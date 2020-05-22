9.45 am

Oil Market update:

Oil prices were on the rise --heading for a fourth straight week of gains, amid more evidence that fuel demand is recovering as countries ease business and social restrictions that were imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.4%, at $36.20 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% on Thursday. The contract is heading for a jump of more than 10% for the week.

9.38 am

Announcement: RIL

In its fifth fund raising in a month, Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has raised Rs 11,367 crore from global investment firm KKR.

This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. KKR is making the investment from its Asia private equity and growth technology funds.

This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91-lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16-lakh crore.

9.35 am

Asian market update:

Hong Kong shares tumbled on Friday after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on the city after last year's pro-democracy unrest, risking fresh protests and further straining fast-deteriorating US-China ties.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.7% to a seven-week low, helping to pull down MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 1.2%.

9.27 am

Opening bell:

Inidces today opened on a negative note. The 30-pack BSE Sensex fell 262.36 points to 30,670.54 in opening session. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty dropped 74.10 points to 9,032.15.

Zeel, Infosys, Reliance were in the gainers list; Hindalco, Tata Steel were the laggards.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick:

The stock of Adani Gas jumped 5.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively breaking above a key resistance at ₹110. This breakthrough provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide:

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹859 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 845 830 875 890 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹875 levels

₹672 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 660 650 680 690 The stock has been moving sideways in a narrow range over the past four trading sessions. Buy above ₹680 levels

₹188 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 185 181 193 197 The stock jumped 7.5 per cent last session and the near-term outlook is bullish. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

₹77 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 75 72 80 83 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹75 levels

₹1440 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1425 1410 1455 1470 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,455 levels

₹151 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 147 142 156 162 The stock of SBI tests a key support at ₹150. Go short with a tight stop-loss only on fall below ₹147 levels

₹1991 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1970 1950 2015 2035 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,970 levels

9075 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9000 8900 9130 9200 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.