9.20 am

Opening bell: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Tuesday. The Sensex was quoted at 31,615.72, up 225.65 points or 0.72 per cent. The Nifty was up 86.95 points or 0.95 per cent at 9,284.35.

Elsewhere, Asian shares fell in a topsy-turvy session following one of Wall Street's biggest one-day routs in history as headlines about the coronavirus outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed investor sentiment.

Earlier, Wall Street suffered its most significant drop since the crash of 1987 on Monday after unprecedented steps taken by the Federal Reserve, lawmakers and the White House to slow the spread and blunt the economic hit of the coronavirus failed to restore order to markets.

9.12 am

Bank of Japan pumps $30 billion through 3-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008

The Bank of Japan offered $30.272 billion in its 84-day dollar funding operation, it said on Tuesday.

The takeup was the largest amount since the BOJ offered $30.584 billion in 84-day dollar funding operation on Dec. 2, 2008, during the market turmoil after the global financial crisis.

9.09 am

Most Asian shares fell on Tuesday a day after Wall Street's historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up early gains to trade 0.43% lower. Read more here

9.07 am

Day Trading Guide for March 17, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹999 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 980 955 1036 1050 As the trend is bearish, traders can initiate fresh short positions in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,036

₹583 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 570 545 610 620 The stock continues to fall and breached a key support. Sell the stock below ₹570 with stop-loss at ₹600

₹147 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 145 137 155 160 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC slips below ₹145 levels

₹60 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 56 50 64 67 Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹64 as the stock is witnessing substantial selling pressure.

₹1015 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1000 970 1045 1100 The trend is bearish, but ₹1,000 is a considerable support. So, short the stock with tight stop-loss below ₹1,000.

₹223 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 220 210 228 240 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves below ₹220 levels

₹1696 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1672 1640 1750 1820 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,750 if the stock breaches support at ₹1,672

9118 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9100 9000 9160 9200 Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 9160 if the contract decisively falls below 9,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 am

Tube Investments of India (₹471.1): Sell

The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial support.

During 2019, the stock was largely consolidating between ₹325 and ₹420 post a rally that lifted the price from ₹215 levels. Click here to read more on the technicals