Rs 3043.17 crore
Shares trade at ₹545.15 on the NSE, up by 1.72%.
- January 31, 2024 14:50
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon Energy Q3 consolidated net profit jumps to ₹203.04 crore; stock rises 4.57%
Suzlon Energy reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹203.04 crore as against ₹78.28 crore in Dec 2022.
The stock rose by 4.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹45.80
- January 31, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Banka BioLoo’s CFO Yogesh Sekhar resigns; stock surges 4.98% on NSE
Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resignation of Yogesh Sekhar as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. January 29, 2024.
Banka BioLoo stock surged by 4.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹154.90
- January 31, 2024 14:36
Stock Market Live Today: Sun Pharma Q3 net profit soars to ₹721.31 crore, stock surges 3.94% on NSE at ₹1,425.85; declares ₹8.5 interim dividend
Sun Pharmaceutical reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹721.31 crore as against ₹486.73 crore in Dec 2022.
Stock surged 3.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,425.85. The company declares an Interim Dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share
- January 31, 2024 14:34
Stock Market Live Today: Amara Raja Energy surges 6.93% ahead of Q3 results
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility’s share surged 6.93 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange and is trading at 895.30. The Hyderabad-based Amara Raja is set to announce its Q3 numbers today.
- January 31, 2024 14:17
Stock Market Live Today: Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit hits ₹3,130 crore; stock rises 1.46% on NSE at ₹10,096.50
Maruti Suzuki reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹3,130 crore as against ₹2,351.3 crore in Dec 2022.
Stock rose by 1.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹10,096.50
- January 31, 2024 14:16
Stock Market Live Today: Hindustan Coca-Cola’s Bidadi plant attains carbon neutral certification
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Pvt Ltd, one of India’ leading FMCG companies, on Wednesday announced that its bottling plant in the Bidadi Industrial Area in Ramanagara has been certified as carbon neutral. - PTI
- January 31, 2024 14:15
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit surges 19% YoY to ₹4,579 crore
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has reported 19 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in third quarter net profit at Rs 4,579 crore against Rs 3,853 crore in the year ago quarter
- January 31, 2024 14:14
Stock Market Live Today: Carborundum Universal declares ₹1.50 interim dividend; Q3 net profit at ₹80.15 crore, stock gains 0.87%
Carborundum Universal Limited has declared Interim Dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.
Reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹80.15 crore as against ₹72.29 crore in Dec 2022.
Shares inch up by 0.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,120.60
- January 31, 2024 14:13
Stock Market Live Today: Kajaria Ceramics approves investments in KUPL and KTPL; Q3 net profit at ₹94.96 crore, stock up 1.45% on NSE
Kajaria Ceramics board has approved investment in Kajaria Ultima Private Limited (KUPL) upto ₹30 crore and in Keronite Tiles Private Limited (KTPL) upto ₹50 crore, in one or more tranches, through subscription/acquisition of shares.
The company reported its stanadlone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹94.96 crore as against ₹75.64 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Stock rose by 1.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,370.30
- January 31, 2024 13:57
Stock Market Live Today: IDFC reports Q3 net loss of ₹10.72 crore; stock gains 1.67% on NSE at ₹119
IDFC has reported standalone net loss for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹10.72 crore as against the profit in Dec 2022 quarter at ₹22.34 crore.
Stock rose by 1.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹119
- January 31, 2024 13:56
Adani Wilmar Q3 net profit at ₹247.33 crore; stock inches up
Adani Wilmar has reported its standalone net profit for the quarter eneded Dec 2023 at ₹247.33 crore as against ₹277.07 crore in Dec 2022 quarter.
Stock trades at ₹357.55 on the NSE, up by 0.13%.
- January 31, 2024 13:55
Stock Market Live Today: Inox India, Institute for Plasma Research secure patent; stock up 3.07%
Inox India jointly with Institute for Plasma Research has received Patent Rights from Patents Office, Government of India titled “DISPLACEMENT DECOUPLING ARRANGEMENT FOR PIPING SYSTEMS”.
Inox India stock rose by 3.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹922.80.
- January 31, 2024 13:54
Stock Market Live Today: Bharti Airtel unveils five next-gen stores in Indore; Stock Rises 0.62%
Bharti Airtel has launched five new, next-gen Company-owned stores in the city of Indore.
The company is in receipt of notice from Department of Telecommunications, Mumbai, imposing a penalty of ₹1,63,000 for alleged violation of subscriber verification norms.
Shares trade at ₹1,165.85 on the NSE, up by 0.62%
- January 31, 2024 13:52
Stock Market Live Today: Interim Budget 2024 Expectations from Shailesh Saraf, smallcase Manager, MD - Dynamic Equities
Infrastructure spending should be expected to continue. There should not be any reduction. The Modi government has launched some Very good schemes where money is spent wisely; like direct transfer. Some surprising schemes such as these are something we can expect that will help the farmers. Next, the government will be keen to provide a nurturing ground for start-ups. A new India requires innovation, and start-ups boost innovation. Many will come into profitability. The Government will give whatever start-ups need.
As for markets In the Short term, we must reflect that the economy is on a very strong footing. Budget is just one event. Our government has been predictable when it comes to policy. Economic policies will continue with some small short term corrections that will be healthy for the market. In the Long run we are heading for a 5-7 trillion economy. The market will give multi-fold returns. We are on a Tremendous growth path for 3 years. Sentiments are Highly exuberant.
With respect to sectors, spending on defence will continue. Corruption is being removed and so are loopholes. Then there will be a tremendous focus on railways as they are important for goods transportation. The India to Europe railway will add to the trajectory. Capital allocation on road infrastructure will be high in addition to expenditure on Capital goods, infrastructure, manufacturing, automobile, healthcare and financial services. I am also very Bullish on the PSU theme. All sectors in PSU are doing well in terms of earnings with growth of 40-50%. For the last 2 years, PSUs have been giving earnings. With railway stocks, PSU banks, financial institutions, PSU is my biggest theme for the next 3-4 years.
- January 31, 2024 13:18
Stock Market Live Today: UGRO Capital secures ₹2,500 million in NCDs from ADB; stock up 1.30% on NSE at ₹280.05
UGRO Capital has raised ₹2,500 million through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) from Asian Development Bank (ADB). Ugro stock rose by 1.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹280.05.
- January 31, 2024 13:05
Stock Market Live Today: Sandhar Technologies acquires 20.08% stake in Sandhar Tooling; stock rises 1.36% on NSE at ₹481
Sandhar Technologies Limited (STL), has executed and completed Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 12,05,000 equity shares equivalent to 20.08% of the total issued and paid up share capital of Sandhar Tooling Private Limited (“Investee Company”) in one or more tranches from the existing Shareholders of the Investee Company.
Sandhar Tech stock rose by 1.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹481.
- January 31, 2024 13:00
Stock Market Live Today: Jyothy Labs Q3 net jumps to ₹90.90 crore; shares dip 1.05%
Jyothy Labs reported its net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹90.90 crore as againat ₹67.39 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Shares trade at ₹530 on the NSE, down by 1.05%.
- January 31, 2024 12:58
Stock Market Live Today: Ambuja Cements Q3 net surges to ₹513.68 crore; stock dips 2.84% on NSE
Ambuja Cements has reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹513.68 crore as against ₹368.99 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Stock trades at ₹554.65 on the NSE, down by 2.84%.
- January 31, 2024 12:56
Stock Market Live Today: KFin Technologies and Equalifi co-host India’s inaugural Alternative Investment Summit 2024
KFin Technologies Limited (“KFin”) in partnership with Equalifi, hosted the first-ever Indian Alternative Investment Summit 2024.
Kfin stock trades at ₹604.85 on the NSE, up by 0.87%.
- January 31, 2024 12:55
Stock Market Live Today: Medinova Diagnostic appoints Nikhil Rajmal Jain, as CFO
Medinova Diagnostic Services has appointed Nikhil Rajmal Jain, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
- January 31, 2024 12:46
Stock Market Live Today: Jash Engineering denies rumours of ₹500 crore QIP; plans ₹41.58 crore through preferential issue; stock rises
Jash Engineering clarified regarding news item about raising ₹500 crore by QIP issue. “We would like to state here that these are false rumors and we have no intention of raising any additional funding since we have recently started process for raising approx. ₹41.58 crore by way of preferential issue,” it said in a regulatory filing.
Stock trades at ₹1,757 on the NSE, up by 0.90%.
- January 31, 2024 12:44
Stock Market Live Today: Paisalo Digital approves 1:1 bonus share issue; Q3 net profit at ₹75.53 crore; stock surges 13.87% on NSE
Paisalo Digital board has approved issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new bonus equity share of ₹1 each fully paid for every 1 existing share of ₹1 each fully paid up.
The company reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹75.53 crore as against ₹36.91 crore in December 2022 quarter.
The company’s stock jumps 13.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹134.20.
