HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross advances and 24.4% y-o-y growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023.
The stock hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹1,794 on July 3, 2024.
- July 05, 2024 15:38
HDFC Bank stock closing figures
HDFC Bank stock closed at ₹1,649.40 on the NSE, down by 4.50%.
On the BSE, the stock closed lower by 4.40% at ₹1,650.70.
- July 05, 2024 14:57
HDFC Bank stock declined by 4.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,643.50 as at 2.56 pm.
- July 05, 2024 14:14
HDFC Bank said to mull loan portfolio sale amid growth scrutiny: Bloomberg
HDFC Bank Ltd. is mulling the sale of a loans portfolio, according to people familiar with the matter, amid heightened regulatory scrutiny on the nation’s lenders as their credit growth surges, a Bloomberg report read.
The private sector bank has approached public sector lenders, non-banking finance companies as well as some insurance companies and asset managers about participating in the sale, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing private conversations.
- July 05, 2024 14:13
HDFC bank share price update
Shares of HDFC Bank traded at ₹1,647.50 on the NSE, lower by 4.61% as at 2.10 pm.
- July 05, 2024 13:36
HDFC Bank stock fell 4.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,650.10 as at 1.34 pm.
- July 05, 2024 12:51
HDFC Bank stock fell 4.29% to trade at ₹1,653.10 as at 12.49 pm.
- July 05, 2024 11:32
HDFC share price in focus
HDFC Bank stock declined by 4.30% on the BSE to trade at ₹1,652.30 as at 11.31 am.
- July 05, 2024 10:40
Shares of HDFC Bank fell 4.46% to trade at ₹1,650.20 as at 10.38 am.
- July 05, 2024 10:23
- July 05, 2024 10:15
HDFC Bank reports 52.6% jump in gross advances
HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross advances and 24.4 per cent y-o-y growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023.
Gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹24,87,000 crore as of June 30, 2024 against ₹16,30,000 crore as of June 30, 2023.
Excluding the impact of the aforementioned merger, the bank’s gross advances grew by 14.9 per cent over June 30, 2023.
- July 05, 2024 10:12
HDFC Bank share price in focus
HDFC stock traded at ₹1,655.20 on the NSE, down by 4.17% as at 9.58 am
