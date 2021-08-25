India’s liquidity-driven stock market rally to dry out next year

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India’s liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policy starts to tighten, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who expect corporate earnings to rise further.
Despite slumps during two damaging waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the benchmark BSE Sensex Index has surged nearly 120 per cent from a record low of 25,638.9 hit in late March last year, when the country’s first lockdown started.
Ultra-easy monetary policy from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has slashed its repo rate by 115 basis points to 4.0 per cent since the start of the pandemic and injected a massive amount of extra liquidity, was the primary domestic driver of that rally.
With that stimulus expected to remain in place at least for the rest of 2021, the August 11-24 Reuters poll of around 30 equity strategists predicted the Sensex index would gain 2.4 per cent to 56,875 by end-2021 from Monday’s close of 55,555.79.
Also read: Sensex up 200 pts to hit fresh high; Nifty nears 16,700
This year’s estimated gain of just over 19 per cent would be the highest since 2017. But the index is predicted to rise only 4.6 per cent next year, the weakest annual performance in six years.
“It will not be a smooth ride for the markets from here on,given the run-up recently has been quite strong,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president for research at Religare Broking. “Any tightening by the RBI could severely dent the sentimentand may result in a kick-jerk reaction. Apart from that, new variants of Covid-19 still pose a risk to the overall economic recovery,” he added.
Inflation has remained above the RBI’s medium-term target mid-point of 4 per cent for the past two years, but so far the Central bank has focused on growth, keeping policy loose to support the economy.
A separate Reuters survey last month predicted the Central bank would hike its key repo rate by 25 basis points twice next fiscal year to 4.5 per cent. Meanwhile, rising expectations the Federal Reserve will soon announce a taper to its $120 billion of monthly asset purchases are also restraining bullishness in the market.
Indian companies have recently posted stellar earnings growth thanks in part to a very low comparison base and are bound in business activity as most restrictions imposed during the devastating and deadly second wave were relaxed.
Also read: Stocks that will see action today
“The earnings growth momentum is still positive, but weakening. The best of the earnings growth and margin expansion is over,” said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale.
Nearly 90 per cent, or 25 of 29 poll respondents, said corporate earnings would rise further over the next 12 months. But the magnitude of that rise will not likely be anywhere near as large, and that suggests stocks may soon lose momentum.
“Our analysis of past market rallies suggests the current rally could have limited further runway. We see risk of estimate cuts and with valuations at a peak, we expect markets to correct 9 per cent near term,” noted analysts at Bank of America Securities.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...