- January 31, 2024 12:43
Stock Market Live Today: Kalyan Jewellers extends USD 50 mn corporate guarantee, withdraws USD 40 mn; aims further reduction by June
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (Company) has extended Corporate Guarantee of USD 50 MM in favour of ‘LAM Trade Finance Group II LLC’ (Leucadia Asset Management, part of Jefferies Group USA) against the credit facilities sanctioned to KJFZE and other wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company in Middle East. The Company has also withdrawn/reduced Corporate Guarantee amounting to USD 40 MM during the quarter and is planning to further reduce the overall Corporate Guarantee by USD 15 MM by June 30,2024, taking the overall corporate guarantee amount lower than FY 2023 levels.
- January 31, 2024 12:41
Stock Market Live Today: Marine Electricals bags ₹15.04 crore order, stock surges 4.98% on NSE at ₹106.50
Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received an order amounting to ₹15.04 crore. The stock rose by 4.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹106.50
- January 31, 2024 12:40
Nifty Today: Bank Nifty trades at 45,932.65, up by 1.25%
Major gainers of Nifty Bank stocks:
PNB (2.43%)
Axis Bank (2.05%)
IDFC First Bank (2%)
Bandhan Bank (1.77%)
- January 31, 2024 12:27
Commodities Market Live Today: India’s gold demand to rise in 2024 despite subdued March quarter
India’s gold demand is expected to be subdued in the first quarter of 2024 due to lower jewellery sales, but annual demand is anticipated to rise as consumers adjust to higher prices, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday.
Higher purchases in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer could support prices which are trading near record highs.
Rising demand for imports could also widen India’s trade deficit and put pressure on the rupee.
India’s gold demand has been stuck between 700 and 800 metric tons in the past five years, but it is expected to break out of this range and rise to between 800 and 900 tonnes in 2024, Somasundaram P.R., CEO of WGC’s Indian operations told Reuters. - Reuters
- January 31, 2024 12:24
Stock Market Live Today: Kalyan Jewellers’ Q3 FY24 PAT surges 22% to ₹180 crore; stock rises 0.93% on NSE
Kalyan Jewellers India has reported consolidated PAT for Q3 FY24 at ₹180 crore as against a PAT of ₹148 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year, a growth of 22%.
The stock inched up by 0.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹370.80.
- January 31, 2024 12:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher on Petronet LNG
Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Petronet LNG reported an EBITDA of Rs 17.1bn (up 40% QoQ, PLe: Rs 11.5bn) while PAT came in at Rs 11.9 bn (up 46% QoQ, PLe: Rs 7.5 bn). The company booked Use or Pay charges for CY23 during the quarter on account of lower capacity utilization by customers. Adj PAT post factoring in this income came in at Rs7.3bn. Total volume at 232 TBtu was up 4% QoQ. Going ahead, long term volume growth prospects remain weak for the company due to increasing competition from upcoming LNG terminals and increase in domestic gas production. Additionally, capex in petrochemical is margin dilutive. Owing to these reasons we downgrade our rating from ‘Reduce’ to ‘Sell’ with a TP of Rs 212 (previous Rs208) based on 10x FY26 EPS.
- January 31, 2024 12:15
Stock Market Live Today: Tanla Platforms stock up 2.23% on NSE at ₹1,022.60
Tanla Platforms stock rose by 2.23% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,022.60. Its wholly owned subsidiary Tanla Mobile Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - Tanla Mobile Middle East LLC in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- January 31, 2024 12:14
Stock Market Live Today: Poly Medicure Q3 bet jumps to ₹61.46 crore; stock gains 1%
Poly Medicure has reported its standalone net profit for the quarter ended Dec 2023 at ₹61.46 crore as against ₹47.53 crore in the corresponding quarter ended Dec 2022.
Company’s stock trades at ₹1,403.05 on the NSE, up by 0.90%.
- January 31, 2024 12:04
Nifty Today: Major gainers, loses at noon trade
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 p.m.
Dr Reddy’s (4.74%); Eicher Motors (3.22%); Sun Pharma (3.01%); Axis Bank (2.62%); Divi’s Lab (2.48%)
Major losers:
L&T (-4.09%); Titan (-1.17%); Tata Consumers (-0.35%); BPCL (-0.24%); NTPC (-0.22%)
- January 31, 2024 12:03
Sensex Today: BSE midday update: 2,432 stocks advance, 1,253 decline, 125 unchanged
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on January 31, 2024, were 2,432 against 1,253 stocks that declined; 125 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,810. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 374, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
- January 31, 2024 12:01
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty Pharma trades at 17,875.45, up by 2.32%.
Major gainers of Nifty pharma stocks:
Dr Reddy’s Lab (4.50%)
Glaxo (2.84%)
Sun Pharma (2.74%)
Abbott India (2.72%
- January 31, 2024 12:00
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI is reviewing stress tests of local mutual funds investing in small-cap, mid-cap stocks, according to sources. - Reuters
- January 31, 2024 11:57
Stock Market Live Today: Rane Engine Valve stock surged by 5% on the NSE, trading at ₹443.15, after its Q3 FY24 financial results.
- January 31, 2024 11:54
Stock Market Live Today: Nova Agritech Limited gets listed on BSE
Kiran Kumar Atukuri, MD, Nova Agritech Limited along with Mr. Girish Joshi, Chief Listing and Trading Development, BSE and Others ringing the #BSEBell to mark the listing
- January 31, 2024 11:47
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty bank index gain 1.5%; top performers
bank stocks.jpg
- January 31, 2024 11:44
Stock Market Live Today: Pharma index gain over 2%; top performers
pharma stocks.jpg
- January 31, 2024 11:42
Stock Market Live Today: Dolat Algotech declares interim dividend, reports Q3 net profit of ₹41.44 Crore
Dolat Algotech has declared 2nd interim dividend of ₹0.10 per Equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of the Company for the FY 2023‐24.
The company has reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹41.44 crore as against ₹29.61 crore in December 2022.
The company’s stock had hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹87.40. Currently trades at ₹86.85, up by 17.52%.
- January 31, 2024 11:23
Stock Market Live Today: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
Vakrangee (19.88%)
PNB Gifts (13.97%)
Godfrey Phillips India (13.88%)
PTC Industries (10%)
KPI Green Energy (9.81%)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (3.81%)
- January 31, 2024 11:16
Budget 2024: Mandal & Associates’ Gaurav Sahay’s pre-budget expectations
Pre-Budget Expectation from Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head (Technology & General Corporate), Fox Mandal & Associates:
Focus on PLI Scheme: The expectations underscore the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and emphasizes on increased R&D investments and expanding indigenous manufacturing of batteries. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme will incentivise and support startups in fostering innovation. Government has to introduce relaxations and incentives for affordability and innovation in sustainable mobility in India. Extending the PLI Scheme to battery recycling will also ensure that instead of exporting dead batteries, domestic recycling will help India become the hub of sustainability.
Demand from EV Sector: Subsidies in sub-assembly lines of EV vehicles will reduce the bill of materials cost and rationalising GST rates will create a cost-competitive environment. Lastly, the proposed battery swapping policy should ensure that start-ups and small-scale entrepreneurs are not affected due to the entry of big players in the industry calling for the requirement of standardization.
Expectation of MSME Sector: Since the introduction of ONDC and OCEN, MSMEs should be provided continued support and tax benefits. They should be given the easy opportunity to access credit by also incentivising FinTech companies. Further, the focus should also primarily be on digital payments in tier-2 cities and rural areas along with educating them about digital payments in order to curb cyber fraud. There has been a consistent call on standardizing the KYC framework to address the same.
Cybersecurity Infrastructure: In 2023, India was hit by 2,138 cyber-attacks per week per organisation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) allocated a sum of Rs 625 crore to improve the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure in the Union Budget 2023. Analysts are wondering if the government will make a similar allocation this year as well.
Make AI in India: Interim Budget 2024 to focus on shaping the industry with more advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The Indian government’s involvement and framing of relevant policies is crucial. Therefore, it has become increasingly fundamental in Make AI in India and therefore the government should invest heavily, establish enabling mechanisms for its rapid growth.
Satellite Technology: Expectations for continued government investment in technology, with a rising trend in the space tech industry urges GST exemption expansion to satellites, launch vehicles, and ground equipment in the upcoming Interim Budget. Indian Space Association (ISpA) has represented 39 start-ups and major companies, and seeks tax exemptions for space sector firms. They have advocated for reducing tax rate to 5 percent on external commercial borrowings and lowering withholding tax on the satellite sector from 10 percent to 2 percent.
- January 31, 2024 11:14
Stock Market Today: Sarveshwar Foods to set up 2 more SFL Chaupals
Sarveshwar Foods Limited is setting up 2 more SFL Chaupals (Procurement Facilitation Centre) for the procurement of Walnuts, Rajma, Apple, Black Morels (Gucchi), Kala Jeera and other authentic Himalayan delights directly from farmers in Kulgam and Doda.
