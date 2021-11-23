LatentView zooms 169% on listing

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
At a time when investors, after the disastrous Paytm listing, had begun to wonder if it is the end of the road for IPOs by technology companies, LatentView Analytics has come as a ray of sunshine.
Its stellar listing on Tuesday at a premium of 169 per cent over its issue price on the Bombay Stock Exchange has shown that there is still value for tech players that have strong fundamentals and price their offerings reasonably. The Chennai-based data analytics company got listed at ₹530 apiece on BSE against its offer price of ₹197 per share. The scrip closed the day at ₹488 valuing the company at ₹ 9,665 crore.
The strong showing by LatentView comes on a day the Indian stock markets snapped their four-day losing streak to close positively. Benchmark indices rebounded sharply on across-the-board buying during closing hours, led by a sharp recovery in metals and PSB stocks. The BSE Sensex closed at 58,664.33, up 198.44 points or 0.34 per cent. The Nifty 50 closed at 17,503.35, up 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent, near the day’s high of 17,553.70.
The shares of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, also recovered on Tuesday and rose some 10 per cent after a near-40 per cent loss since listing last Thursday.
The LatentView Analytics initial public offer had received phenomenal response. Last week, the company created history by becoming the most subscribed initial share sale in the history of the Indian primary market. The company’s ₹600-crore IPO received record bids worth ₹1.12-lakh crore with all categories over-subscribed. Promoted by Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman and Pramadwathi Jandhyala, the 15-year-old company provides wide-ranging data analytics to various sectors.
Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, speaking to BusinessLine, attributed the massive investor interest in its IPO to reaffirmation of investor faith in businesses with good old-fashioned profitable growth. The company posted a consolidated profit of ₹91.46 crore for FY21 against ₹72.84 crore in FY20. Its revenues stood at ₹305.87 crore in FY21 against ₹310.35 crore in the earlier fiscal.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...