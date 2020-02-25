Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2020

| Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1210 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1185

1225

1240

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,200 levels

 

₹795 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

785

775

805

815

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹805 levels

 

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

206

209

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹200 levels

 

₹98 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

95

92

101

104

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹101 levels

 

₹1444 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1415

1460

1477

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,460 levels

 

₹322 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

315

310

328

333

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹315 levels

 

₹2116 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2095

2075

2135

2155

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,135 levels

 

11827 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11780

11730

11880

11930

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,880 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