- January 31, 2024 11:14
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-Budget expectation from Gaurav Sahay of Fox Mandal & Associates
Pre-Budget Expectation from Mr. Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head (Technology & General Corporate), Fox Mandal & Associates
Focus on PLI Scheme: The expectations underscore the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and emphasizes on increased R&D investments and expanding indigenous manufacturing of batteries. Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme will incentivise and support startups in fostering innovation. Government has to introduce relaxations and incentives for affordability and innovation in sustainable mobility in India. Extending the PLI Scheme to battery recycling will also ensure that instead of exporting dead batteries, domestic recycling will help India become the hub of sustainability.
Demand from EV Sector: Subsidies in sub-assembly lines of EV vehicles will reduce the bill of materials cost and rationalising GST rates will create a cost-competitive environment. Lastly, the proposed battery swapping policy should ensure that start-ups and small-scale entrepreneurs are not affected due to the entry of big players in the industry calling for the requirement of standardization.
Expectation of MSME Sector: Since the introduction of ONDC and OCEN, MSMEs should be provided continued support and tax benefits. They should be given the easy opportunity to access credit by also incentivising FinTech companies. Further, the focus should also primarily be on digital payments in tier-2 cities and rural areas along with educating them about digital payments in order to curb cyber fraud. There has been a consistent call on standardizing the KYC framework to address the same.
Cybersecurity Infrastructure: In 2023, India was hit by 2,138 cyber-attacks per week per organisation. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) allocated a sum of Rs 625 crore to improve the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure in the Union Budget 2023. Analysts are wondering if the government will make a similar allocation this year as well.
Make AI in India: Interim Budget 2024 to focus on shaping the industry with more advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The Indian government’s involvement and framing of relevant policies is crucial. Therefore, it has become increasingly fundamental in Make AI in India and therefore the government should invest heavily, establish enabling mechanisms for its rapid growth.
Satellite Technology: Expectations for continued government investment in technology, with a rising trend in the space tech industry urges GST exemption expansion to satellites, launch vehicles, and ground equipment in the upcoming Interim Budget. Indian Space Association (ISpA) has represented 39 start-ups and major companies, and seeks tax exemptions for space sector firms. They have advocated for reducing tax rate to 5 percent on external commercial borrowings and lowering withholding tax on the satellite sector from 10 percent to 2 percent.
- January 31, 2024 11:13
IPO Screener: Nova Agritech exceeds expectations on strong financials, market position, says Swastika Investmart’s Shivani Nyati
Here is the Pre- listing view on Nova Agritech from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.
Nova Agritech’s IPO debut exceeded even the expectations, soaring a remarkable 34.15% above its issue price of Rs 41 to list at Rs 55. Nova Agritech had witnessed a significant oversubscription of 109.37 times during the offer period, hinting at robust investor confidence in the company’s prospects.
This stellar listing was fueled by multiple positive factors, including the company’s strong market position as a one-stop solution provider for crop and soil health through its diverse branded product portfolio. Its well-established geographical presence and effective marketing strategy further enhance its growth potential. Additionally, Nova Agritech’s consistent financial performance, impressive growth over the past three years, and ambitious expansion plans further bolstered investor sentiment.
For existing investors, holding their shares and closely monitoring the company’s performance and market conditions remains the recommended approach..
- January 31, 2024 11:13
Stock Market Live Today: Sarveshwar Foods expands procurement reach with 2 new SFL Chaupals in Kulgam and Doda for himalayan delicacies
Sarveshwar Foods Limited is setting up of 2 more SFL Chaupals (Procurement Facilitation Centre) for procurement of Walnuts, Rajma, Apple, Black Morels (Gucchi), Kala Jeera and other authentic Himalayan delights directly from farmers in Kulgam and Doda.
- January 31, 2024 11:11
Stock Market Live Today: Pre- listing view on Nova Agritech from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.
Nova Agritech’s IPO debut exceeded even the expectations, soaring a remarkable 34.15% above its issue price of Rs 41 to list at Rs 55. Nova Agritech had witnessed a significant oversubscription of 109.37 times during the offer period, hinting at robust investor confidence in the company’s prospects.
This stellar listing was fuelled by multiple positive factors, including the company’s strong market position as a one-stop solution provider for crop and soil health through its diverse branded product portfolio. Its well-established geographical presence and effective marketing strategy further enhance its growth potential. Additionally, Nova Agritech’s consistent financial performance, impressive growth over the past three years, and ambitious expansion plans further bolstered investor sentiment.
For existing investors, holding their shares and closely monitoring the company’s performance and market conditions remains the recommended approach..
- January 31, 2024 11:11
Stock Market Live Today: MICL Group records ₹333 crore sales for ‘Aaradhya OnePark’; Man Infraconstruction stock up 2.05%
MICL Group has achieved ₹333 crore sales of its Uber-Luxurious project situated in Ghatkopar East - ‘Aaradhya OnePark’.
Man Infraconstruction stock rose by 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹236.20
- January 31, 2024 11:10
Stock Market Today: Man Infraconstruction rises after MICL Group’s Uber-Luxurious project’s sales reach ₹333 cr
MICL Group has achieved ₹333 crore sales of its Uber-Luxurious project situated in Ghatkopar East - ‘Aaradhya OnePark’.
Man Infraconstruction stock rose by 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹236.20
- January 31, 2024 11:05
Market Update: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Vakrangee (20%); Godfrey Phillips (16.76%); Policy Bazaar (12.94%); IFCI (10%); KPI Green(9.16%)
Major losers:
L&T (-5.02%); JP Associates (-4.96%); Tata Investment (-4.84%); VIP Industries (-4.03%); Cyient (-3.82%)
- January 31, 2024 10:59
Market Update: Nifty, Sensex up by 0.36%, markets show resilience with gains
NSE Nifty was up by 0.36 per cent or 77.75 points at 21,599.85 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 71,410.40, up by 0.36 per cent or 265.83 points.
A total of 3,675 stocks were actively traded; 2,341 advanced, while 1,182 declined, and 152 stocks remained unchanged, where 323 stocks hit a 52-week high, and 14 stocks hit a 52-week low at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
- January 31, 2024 10:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Lloyds Enterprises rises after acquiring 60.38% stake in LRDL
Lloyds Enterprises Limited has completed the acquisition of a 60.38% stake in Lloyds Realty Developers Limited (LRDL) (formerly known as Aristo Realty Developers Limited).
The stock trades at ₹37.75 on the BSE, up by 0.72%.
- January 31, 2024 10:55
Share Market Today: Expect surge in railways’ investment, PLI scheme for manufacturing, says Hedonova’s CIO
Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova a Paris-based hedge fund views:
“As we eagerly await the Budget 2024 interim, our expectations resonate across key sectors. In railways, we anticipate a surge in investment, unveiling transformative projects and introducing 300-400 Vande Bharat trains. The commitment to new highways holds promise for enhanced connectivity and economic vitality. The manufacturing sector anticipates a visionary PLI scheme, fostering innovation and global competitiveness. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s budget is poised to be a catalyst, propelling India towards a future of modernized infrastructure, efficient railways, robust highways, and a thriving manufacturing ecosystem.”
- January 31, 2024 10:51
Share Market Live: Cochin Shipyard rises 3.5% after declaring 2nd interim dividend
Cochin Shipyard stock rose 3.48% on the NSE, trading at ₹909.15.
The company had declared a 2nd interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹5 each fully paid-up (70%) for the financial year 2023-24.
- January 31, 2024 10:50
Stock Market Today: Reliance Securities’ Senior Research Analyst Vikas Jain’s pre-market views
Appended are the Pre-market views of Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities:
Focus today –– IMF raises India’s FY24 growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.3%. US Fed rate decsion today (IST 12.30AM). ADR/GDR Update – Reliance, Axis Bank, Infosys and GAIL slipped up to 2%. L&T declined 3.5%. Dr Results and M&M Finance reported impressive Q3 results. L&T and Blue Star reported inline with expected Q3 results. SRF and Coromandel International reported lower than expected Q3 results. Results - Sun Pharma, Maruti , Godrej Consumer, BoB, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cements, Dabur , Jindal Steel, Kalyan Jewellers, Dixon Tech, Jubilant Foods, IRB Infras, Ajanta Pharma, Motherson Sumi.
Expects market to open on a flat note ahead of key events like US Fed interest rate decision ( today at IST 12.30AM) and Union Budget to be announced tomorrow. Positive sentiment in the domestic markets after the IMF raised India’s FY24 growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.3%, highest among the emerging counters. Moreover, expectation of a favourable mid-term Union budget ahead of the Lok Sabha election in April-May. Gift Nifty is trading flat. Yesterday, Nifty slipped 1% due to profit booking ahead of major events. Expects rangebound market but stock specific action may continue. Among the global markets, overnight, the US market ended mixed bag. Nasdaq dropped 0.8% after poor earning guidance announced by Microsoft despite reported good quarterly results along with poor add revenue reported by Alphabet. Dow Jones gained 0.3% to record high due to fall in US 10-Year bond yield and impressive labor data. Nasdaq Future slipped over 0.5% on account of Microsoft, Tesla and Alphabet decline in the post market. The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday. Market will be looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for guidance on future rate cuts. In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 4.03 Tuesday from 4.08% Monday. Traders focus on RAIL, PSU Banks, Infra and metal stocks.
