9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session in the red.

The Sensex was down 188 points or 0.51 per cent at 37,123, while the Nifty was at 10,989, down 40 points or 0.36 per cent lower.

The markets were shut yesterday.

9:10 am

What to Watch: Precision Camshafts gets order booster from its arm

Precision Camshafts on Wednesday said that its stepdown subsidiary MFT Motoren und Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH has bagged contract for supply of over 1.8 lakh sets of machined balancer shaft assemblies from Linamar Antriebstechnik GmbH, Germany, over the life of the program.

The aggregate value of the program is estimated to be €26.02 million (₹208 crore). MFT is a leading supplier of machined components to Volkswagen, Audi, Opel, Westfalia and several others.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Hexaware Technologies (₹380.2): Buy

The stock of Hexaware Technologies had gained 5 per cent over the last two trading sessions, breaking above a key medium-term resistance at ₹368. This rally gives traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Following a corrective decline in late June and early July, the stock began to move sideways in a narrow band between ₹345 and ₹368 until recently. With above average volume, the stock had moved out of this range on the upside. Also, the stock had breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages and trades well above these levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Hexaware Technologies.