Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.68 per cent after the company was chosen by the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) to replace the state’s outdated unemployment system, which has been in use since the 1980s. This decision comes after Georgia faced a surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic, highlighting the urgent need for system modernisation.

TCS will implement a secure, cloud-based platform that aims to enhance user accessibility, streamline claims processing, and combat fraud. The new system will feature a human-centric design, allowing easier application for benefits, secure document uploads, and real-time status updates.

Automated workflows will expedite claim processing while advanced security measures will safeguard against fraudulent activities. Currently, TCS employs over 2,300 people in Georgia and serves a range of industries in the U.S.

The shares were up by 1.68 per cent to ₹3575 at 11.56 am on the BSE.

