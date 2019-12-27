Bonds rally as RBI announces plan to purchase more G-secs

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Benchmark sovereign bonds gained in India after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will buy long-end debt for a second week, stepping up the pace of its unconventional policy to lower borrowing costs.
The 10-year yield slid 7 basis points to 6.51 per cent, taking the weekly decline to nine basis points.
Also read: RBI plans to purchase, sell G-secs worth ₹10,000 cr each on Monday
The RBI is embracing a Federal Reserve-style Operation Twist, where it buys long-end debt while selling short-end bonds, after five rate cuts this year failed to lift economic growth. It will conduct a second operation on Monday, following on its first such move earlier this week.
The unprecedented move has put a stop to the relentless steepening in India’s yield curve, as investors dumped long-end debt on concern the government will add to record bond sales.
Also read: All you wanted to know about Operation Twist
The RBI will buy ₹10,000 crore ($1.4 billion) of 2029 bonds through an auction on December 30, it said on Thursday. It plans to sell a total Rs10,000 crore of debt maturing in 2020.
The operation will flatten the yield curve further, reducing the term premium that had widened amid market concerns over India’s fiscal slippage, according to a Scotiabank note.
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...