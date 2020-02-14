Indo Tech Transformers: Open offer today

The open offer to the public shareholders of Indo Tech Transformers from Shirdi Sai Electricals (acquirer) opens for subscription on February 14; it will close on March 2. The price is fixed at ₹115.60 a share. It plans to acquire 27.24 lakh shares (25.65 per cent of the total paid-up capital). The offer is mandatory after the acquirer and Prolec GE International, S.De R.L. De C.V. (seller/promoter) in December had entered into a pact to acquire 73.66 lakh shares (69.36 per cent) at ₹94.51 apiece.