Oil Price Update –. Brent Crude soared 2% to 2-month high at $83/bbl as an escalation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea spurred a diversion of tanker traffic and raised fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Gold Price Update – Gold gained 0.5% to $2036/ounce ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that may provide a steer on when the US central bank will start cutting interest rates. Results Today - Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuk, Godrej Consumer, Bank Of Baroda, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cements, Dabur India, Mankind Pharma, Jindal Steel, Max Healthcare, Procter and Gamble, Kalyan Jewellers, Dixon Technologies, Jubilant Foodworks, IRB Infras, Ajanta Pharma, Motherson Sumi, Carborundum Universal, Kajaria Ceramics, Relaxo Footwears, Jyothy Labs, IDFC, Swan Energy, DCM Shriram, GE Shippin, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Poly Medicure, Westlife Foodworld, Fino Payments Bank, Atul Auto.
- January 31, 2024 10:48
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Motors stock rise 2.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹883.85.
- January 31, 2024 10:48
Stock Market Today: Lagnam Spintex starts the commercial production of 41,472 spindles of cotton yarn today
Lagnam Spintex has informed the exchanges that the commercial production of the expansion project of 41,472 spindles of 100% cotton “Compact Yarn” has started today, two months ahead of schedule.
The stock declines by 1.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹88.45
- January 31, 2024 10:42
Currency Market Live Updates: Rupee in a narrow range against US dollar in early trade
The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as market participants remained cautious ahead of the interim budget that will be released on February 1.
- January 31, 2024 10:24
Stock Market Live Today: Larsen and Toubro slips on Q3 profit miss
Shares of India’s Larsen and Toubro fall as much as 5.4% on Wednesday, a day after it missed third-quarter profit estimates as government spending on infrastructure tapered ahead of a Lok Sabha election. - Reuters
- January 31, 2024 10:22
Stock Market Live Today: Technicals: Nifty Prediction Today – January 31, 2024: Wait for the support to break and go short
Nifty 50 is attempting to bounce back. The index is trading at 21,574, up 0.24 per cent.
The support in the 21,450-21,400 region is holding well for now. Immediate resistance is at 21,600. A break above it can take the Nifty 50 index up to 21,700 and 21,800 in the coming sessions.
- January 31, 2024 10:21
Stock Market Live Today: Star Health net profit rises 38% to ₹290 cr in Q3
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd has reported a 38 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹290 crore for the quarter ended December 30, 2023, as against a PAT of ₹210 crore in the year-ago period.
Operating profit increased to ₹277 crore (₹241 crore). Underwriting profit in Q3 of this fiscal was lower at ₹114 crore , when compared with ₹125 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
- January 31, 2024 10:17
Stock Market Live Today: BPCL Surpasses Q3 Expectations, Analyst Swarnendu Bhushan maintains ‘Sell’ rating amid election uncertainties
Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported better than expected Q3FY24 results with an EBITDA of Rs 62.3 bn (down 52% QoQ, PLe: Rs 59.9 bn). Reported PAT came in at Rs 34 bn (down 60% QoQ, PLe: Rs29.5 bn). The company reported higher than estimated GRM at US$13.4/bbl. Going ahead, we build in GRMs of US$6/bbl and a gross marketing margin of Rs 4.1/ltr for FY25/26E. The stock is currently trading at 1.5/1.4x FY25/26 P/BV and 8.5/8.3x FY25/26 EV/EBITDA. Owing to the uncertainty over sustainability of strong Singapore GRM and marketing margins due to the upcoming elections we maintain ‘Sell’ rating with a TP of Rs 381(previous Rs371) based on 1x FY26 P/BV.
- January 31, 2024 10:15
Stock Market Live Today: Brigade Enterprises stock rose by 4.45% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,031.15.
- January 31, 2024 09:56
Stock Market Live Today: Zydus Lifesciences stock trades at ₹749.55 on the NSE, down by 0.84%. The company had launched Relugolix.
- January 31, 2024 09:51
Stock Market Live Today: TCS stock edges up following 15-year partnership expansion with Aviva in the UK
Tata Consultancy Services stock inches up by 0.56% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,821.95. The company had expanded its partnership with Aviva with a new 15-year agreement in the UK.
- January 31, 2024 09:46
Stock Market Live Today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock up 1.01% on NSE after reporting Q3 standalone net profit of ₹1,380.9 crore
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock rose by 1.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹5,900.05.
The company reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹1380.9 crore as against ₹1243.9 crore in December 2022 quarter.
- January 31, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: KEC International stock surges 4.11% on NSE to ₹654.60 following strong Q3 numbers
KEC International stock rose by 4.11% on the NSE, trading at ₹654.60, after its financial results for the quarter ended Dec 2023.
- January 31, 2024 09:35
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
Tata Motors (2.29%); Adani Ports (2.11%); Adani Enterprises (1.29%); UPL (1.14%); Reliance (1.10%)
Major losers:
L&T (-5.24%); Titan (-1.20%); Kotak Bank (-1.07%); ICICI Bank (-0.93%); Hero Motocorp (-0.61%)
- January 31, 2024 09:24
Nodwin Gaming’s Singapore subsidiary acquires 13.51% stake in Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH
Nodwin Gaming International Pte. Ltd. (Nodwin Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming Private Limited (Nodwin), material subsidiary of the Company, acquired 13.51% of Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH.
- January 31, 2024 09:23
Stock Market Live Today: Coromandel International board approves new acid plants in Andhra Pradesh
Coromandel International board has approved setting of new Phosphoric Acid and Sulphuric Acid Plants at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.
- January 31, 2024 09:22
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures decline as Chinese manufacturing contraction continues
Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as data showed that Chinese manufacturing activity contracted for the fourth straight month in January. At 9.16 am on Wednesday, April Brent oil futures were at $82.12, down by 0.46 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.47, down by 0.45 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6438 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6478, down by 0.62 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6450 as against the previous close of ₹6485, down by 0.54 per cent.
- January 31, 2024 09:21
Stock Market Live Today: AdaniConnex signs share purchase agreement with Adani Power
AdaniConnex Private Limited (ACX), a joint venture of Adani Enterprises, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Adani Power Limited (APL)
- January 31, 2024 09:20
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Market concerns rise as FPIs trigger decline in Sensex and Nifty
Indian benchmark indices, namely Sensex and Nifty, commenced trading on a downward note due to persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors. In the early trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 186.48 points, reaching 70,953.42, while the NSE Nifty witnessed a drop of 40.90 points, settling at 21,481.20.
As corporate earnings reports are mostly disclosed, attention has now turned towards key events, including the impending decision on the US Federal Reserve rate (expected later tonight) and the upcoming interim Budget scheduled for February 1.
“Though Investors expect the US Fed to maintain the status quo, the direction concerning rate cuts will hold importance. Overall, we expect the market to remain range-bound till the two large events (the US Fed meeting & India’s Interim Budget) unfold,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Cues from global markets are also negative, with most equities across the Asia-Pacific region in the red.
Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com, said FIIs have about 75 per cent of the positions on the short side in the index futures segment and call writing was seen on Tuesday at 21700 strikes as the index corrected.
“Also, the technical momentum oscillator RSI has a negative crossover on the hourly charts, while it is already negative on the daily chart for the last couple of weeks. Thus, the data is not positive, and it indicates that until the index surpasses the 21800 mark, we are not out of the woods yet, and the volatility is likely to continue,” he added.
He further warned that traders are advised to stay cautious considering the above data and the technical setups and look to trade with a directional view only on breakout beyond the above-mentioned range.
- January 31, 2024 09:02
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Retail investors queue up for BLS E-Services
The initial public offering of BLS E-Services received an overwhelming response from retail investors and high net worth individuals, with the offer getting subscribed 15.67 times on Day 1. The IPO has a price range of ₹129-135 per share and the market lot is 108 shares.
The issue received bids for 21.41 crore shares, against 1,37,02,904 shares on offer (net off anchor investor portion). The quota for retail investors was subscribed 49.40 times, while the category for non-institutional investors was bid 29.70 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers was also subscribed 2.19 times.
- January 31, 2024 09:01
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: All eyes on Nova Agritech listing today
Shares of Nova Agritech will be listed on the bourses today. The issue that saw overwhelming response from all category investors with the issue being subscribed over 109 times, has fixed the price at ₹41.
The IPO, which came out with a price band of ₹39-₹41, received bids for 277.94 crore shares against 2.54 crore shares (net off anchor portion) on offer.
