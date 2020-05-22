Live Market updates: Indices trade flat; Nifty around 9,100

Zee, Infosys are the top gainers; Metal index under pressure

9.45 am

Oil Market update:

Oil prices were on the rise --heading for a fourth straight week of gains, amid more evidence that fuel demand is recovering as countries ease business and social restrictions that were imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.4%, at $36.20 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% on Thursday. The contract is heading for a jump of more than 10% for the week.

9.38 am

Announcement: RIL

In its fifth fund raising in a month, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has raised Rs 11,367 crore from global investment firm KKR.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. KKR is making the investment from its Asia private equity and growth technology funds.

This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91-lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16-lakh crore.

9.35 am

Asian market update:

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Friday after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the city after last year's pro-democracy unrest, risking fresh protests and further straining fast-deteriorating US-China ties.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.7% to a seven-week low, helping to pull down MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 1.2%.

9.27 am

Opening bell:

Inidces today opened on a negative note. The 30-pack BSE Sensex fell 262.36 points to 30,670.54 in opening session. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty dropped 74.10 points to 9,032.15.

Zeel, Infosys, Reliance were in the gainers list; Hindalco, Tata Steel were the laggards.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick:

The stock of Adani Gas jumped 5.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively breaking above a key resistance at ₹110. This breakthrough provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide:

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹859 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

845

830

875

890

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹875 levels

 

₹672 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

660

650

680

690

The stock has been moving sideways in a narrow range over the past four trading sessions. Buy above ₹680 levels

 

₹188 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

193

197

The stock jumped 7.5 per cent last session and the near-term outlook is bullish. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹75 levels

 

₹1440 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1410

1455

1470

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,455 levels

 

₹151 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

142

156

162

The stock of SBI tests a key support at ₹150. Go short with a tight stop-loss only on fall below ₹147 levels

 

₹1991 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1970

1950

2015

2035

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,970 levels

 

9075 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9000

8900

9130

9200

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,000 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 22, 2020
