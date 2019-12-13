9.10 am

9.05 am

Onions definitely are making the economy weep, as is evident with rate of retail food inflation for the month of November, which crossed double digit. This along with other vegetables and pulses took the overall rate of retail inflation close to upper limit of targeted inflation rate.

While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other

9 am

The stock of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company gained 3.3 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, resuming the medium-term uptrend.

Arun Alagappan elevated as Managing Director

8.50 am

Asian shares scaled eight-month peaks on Friday as a last-gasp United States (US)-China. trade deal and a likely major election win by Britain's Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of dark clouds from the global horizon.