- January 31, 2024 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Devyani Intl incorporates Devyani RK Private Ltd for food court biz at railway stations
- January 31, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Listing- Nova Agritech Limited
Listing Date : Wednesday, January 31, 2024 (Today)
ISIN : INE02H701025
BSE : 544100 ‘T’ Group
NSE : NOVAAGRI
NSE Series : BE
IPO Price : ₹ 41/-
App. Min. Lot : 365 Shares
- January 31, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited- Buyback-Closes Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 450/-
Current Market Price: 358.30/-
Market Cap: Rs 14,912 crores
Buyback Size: ₹700 Crs (Representing 9.82% and 9.52% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size: 1,55,55,555 shares (Representing 3.74 % of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota: 23,33,333 Shares\u0009
Buyback Record Date: 18 January 2024
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Share for every 29 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Share for every 14 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Tender Period:
Start Date - 24 January 2024
Close Date - 31 January 2024 (Today)
Obligation Date - 06 Febrauary 2024
Settlement Date - 07 Febrauary 2024
- January 31, 2024 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited_Right Issue_Record Date Tomorrow
Issue Open - 07-February-24
Issue Close - 13-February-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 3,693.40 Crs (24.62 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 214.30 /-
Right issue Price: Rs. 150 /-
Payment Terms: Rs.150 /- (On application Rs. 50 and Balance will be called within 12 months from the date of allotment)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Rights Equity Shares for every 2 (Effectively 0.50 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 31 January 2024 (Today)
Ex-Right Trading date: 01 February 2024
Record Date: 01 February 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 07 February 2024 to 08 February 2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 08 February 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Date of listing (on or about): Not Yet Announced
Effective Discount Per share – Rs. 21.43
{CMP-[(no. of Shares * CMP) + (No. of RE * Right issue Price) ]/ No. of Shares incl. RE}
- January 31, 2024 08:43
Stock Market Live Today: Tanla Platforms establishes Tanla Mobile Middle East LLC in Saudi Arabia
Tanla Platforms: The company has announced the incorporation of a unit named Tanla Mobile Middle East LLC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- January 31, 2024 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Management Guidance
M&M Fin– NIM guidance revised lower
SRF– Expects significantly better F4Q24
L&T– Raises Rev & order inflow guidance
DRL- Price erosion in US generics market remains benign & expects it to remain that way in near future
#Sources- Brokerage notes
- January 31, 2024 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: M&M Fin Review
CITI
Neutral, TP Rs 315
NIM & Credit Cost Booster; Cautious on Extrapolating Guidance
With all levers at its disposal (opex, NIM), believe credit cost & NII could provide incremental delta.
Revise earnings upwards by 5%/3% for FY24/25E
CLSA
Buy, TP Rs 360
Rebound in NIM & healthy improvement in asset quality
PPOP/PAT beat est. by 8%/10%.
After 2 qtrs. of decline, reported NIM improved 30bp QoQ to 6.8%.
Loan growth remained healthy at 25% YoY, although some signs of a slowdown
- January 31, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: L&T Review
CLSA
Buy, TP Rs 4260
FY24 guidance– raise inflows & execution; cut margins
Key +ve in 3Q- 2 large Middle East gas & social infra capex orders driving new orders up 31% YoY & solid core execution up 25% YoY
Has an improving outlook, with its $75bn pipeline
MS
OW, TP Rs 4171
Execution remains strong.
Ordering activity may see some slowdown due to election, however prospects remain strong.
Core margin guidance lowered due to timing difference (faster completion of legacy jobs & slower ramp up of new jobs)
- January 31, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: DRL Review
CITI
Sell, TP Rs 5290
Another gRevlimid Driven Beat, Though Core Gx Profitability Underwhelming
Another strong qtr with 28% EBITDA Margin (vs c24% expectations)
gRevlimid contribution seems to have increased indicating product’s contribution in FY24-26E much higher
CLSA
Downgrade to U-P from Buy, TP raised to Rs 6060 (on roll fwd)
Subdued growth across its key geographies
Co is hopeful of a revival of its US business led by 26 product launches planned over FY25-26 & expects India growth to be in double-digits
- January 31, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CLSA on Astral
Sell, TP Rs 1760
3Q below est., consensus downgrades likely
With 15% plumbing vol growth (9M: 24%), its FY24 guidance of 20%+ growth looks achievable.
However, at a 58x FY26CL PE, believe strong growth is priced in
- January 31, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: PB Fintech Review
MS
OW, TP Rs 965
Core biz weaker than MSe due to regulatory changes in unsecured personal loans.
Contribution of new initiatives saw break even for 3Q & Overall PAT for 9MFY24.
There could be downside risks to near term forecasts
Macquarie
U-P, TP Rs 610
Large EBITDA beat driven by decline in ESOP cost
PAT of Rs372m vs a 1H loss of Rs330m
Decline in insurance take rate & Paisabazaar rev
Guidance: Upside risk to est. for FY24E
Ask rate for 4Q, looks achievable
- January 31, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bernstein on Zomato
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 170
Food delivery & Quick com continue to be structural growth engines
Blinkit’s succes big surprise of 2023 driving stk re-rating
Expect Food delivery growth to sustain (20% YoY) & Blinkit to drive growth momentum( >40%YoY)
- January 31, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on KPIT Tech
Buy Call, Target Rs 1,930
Co Reported Another Robust Quarter
Revenue Up 4.3% QoQ In CC Terms & Margins Were Stable Too
Co’s Structural Growth Is Further Supported By Increased Pressure On European OEMs
Increased Pressure On European OEMs From Chinese EV Players
Growth Justifies Valuation Premium
- January 31, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on NTPC
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 340
Q3 Broadly In-line With Consensus; Capacity Additions Slow, But Expect Pace To Pick Up
Believe Previously Signed PPAs & Co’s Low Cost Of Capital Will Allow It To Add New Capacity
- January 31, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UBS on Voltas
Neutral, TP Rs 885
Better focus on cooling biz visible; projects drags bottom-line
Despite sharp headline miss on EBITDA/PAT, do not expect any sharp -ve reaction, given stable performance for UCP segment on growth & profitability
- January 31, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Macquarie on Voltas
Neutral Call, Target Rs 842
Q3 UCP In-line; Project Business Losses Drive EBITDA Miss
Segment EBIT Margin Of 8.3% Was A 60 bps QoQ Improvement & Also In-line
Overall EBITDA, At `28 Cr With A 1.1% Margin, Declined 63% YoY
Decline Led By Continued Losses For Project Business
Overall Revenue Grew 31% YoY
Reported A PAT Loss Of `30 Cr Vs Est For Profit Of `78 Cr
- January 31, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HSBC on Nippon AMC
Buy Call, Target Raised To Rs 613
Market Share Gains In New Inflows, Equity AUM Were Positives
Systematic Transactions & Unique Investors Were Positives
Marginally Tweak EPS Est As Factor In AUM Mix Change In Favour Of Equity /ETF AUM
Revenue Pressure Could Be Partly Offset By Efficiency Gains
- January 31, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on SRF
Overweight Call, Target Rs 2,634
Packaging & Technical Textiles Underpinned Miss In Q3 Earnings
The Company Cited QoQ Pick-up In Specialty Chemicals & Expects A Significantly Better Q4FY24
Stock Trades At 17x F25 EV/EBITDA (15% Below 3-Yr Avg)
Organic Volume Levers, Industry Repair & Seasonal Upturn Keep Us Overweight
- January 31, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Vodafone Idea: Emkay Global (Not Rated)
Fund infusion remains key, as subs loss persists
Vodafone Idea (Vi)’s revenue was down 0.4% QoQ, missing consensus/our estimates. EBITDA margin was up by 80bps QoQ (a beat), led by lower network cost. Though 2% QoQ ARPU improvement was the key positive, subscriber loss persisting remains the main worry. Despite promoters’ readiness to contribute added equity (up to Rs20bn), and Company’s ongoing discussions on funding by external investors, the fundraise remains elusive. Vi needs funding for capex (for the 5G launch) to arrest the slide in number of subscribers. We cut FY24E/FY25E/FY26E revenue by 0.9%/1.6%/0.7%; also, we increase our margin estimate, adjusting for Q3 results. We have ‘No Rating’ on Vi, amid concerns on continued mkt-share loss, delay in fundraise, and possibility of equity dilution. Clarity on the fundraise and tariff hike is a key positive trigger.
