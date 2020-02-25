9.20 am

9.10 am

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Motherson Sumi Systems at current levels.

On Monday, breaking below a key support at ₹122 as well as the 200-DMA line at around ₹120.

9.05 am

8.55 am

US stocks join global rout on virus, Dow ends 3.6%

Wall Street stocks finished with steep losses on Monday, joining a global rout as worries mounted that the new coronavirus will derail economic growth.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.6 percent to 27,960.80, a drop of more than 1,000 points and the biggest loss in a session in more than two years.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 3.4 percent to 3,225.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.7 percent to 9,221.28.

The selloff left all 11 industrial sectors in the red, with energy and technology shares suffering the biggest losses. Airlines and other travel-oriented stocks were also hammered.

Analysts attributed the ugly session to news that the coronavirus had spread over the weekend more rapidly outside of China. Italy has locked down 11 towns and South Korea ordered all 2.5 million residents of the city of Daegu to remain indoors.

“The market reaction is a classic ‘sell now and ask questions later,’” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial.