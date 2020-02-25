Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2020

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1210 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1185
1225
1240
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,200 levels
₹795 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
785
775
805
815
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹805 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
206
209
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹200 levels
₹98 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
95
92
101
104
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹101 levels
₹1444 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1415
1460
1477
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,460 levels
₹322 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
315
310
328
333
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹315 levels
₹2116 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2095
2075
2135
2155
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,135 levels
11827 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11780
11730
11880
11930
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,880 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
