9:40 am

RBI asks banks to link interest rates to external benchmark

Home and auto loans could get cheaper in the festival season. In a bid to address concerns over the transmission of rate cuts, the RBI has made it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate loans with an external benchmark from October 1.

The new rule will be applicable to floating rate loans to retail, personal and MSME borrowers but banks are free to offer such external benchmark-linked loans to other types of borrowers as well. Click here to read in full the report on RBI asks banks to link interest rates to external benchmark.

9:30 am

LIC has lost ₹17,000 crore in PSBs in a year; mergers could worsen erosion

LIC, that has seen its investment in IDBI Bank (classified as a private bank now) erode by more than half over the past year or so, has also seen the value of its investments in other PSU banks plunge. The sharp fall in the price of PSU bank stocks and dilution of its stake owing to capital infusion by the government, has eroded its wealth in these banks. LIC has lost over Rs 17,000 crore of its wealth in PSBs over the past year. Excluding IDBI Bank, it has lost over ₹4,800 crore in other PSBs.

The Centre’s big bank merger move would only hurt the insurer more in the coming months. A sharp 20-30 per cent dilution in the book value of the merged entities — PNB, Canara Bank, Union Bank and Indian Bank — over the next year or so, will lead to LIC’s value of holdings in PSU Banks erode further. Click here to read in full the report on LIC loses ₹17,000 crore in PSBs in a year.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session in the green. The Sensex was quoting at 36,883, up 159 points or 0.43 per cent higher, while the Nifty was at 10,900, up 56 points or 0.52 per cent firmer.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for September 5, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2247 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2235 2220 2260 2275 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,260 levels

₹821 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 814 808 827 834 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹814 levels

₹243 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 238 245 248 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹245 levels

₹119 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 116 113 122 125 Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹116 levels

₹1201 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1185 1170 1215 1230 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹1,215 levels

₹274 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 268 262 280 287 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹280 levels

₹2246 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2225 2205 2265 2285 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,225 levels

10886 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10835 10785 10930 10980 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss in the contract rebounds up from 10,835 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (₹421): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals at current levels. The stock jumped 7 per cent accompanied by good volume on Wednesday, breaking above a key near-term resistance level at ₹412 and the 21-day moving average.

Following a medium-term downtrend from the late May 2019 high of ₹595, the stock found support at ₹376, recording a 52-week low in late August this year. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and the price rate of change indicator, the stock changed direction in late August. The stock, thereafter, began to trend upwards and is in a near-term up-move. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Gujarat Alkalies.