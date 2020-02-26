9.50 am

Rupee up 6 paise

The rupee was up six paise against the dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency was quoted at 71.79, up by 6 paise versus the dollar.

It ended yesterdat at 71.85 against the US dollar.

The overall market sentiment inclining to safer assets is weighing on emerging market currencies and the Indian rupee (INR) is no exception. The local ...

9.45 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1200 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1185 1170 1213 1225 Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,213 levels

READ MORE

9.40 am

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Nocil (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries Ltd) at current levels.

On Tuesday, the stock gained 4.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume and closed above the 21-DMA.

READ MORE

9.35 am

Top notable gainers in early session on the BSE were India Cements, which rose Rs 12.25, or 14.07%, to Rs 99.30, Navin Flourine, up by Rs 146.75, or 10.06%, to Rs 1600.65, ITD Cementation rose Rs 5.45, or 10%, to Rs 60.50 and Prism Johnson gained Rs 3.35, or 5.43%, to Rs 65.

9.30 am

Opening Bell

Sensex down 223 points; nears 40 K mark

Stock market indices declined 0.50 per cent today taking cues from weak Asian markets. Equity indices across Asia including Topix, Nikkei, Hang Seng and Shanghai are down now by 1-2 per cent.

The virus has also hit Japan's stocks hard on rising worries it could lead to cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics scheduled to start in Tokyo in July. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.1 per cent.

Chinese shares fell 1.3 per cent. Shares in South Korea , which has been rattled by a sudden rise in virus infections, briefly hit a two-month low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 879 points, or 3.15%, to 27,081.36, while the S&P 500 index declined 3.03%. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.

The Sensex lost 203.23 points to 40,077.97, while the Nifty, on the NSE, was down 69.30 points to 11,728.95.

9.15 am

State Bank of India is scheduled to hold a mega e-auction of over 1,000 open plots, commercial, residential and industrial properties. The auction is aimed to recover its dues from borrowers through sale of non-performing assets.

READ MORE

9.10 am

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a US warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both shed more than 3 per cent on Tuesday in their fourth straight session of losses.

READ MORE

9.10 am

Pre-Open Session

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 86.31 points to 40,194.89 at the pre-open session today.

9.05 am

Dow down 3 per cent

US market ended lower for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, on growing fears over the COVID-19 illness beyond China and its potential economic impact on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 879 points, or 3.15%, to 27,081.36, while the S&P 500 index declined 3.03%. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.

9 am

Motilal Oswal Services

Indian Hotels

CMP: ₹149.9

Target: ₹189

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd is a holding company. The company is engaged in short-term accommodation activities, and restaurants and mobile food service activities. The company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating and managing hotels, palaces and resorts.

READ MORE

9 am

Emkay Global Research

Havells India

CMP: ₹643.5

Target: ₹715

After upgrading Havells to ‘Hold’ recently, we are further upgrading the stock to ‘Buy’ in the wake of positive feedback from recent channel checks which corroborate our estimates and projections that bake in a gradual revenue recovery from Q4FY20.

READ MORE

8.55 am

Asian shares slump

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a U.S. warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both shed more than 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight session of losses.

That led MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.28%. Japan was among the worst-performing market in the region, weighed by growing concerns the virus could cancel the Tokyo Olympics.

Yields on 10-year and 30-year U.S. Treasuries teetered near record lows and gold rose as worries about the economic impact of the virus outbreak boosted safe-haven assets.

Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 1.1%, while shares of Japan's Dentsu Group Inc, an advertising agency deeply involved in the planning and operation of the games, fell to a seven-year low on Wednesday.

Shares of sportswear makers and other companies related to the Olympics have also fallen recently.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded at 1.3421% on Wednesday in Asia, close to a record low of 1.3070% The 30-year yield stood at 1.8142%, above a record low of 1.7860%.

The decline in yields weighed on the dollar. The greenback was last quoted at 110.25 yen, continuing a pullback from a 10-month high of 112.23 yen.

The dollar traded at $1.0872 per euro, off an almost three-year high of $1.0778 reached on Feb. 20.

Spot gold rose 0.53% to $1,643.75 per ounce as investors sought safe havens.

Oil prices recovered some recent losses in Asia, but there are lingering concerns that expected output cuts by major oil producers will not be enough to offset a decline in global energy demand caused by the virus.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.96% to $50.38 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.78% to $55.38 per barrel.

The World Health Organization says the epidemic has peaked in China, but concern that its spread is accelerating in other countries is likely to keep investors on edge.

Chinese shares fell 1.3%. Shares in South Korea , which has been rattled by a sudden rise in virus infections, briefly hit a two-month low.

While the stock rout has been global, the recent pace of selling in Asia has not been as severe as it has on Wall Street, which has been hit hard by the escalation of virus cases outside of Asia.

The S&P 500 lost $2.14 trillion in market capitalization over the last four sessions, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices analyst Howard Silverblatt.

U.S. stock futures rose 0.2% in Asia on Wednesday, but that did little to brighten the mood.

Adding to recent fears was an alert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warning Americans to prepare for the spread of coronavirus in the United States, signalling a change in tone for the Atlanta-based U.S. health agency.