Stocks

Indo Tech Transformers: Open offer today

| Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

 

The open offer to the public shareholders of Indo Tech Transformers from Shirdi Sai Electricals (acquirer) opens for subscription on February 14; it will close on March 2. The price is fixed at ₹115.60 a share. It plans to acquire 27.24 lakh shares (25.65 per cent of the total paid-up capital). The offer is mandatory after the acquirer and Prolec GE International, S.De R.L. De C.V. (seller/promoter) in December had entered into a pact to acquire 73.66 lakh shares (69.36 per cent) at ₹94.51 apiece.

Published on February 14, 2020
open offer
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Eyes on ADAG cos, ONGC, Amtek Auto results