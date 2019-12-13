Live Market Live: Sensex jumps 277 points higher at open

Nifty gains 54 points aided by Tata Motors, YES Bank

 

9.10 am

Sensex stocks

 

 

9.05 am

IIP contracts for third month in Oct, Nov retail inflation spikes

Onions definitely are making the economy weep, as is evident with rate of retail food inflation for the month of November, which crossed double digit. This along with other vegetables and pulses took the overall rate of retail inflation close to upper limit of targeted inflation rate.

Power output and GDP growth may not be interlinked

While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other

9 am

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (₹312.9)

 

The stock of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company gained 3.3 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, resuming the medium-term uptrend.

8.50 am

Stocks glimpse a brighter future as global clouds lift

 

Asian shares scaled eight-month peaks on Friday as a last-gasp United States (US)-China. trade deal and a likely major election win by Britain's Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of dark clouds from the global horizon.

Published on December 13, 2019