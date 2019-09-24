9.40 am

DHFL to meet lenders on September 25 to discuss resolution plan

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday said it would be holding meetings with its lenders on September 25 and September 27 to discuss the draft resolution plan to alleviate the financial stress that it is currently facing.

The housing finance company, in a stock exchange notice, said the resolution plan had been formulated as per the Reserve Bank of India's June 7, 2019, circular on the prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets. DHFL added that said it has been undertaking extensive discussions with its lenders.

"According to these discussions, the Company will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft resolution plan. A further meeting will also be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 by the company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft Resolution Plan," according to the notice.

9.30 am

Today's Pick: NOCIL (₹113.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of NOCIL at current levels. The stock jumped 8.6 per cent in line with the benchmark indices rally on Monday. It has emphatically breached the key immediate resistance at ₹107 on Monday. Read the technical call here

9.28 am

Day Trading Guide for September 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1258 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1245 1230 1270 1285 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,270 levels

₹765 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 755 742 775 785 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of Infosys. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹775 levels

₹254 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 251 247 258 262 Last session the stock jumped 7 per cent with good volume on back of buying interest. Buy in dips

₹136 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 130 139 143 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹139 levels

₹1238 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1225 1210 1250 1265 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,250 levels

₹313 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 305 297 319 326 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹305 levels

₹2014 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1995 1975 2035 2055 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,995 levels

11607 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11550 11500 11660 11710 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,550 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.25 am

Market opens: It's a muted started on Tuesday for the equity benchmarks, with the Nifty is trading above 10,580 level.

The Sensex is up 164.20 points at 39,254.23, while Nifty is up 40.50 points at 11,640.70. All other sectoral indices are trading in the green, except media and metal.

9.05 am

Asian stocks trade steady, but growth fears temper gains

Global shares ticked up on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume next month, but lingering concerns about slowing global growth tempered the overall appetite for riskier assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan moved up 0.06%, supported by 0.4% gains in mainland Chinese shares, while Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.20% after a market holiday on Monday.

U.S. stock futures gained 0.39%, helped by comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that U.S.-China trade talks will resume next week. He later clarified that the negotiations will take place in two weeks.

“The comments gave a little bit of boost to sentiment, but markets are still not that optimistic either,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.