- January 31, 2024 08:35
Stock Market Live Today: Quarterly Results
GAIL India: All segments driving earnings growth
▪ PAT up 63% YoY, led by transmission, marketing and petchem
▪ Strong guidance on gas transmission & marketing volume growth
▪ Valuations: Revise to Accumulate; TP raised to INR 191
Macrotech Developers: Pipeline potent
▪ Stable presales performance
▪ Strong entry in Bengaluru
▪ Strong launch pipeline, on track to achieve sales guidance
▪ Valuation: Revise to Accumulate with higher TP of INR 1,092
ITC: Cigarette volume growth disappoints
▪ Cigarettes – Volume slowdown albeit on high base
▪ Agri and Paperboards hit; Hotels see strong growth
▪ Cigarettes margin, a miss; FMCG margin continued to expand
▪ Valuations: Maintain Accumulate, TP reduced to INR 490
Cholamandalam Investment: Cautiously optimistic
▪ Robust growth aids core, provisions decline; absolute Stage 2 up
▪ Home loans/home equity drive growth; new business share steady
▪ Remarkable asset quality show as stage 3 at <3%
▪ Valuations: Maintain Accumulate, TP raised to INR 1,295
Marico: Recovery to be gradual
▪ Volume continues to be soft in Q3
▪ Expect gradual volume recovery, going ahead
▪ FY24E operating margin may improve 250bps
▪ Valuations: Reiterate Accumulate; new TP at INR 580
Bajaj Finance: Soft landing while navigating challenges
▪ In-line earnings; credit costs, regulatory forbearance, key drags
▪ Growth trajectory healthy but rural/consumer segments on alert
▪ Risk metrics tightened; credit costs to climb
▪ Valuations: Maintain BUY, TP unchanged at INR 9,000
APL Apollo Tubes: Destocking hurts volume
▪ Broadly in-line performance
▪ EBITDA/tonne up ~3% YoY but down ~4% QoQ
▪ Expanding footprint outside India
▪ Valuation: Reiterate Accumulate; TP at INR 1,679
- January 31, 2024 08:34
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: APL Apollo Tubes: Elara Securities
Rating: ACCUMULATE
Target Price : INR 1679
Upside : 10%
CMP : INR 1532 (as on 29 January 2024)
Destocking hurts volume
Broadly in-line performance
APL Apollo Tubes’ (APAT IN) Q3FY24 net sales fell ~4% YoY and ~10% QoQ to ~INR 40bn. Also, EBITDA grew ~2% YoY but fell ~14% QoQ to ~INR 2.8bn. Net sales and EBITDA were mostly in line with our expectations of ~INR 39.8bn and ~INR 2.9bn, respectively. PAT declined ~2% YoY and ~18% QoQ to ~INR 1.7bn
- January 31, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cholamandalam Investment & Finance – In-line performance; Disbursement growth decelerates (Reduce, TP: Rs1,246)
Elara Securities
Chola reported earnings in-line with our estimates. NII/PPOP/PAT was up 36%/40%/28% YoY. AUM growth was strong (up 40% YoY) with stable NIMs (QoQ) and improved Stage 2/Stage 3 assets (higher write offs). Disbursement growth decelerated, with net addition in disbursements of Rs 8.4bn (QoQ) in 3QFY24 as against Rs 29.4bn in 3QFY23 and 15.3bn in 2QFY24. Disbursement growth in New Business and Home Loans remained flat QoQ. We build in AUM/PPOP/PAT CAGR at 29%/30%/28% over FY23-26E and RoA/RoE of 2.6%/21.2% for FY26E. Chola is currently trading at 4.9x FY25E P/ABV, which in our view is fully pricing in growth and profitability. Maintain Reduce with a Target Price of Rs 1,246.
- January 31, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:Indraprastha Gas Ltd – Robust volume growth expected in FY25E (Reduce, TP: Rs431)
Centrum Broking
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported subdued performance in Q3FY24 impacted by higher gas cost leading to QoQ decline in EBITDA/ scm. IGL’s revenues rose 2.8% QoQ while EBITDA/ PAT declined 14.4%/ 14.0%. Supported by PNG domestic and commercial volume growth, overall gas sales volumes increased 2.2% QoQ at 8.5mmscmd. However, EBITDA/ scm declined 16.2% QoQ at Rs7.2/ scm from Rs8.6/ scm. Management guided ~9mmscmd exit rate in Q4FY24E and has already touched the number in recent days. It also guided for ~10mmscmd exit rate for FY25E with EBITDA/ scm hovering between Rs7.5-8.0/ scm (tilted towards Rs8.0/scm). Although, volume growth in Delhi is expected to remain lower at 2-3%, other GAs are growing at much faster clip and are expected to support overall volume growth. Based on 9MFY24 numbers and management guidance, we have lowered our FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E earnings estimates by 4.6%/ 2.6%/ 3.7%. Over the past three months, the stock has risen ~10%. Based on our revised estimates, we downgrade the stock from Buy to Reduce with a revised SOTP based TP of Rs431 (earlier Rs447)
- January 31, 2024 08:32
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indraprastha Gas | Margin blip; outlook positive
Institutional Research Desk at HDFC Securities.
We maintain our BUY recommendation on Indraprastha Gas (IGL) with a target price of INR 490, given (1) strong volume growth of ~11% CAGR over FY24-26E, (2) healthy margins supported by higher allocation of gas from the high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) fields to the priority sector, and (3) a strong portfolio of new geographical areas (GAs) ensuring volume growth visibility. Q3FY24 EBITDA/APAT at INR 5.6/3.9bn were up 32/41% YoY respectively but below our estimates, owing to lower-than-expected margins, partially offset by the higher-than-expected volume of 8.5mmscmd (+4% YoY; +2% QoQ).
- January 31, 2024 08:31
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
Rating: ACCUMULATE
Target Price : INR 1295
Upside : 5%
CMP : INR 1231 (as on 29 January 2024)
Robust growth aids core, provisions decline; absolute Stage 2 up
Healthy in-line Q3 (PAT at INR 8.7bn versus INR 8.3bn estimated) for Cholamandalam Investment (CIFC IN) was led by continued growth (29% YoY), with new business share remaining constant, better NIMs (up 35bps QoQ) and lower provisions (down10% QoQ). This was marked by: (a) higher yields led by re-pricing of floating assets of LAP/HL and network expansion into newer geographies (East), (b) accelerating disbursements for HL/LAP: 48%/51% YoY following branch expansion and (c) 23bps QoQ decline in credit cost to 1.1% as GNPAs pared 14bps QoQ
- January 31, 2024 08:26
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: VIP Industries | 3QFY24 First Cut
Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
| Another quarter of disappointment; EBITDA miss due to higher other expenses | CMP 543| HOLD | TP 674 (Under revision) |
✳️Top-line increased 3.8% YoY to Rs5,464mn (PLe of Rs5,527mn) as compared to Rs5,264mn in Q3FY23/Rs5,461mn in Q2FY24.
✳️Gross profit increased 17.2% YoY to Rs3,050mn (PLe of Rs2,874mn) with margin of 55.8% (PLe of 52.0%) vs a margin of 49.4%/55.5% in Q3FY23/Q2FY24 respectively.
- January 31, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Latent View Analytics: Q3 review by Anand Rathi
Latent View Analytics continued its growth momentum with $19.9m revenue, up 5.9% q/q, in a seasonally strong quarter and in line with estimates. Per management, despite Q4 being seasonally weak, growth is expected to be slightly better than Q3 and margins are likely to expand further up to 130bps. The deal pipeline has grown 2x y/y. The 20.7% EBIT margin was up 242bps q/q, ahead of estimate. The investments made in earlier quarters have started to yield results in terms of growth acceleration (especially in Europe). We expect margins to improve further as growth accelerates. We raise our revenue estimates for FY24e/FY25e/FY26e respectively by 1%/4%/6%, which translates into PAT improvement by 12%/7%/6%. We revise our target to Rs585 (from Rs515), 49x FY26e EPS. The higher multiple reflects growth premium
- January 31, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indraprastha Gas: Q3 review by Anand Rathi
Lower-than-expected margins kept Indraprastha Gas’ Q3 operating results less than ARe. Nine-mth volumes grew a subdued 3.2% y/y, but higher gas prices led to lower, Rs7.2/scm, margins due to lower, 78%, APM gas allocation. Volume recovery is key to the stock’s performance; the company has kept prices unchanged in few markets and is open to price cuts as it aims at volume recovery. We retain our estimates and 12-mth DCF-based Rs528 TP
- January 31, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SRF 3QFY24 Result
Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
(CMP: Rs 2,223 | Mcap: Rs 659bn | Rating – Hold)
➡️ Conso rev at INR30.5bn (-12% YoY, -4% QoQ, +3% PLe)
➡️ Gross margin at 49.1% in Q3FY24 vs 51.2% in Q3FY23 and 49% in Q2FY24 (PLe 50%)
➡️ EBITDA at INR5.7bn (-32.1% YoY, -9.6% QoQ, -0.1% PLe)
➡️ EBITDAM at 18.5% in Q3FY24 vs 24% in Q3FY23 and 19.7% in Q2FY24 (19% PLe)
➡️ PAT came in at INR2.5bn (-50.4% YoY, -15.7% QoQ, -21% PLe)
- January 31, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Apar Industries (APR) Q3FY24 Result First Cut – Strong operating performance; beat on all fronts
Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
(CMP: Rs6,058 | Mcap: Rs243bn | Rating: Accumulate)
▪️Consolidated revenue rose 1.9% YoY to Rs40.1bn (PLe: Rs38.5bn; consensus estimate: Rs40.2bn). Revenue mix stood at Conductors ~47%/ Speciality Oil ~30%/ Cables ~22%.
