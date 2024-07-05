HDFC Bank Stock/ Share Price Updates July 5, 2024: HDFC Bank has reported a 52.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in gross advances and 24.4% y-o-y growth in total deposits in Q1FY25. These figures take into account the impact of merger of erstwhile HDFC Ltd with the Bank on July 1, 2023.

The stock hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹1,794 on July 3, 2024.