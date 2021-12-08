ABB India share price up on deal with ISCDL

BSE-listed ABB India’s share price was up 2.13 per cent at ₹2,110 on Wednesday after the company announced that it has partnered with Indore Smart City Development Limited (ISCDL) to deploy next-generation digital technology that enables the continuous supply of electricity to homes and businesses.

“In the first phase of the collaboration, this technology has enabled more than 2,300 connections to achieve 24/7 electricity supply with an efficient automatic response system (ARS) in case of power outages or disruption. ABB and ISCDL now plan to replicate the same model in other areas of the city and position Indore as the model for Smart City projects across India,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