▪️Conductors revenue grew 4.1% YoY to Rs19.9bn, with ~14% YoY volume growth and 28.3% YoY growth in global revenue ex-US. Specialty Oils revenue was flat at Rs12.4bn due to inventory de-stocking by US customers, while ex-US global revenue grew 24.1% YoY. Cables revenue was also flattish at Rs9.2bn with ~8% YoY volume growth
- January 31, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JSW Steel – Expansion on track; margins to be lower in Q4FY24 (Add, TP: Rs868)
By Centrum Broking
JSW Steel (JSTL)’s reported better-than-expected EBITDA of Rs 71.8.5bn (CentrumE: Rs66bn), down 9% QoQ. Standalone numbers came in-line, EBITDA of Rs57.8bn, down 16% QoQ (CentrumE: Rs59.3bn). The higher imports in retail segment and lower export demand led to 3.8% QoQ decline in sales volume offset by higher average realisation by 2.8% QoQ. Coking coal cost increased as guided by USD21/t. Overall EBITDA/t came in-line at Rs11,113 (CentrumE: Rs11395/t). For Q4FY24, realisation likely to decline partially offset by improvement in export sales and higher coking coal as well as iron ore prices likely to dent margins. JSW is on verge of commissioning 5mtpa and 1.5mtpa capacity expansion at Vijaynagar and BPSL by Q4FY24 end. We maintain ADD rating and target price at Rs868, valuing at 6.5x FY25/FY26 average EV/EBITDA (Earlier: Rs869/sh)
- January 31, 2024 08:22
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-budget expectations report from YES Securities.
FY25 Union Budget: Consolidation the mantra
· The Interim Union Budget is unlikely to see any big-bang announcements.
· However, policy intent is likely to be made clear through the selective allocation of resources and thrust towards rural development, employment generation and capacity building through infrastructure development
· The critical intent of this Budget will be to signal a consolidation towards achieving the promised 4.5% GFD/GDP by FY26. Thus, the
· government will have to do a tightrope walk in allocating resources for capital expenditure, the incremental pace of which can reduce. Support to economy through capex push to continue, though growth in capex expenditure will be more sober at 12-13%; direct consumption boosting measures unlikely
· With help from tax collections on the back of higher nominal GDP growth in FY25 compared to FY24, we expect GFD/GDP to print at 5.4% for FY25BE (after 5.8% for FY24E). 10-year yields can stay northwards of 7% in H1FY25 as we think that the RBI will have to conduct OMO sales to prevent its balance sheet size from increasing sharply. Dips below 7% will be conditioned by rate cuts by the RBI
· FY25BE gross and net borrowings seen respectively at INR15tn and INR11.7tn; comfort to come from JPM Bond Index inclusion related flow
- January 31, 2024 08:21
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Restaurant Brands Asia – Weak consumer sentiments ruling VFM demand (Reduce, TP: Rs 112
BY CENTRUM BROKING
RBA’s Q3FY24 print was below our expectations; standalone revenue/EBITDA grew by 20.5%/47.9% while PAT loss cut to Rs64mn. With 441 stores SSSG of 2.6% indicates continued weakness in consumer sentiments. With 334 BK café covering 76% store its ADS stood flat at Rs119K (-5.5% QoQ). Management alluded sharp focus on building traffic using VFM layer through menu innovation (Rs99/- meal) yielding good results. RBA said it is building price leadership and value credentials for Gen-Z and Millennials remains key priority. Geopolitical issues impacted Indonesia revenues to Rs1.6bn with ADS at IDR17.8mn (-1%) YoY, though RBA aims to strengthen operation with 163 BK and 25 Popeyes stores establishing relevant chicken menu and leadership in Burgers. Gross margin inched up to 67.1% (+76bp), yet higher employee/other expenses at +10.4%/+17.8% resulting in post-INDAS EBITDA margins at 15.9% (+294bp). RBA cuts SSSG guidance to 3% with ~67% gross margin in FY24. We tweak margin assumptions and maintain Reduce rating with a revised DCF-based TP Rs112 (implying EV/EBITDA of 14.1x avg. FY25E/FY26E)
- January 31, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
Bonus issue 4:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 130.52
Ex Bonus 01 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- January 31, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Important Result Calendar
31 January 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Ambuja Cements Ltd.
• Bank Of Baroda
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
• GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
• IDFC Ltd.
• Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
• Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
• Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
• PVR Inox Ltd.
• Shree Cement Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Adani Wilmar Ltd.
• Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
• Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
• Balaji Amines Ltd.
• Carborundum Universal Ltd.
• Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
• DCM Shriram Ltd.
• IRB Infrastructure Developers
• Jyothy Labs Ltd.
• Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• Mankind Pharma Ltd.
• Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
• Poly Medicure Ltd.
• P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
• Punjab & Sind Bank
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
• Suzlon Energy Ltd.
• Swan Energy Ltd.
• The Great Eastern Shipping Co
• Welspun Living Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
01 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Abbott India Ltd.
• Adani Enterprises Ltd.
• Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.
• Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
• Bata India Ltd.
• City Union Bank Ltd.
• Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
• Mphasis Ltd.
• The India Cements Ltd.
• The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
• Titan Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Aavas Financiers Ltd.
• Aether Industries Ltd.
• Aptus Value Housing Fin Ltd.
• Bayer CropScience Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• Deepak Fert & Petrochem Corp
• eClerx Services Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
• GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
• Godrej Agrovet Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
• Minda Corporation Ltd.
• Orient Electric Ltd.
• Praj Industries Ltd.
• Prism Johnson Ltd.
• Raymond Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
• Sonata Software Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
• Tube Investments of India Ltd.
• V-Guard Industries Ltd.
02 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Interglobe Aviation Ltd.
• LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
• Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• UPL Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Aegis Logistics Ltd.
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Bank Of India
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
• Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
• Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries
• Delhivery Ltd.
• Devyani International Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Fine Organic Industries Ltd.
• Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.
• Jash Engineering Ltd.
• Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
• Mahindra Lifespace Developers
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• MOIL Ltd.
• Quess Corp Ltd.
• Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
• Tata Motors Ltd. - DVR
• Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd.
• Whirlpool Of India Ltd.
03 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• State Bank Of India
Cash Segment
• Affle (India) Ltd.
• Archean Chemical Industries
• Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
• Grindwell Norton Ltd.
• Gujarat Alkalies & Chem Ltd.
• Krishna Institute of Medical Sci
05 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Ashok Leyland Ltd.
• Bharti Airtel Ltd.
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Alembic Pharma Ltd.
• Avanti Feeds Ltd.
• BSE Ltd.
• CCL Products (India) Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
• K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
• Linde India Ltd.
• Orient Cement Ltd.
• Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Adv Research Co
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
• Triveni Turbine Ltd.
• Varun Beverages Ltd.
06 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Britannia Industries Ltd.
• Chambal Fertilisers & Chem Ltd.
• Godrej Properties Ltd.
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine Int Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
• Birla Corporation Ltd.
• Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
• Computer Age Mgmt Services
• E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
• EIH Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
• Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
• PNC Infratech Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
• Radico Khaitan Ltd.
• Redington Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
• Trident Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
• Usha Martin Ltd.
• V-Mart Retail Ltd.
• Welspun Corp Ltd.
07 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Ltd.
• GNFC Ltd.
• Lupin Ltd.
• Manappuram Finance Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
• Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd.
• Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
• Trent Ltd.
Cash Segment
• AIA Engineering Ltd.
• FDC Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• General Insurance Corp of India
• Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
• Star Cement Ltd.
• Varroc Engineering Ltd.
08 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aarti Industries Ltd.
• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
• Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
• Biocon Ltd.
• Escorts Kubota Ltd.
• Grasim Industries Ltd.
• Page Industries Ltd.
• Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
• The Ramco Cements Ltd.
• United Breweries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
• Esab India Ltd.
• Global Health Ltd.
• Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
• Ircon International Ltd.
• Life Insurance Corp of India
• NCC Ltd.
• Patanjali Foods Ltd.
• Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
• Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
• Zydus Wellness Ltd.
09 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• MRF Ltd.
• Tata Power Company Ltd.
• Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Emami Ltd.
• Godrej Industries Ltd.
• Housing & Urban Dev Corp Ltd.
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
• Shipping Corp Of India Ltd.
• Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
• The New India Assurance Co
10 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Divi’s Laboratories Ltd.
• MCX India Ltd.
12 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Coal India Ltd.
• Samvardhana Motherson Int
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Elgi Equipments Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
13 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd.
• Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
• Gujarat Gas Ltd.
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• IRCTC Ltd.
• Info Edge (India) Ltd.
• Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd.
Cash Segment
• ITI Ltd.
• NBCC (India) Ltd.
• Oil India Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
14 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.
• Crompton Greaves Cons Ele Ltd.
• Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
• Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
20 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
23 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Rain Industries Ltd.
• Sanofi India Ltd.
- January 31, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 01 February 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bigbloc Construction Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183.15
CESC Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 143.25
Havells India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1294.35
Puravankara Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.6.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 260.4
Route Mobile Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1571.7
Tips Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 434
Wendt (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13025.95
- January 31, 2024 08:18
Stock Market Live Toay: Researchbytes Events Update: As of 07: 50 AM Wednesday 31 January 2024
*Pending Calls today…*Can set alert at for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:00 AM KEC Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1213
10:00 AM Subros
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
10:00 AM Bharat Elec
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
11:00 AM GPT Infra
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
11:00 AM Blue Star
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
*11:00 AM Kaya *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
11:00 AM ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
11:00 AM IRB InvIT
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
11:00 AM VIP Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
*11:00 AM Heritage Foods *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1456
11:00 AM Bajaj Finserv
Dial: +91226280 1366
11:00 AM Tinna Rubber an
(Results)
Dial: 044 4770 2442
12:00 PM Coromandel Int
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145
12:00 PM Privi Speciality
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
12:00 PM J Kumar Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
12:00 PM ZIM Laboratorie
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
12:00 PM Jindal Drilling
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
12:30 PM Triveni Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
1:00 PM Capri Global
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
2:00 PM Ambuja Cements
Dial:
2:00 PM SIS
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1457
2:30 PM KAYNES TECHNOLO
Dial: +91226280 1366
2:45 PM Adani Wilmar Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
3:00 PM SRF
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
3:00 PM Dwarikesh Sugar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
3:00 PM Jyothy Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
3:00 PM Shyam Metalics And Energy
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
3:30 PM ADF Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
3:30 PM Kalyan Jewellers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
3:30 PM Waaree Renewable Technologies
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
3:30 PM NIIT Learning S
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
3:45 PM Maruti Suzuki
Dial:
4:00 PM PVR
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145
4:00 PM Indian Metals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1433
4:30 PM Olectra Greente
Dial:
4:30 PM Bank of Baroda
Dial:
4:30 PM Kajaria Ceramic
Dial:
4:30 PM Dabur India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1110
*4:30 PM Welspun India *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
4:30 PM Voltas
Dial: 91 22 6280 1144
5:00 PM Motherson Wire
Dial:
5:00 PM TRACXN TECHNOLO
Dial:
5:00 PM Kamat Hotels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
5:00 PM PiramlLifeSci
Dial: +91 22 6280 1461
5:00 PM Ajanta Pharma
Dial: +91 22 6280 1542
5:00 PM Jubilant Food
Dial: +91 22 6280 1818
5:00 PM Dixon Technolog
Dial: +91 22 62801384
5:00 PM Jindal Steel
Dial: 91 22 7115 8115
5:15 PM GE Shipping
(Press Release )
Dial:
5:30 PM Shree Cement
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
5:30 PM Westlife Dev
Dial: +91 22 6280 1261
5:30 PM Vaibhav Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
6:00 PM Godrej Consumer
Dial: +91 22 6280 1332
6:30 PM Sun Pharma
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6629 0049
Available replays at www.researchbytes.com
KPIT : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293725
Meghmani Org : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293723
Astral Poly Tec : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293722
Jubilant Ingrev : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293724
TeamLease Ser. : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293703
Network People : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293684
Keystone Realto : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293685
Arvind : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293695
Strides Pharma * *: (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293683
Mah Seamless : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=293688
- January 31, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 31, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Suzlon, Glenmark Pharma, Infosys, Sealmatic, Zydus, NTPC, TCS, Bank of Baroda, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Adani Wilmar, CUMI, Dabur India, Data Patterns, DB Realty, Emkay Global, Fino Payments, GE Shipping, GMR Infra, Godrej Consumer, Hidelberg, IDFC,
- January 31, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Opening Bid: Downward bias seen for Nifty, Sensex at open
Domestic markets are likely to remain under pressure as selling by foreign portfolio investors continues unabated. Gift Nifty at 21,616 signals a flat to downward opening as Nifty February futures on Tuesday closed at 21,630.50.
With most of the results being out, the focus now shifts to the US Federal Reserve rate (late tonight) and the upcoming interim Budget (February 1).
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 31-JAN-2024
ZEEL
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 31.01.2024
07.00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.3 versus Previous: 49.0)
TENT EURO German Prelim CPI m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)
17:00 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 7.8%)
18:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 145k versus Previous: 164K)
00:30 U.S. Federal Funds Rate (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
01.00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- January 31, 2024 07:47
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 31.01.2024
Pre Market
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Mastercard Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Boeing Company (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Boston Scientific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Banco Santander, S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Roper Technologies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Banco Santander Brasil SA (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Otis Worldwide Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Nasdaq, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Fortive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
United Microelectronics Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Avery Dennison Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Lennox International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Post Market
QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
MetLife, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Aflac Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Corteva, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Align Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Markel Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
- January 31, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: AMD Q4 23 Earnings
- Adj EPS: $0.77 (est $0.77)
- Revenue: $6.2B (est $6.13B)
- Adj Operating Margin: 23% (est 23.2%)
- Sees Q1 Revenue Between $5.1B To $5.7B (est $5.77B)
(Earnings inline, guidance seen poor than estimates)
- January 31, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: Microsoft Q2 24 Earnings
- Rev $62.02B (est $61.14B)
- Cloud Rev $33.7B (est $32.21B)
- Int. Cloud Rev $25.88B (est $25.29B)
(Numbers seen better than estimates as cloud revenues beat, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)
- January 31, 2024 07:45
Stock Market Live today: Alphabet Q4 23 Earnings
- EPS $1.64 (est $1.59)
- Rev $86.31B (est $70.98B)
- Google Ad Rev $65.52B (est $65.8B)
- Youtube Ads Rev $9.20B (est $9.16B)
(Numbers seen inline but ad revenues missed estimate, guidance and management comments important for further outlook)
- January 31, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JM Financial - ITC (Buy)
ITC’s Dec-Q earnings were below expectations overall. Cigarettes performance looked muted y-o-y (volumes down 2 per cent) but longer-range data suggests a healthier state of affairs (4 year CAGR of 4 per cent - tad below September quarter’s 5 per cent but better than the preceding two quarters).
Notably, the Sept-to-Dec sequential volume uptick was steeper-than-trend last year, and there were also some weather-related disruptions in some key markets during the quarter. FMCG continued to do well despite a challenging macro; growth has moderated but better vs peers; margin improvement trajectory remained strong. Hotels was a stand-out contributor this time round.
- January 31, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global - Ashok Leyland (Sell)
We believe MHCV industry has peaked in FY24E with muted future outlook (trucking system capacity up about 40-50 per cent over FY19-24, like increases in past 2 upcycles) as bulk of replacement-led upturn seems behind us.
Ashok Leyland’s relative outperformance over the past two years is now getting eroded, particularly in higher-tonnage categories (8-quarter low domestic truck market share in Q3-FY24), as risk-reward remains adverse (trades at 1SD above LTA on PBR) , but ignoring the worsening industry outlook and Ashok Leyland’s weakening competitive positioning, in our view.
- January 31, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for January 31, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 31, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: The New India Assurance Company (₹245.90): BUY
The New India Assurance Company share price can rise to ₹285 in the short-term
- January 31, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Data insights : January 30, 2024
DATE 30-01-2024
NIFTY SPOT 21522 -215(-0.99%)
NIFTY FUT.FEB. 21630 VS 21875
NIFTY PREMIUM FEB. +108 VS +138
BANKNIFTY SPOT 45367 (-0.16%)
BANKNIFTY FEB. 45671 VS 45850
FII DATA IN CRORE
CASH FII -1970 & DII +1002
INDEX FUT -228 STOCK FUT-382
INDEX OPT -49369 STOCK OPT -550
*FNO TOTAL NET *
\u0009
NIFTY HIGHEST OI (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
22500 -72, 23000 -34,
21700 -67, 22000 -23,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21000 -49, 21000 -30,
21500 -42, 21500 -24,
NIFTY HIGHEST OI ADD (IN LACS)
CALL WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
21700 +40, 22000 +03,
21800 +23, 21600 +02,
PUT WEEKLY MONTHLY FEB.
20700 +12, 21500 +01,
20500 +09, 21700 +01,
HIGHEST OI BANKNIFTY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
47000 +54, 43500 +37,
HIGHEST OI ADD TODAY (IN LACS) WEEKLY
CALL PUT
47000 +29, 43500 +17,
PUT CALL RATIO
NIFTY – 0.84
BANKNIFTY-0.74
INDIA VIX
16.10 VS 15.68
NSE ADV/DEC. DATA
Advances +1280
Declines -1267
Unchang. 99
52-WK H/L(NSE)
HIGH- +282, LOW- -11,
FNO BAN STK 31-Jan.(OI%)
ZEEL
- January 31, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 30 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 124222.68 + 10164.69 Total: 134387.37
F&O Volume: 372368.69 + 97765.34 Total: 470134.03
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1970.52
(14275.7 - 16246.22)
DII: NET BUY: +1002.17
(12666.88 - 11664.18)
- January 31, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s pick: Stock to buy or sell: January 31, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea; check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- January 31, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets trade weak amidst wall Street tech losses; investors eye Federal Reserve
On Wednesday, Asian stocks opened lower, influenced by tech losses on Wall Street, as investors awaited signals on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve. The Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.84%, losing 302.08 points to reach 35,763.78, and the broader Topix index fell 0.26%, shedding 6.63 points to settle at 2,520.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined by 0.33%, down 51.40 points at 15,652.05. However, South Korea’s KOSPI remained relatively flat, gaining 0.03% or 0.84 points, reaching 2,499.65.
The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain its key interest rate at 5.25%-5.50% after the policy meeting conclusion on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. reported earnings, leading to declines in late trading and impacting Nasdaq 100 futures.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,924.97 points, with a 0.06% decline, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.76% to 15,509.90 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 38,467.31 points.
