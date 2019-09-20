9.40 am

Global markets

Asian share prices inched higher as economic stimulus around the world eased fears over slowing growth, while crude oil prices climbed on concerns that last weekend's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities still pose supply risks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent though it is on course to post its first weekly decline in five, hit by sizeable losses in Hong Kong and India. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent to come within striking distance of its year-to-date peak and US and European shares also stood near their best levels this year. Click here to read the full report on the global stock markets

9.30 am

Stocks in focus

The GST Council will hold a crucial meeting on Friday to decide on tax moderation, keeping in mind the revenue position and the need to boost sagging economic growth. Demands have been pouring in from sectors such as automobile, FMCG, and hotels for a reduction in tax rates in the wake of the economic slowdown. Market participants and investors will closely monitor the outcome of the Council’s meeting, held amidst expectation of a sharp tax cut for the automobile sector.

Eros Now said on Thursday it is tying up with Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to host and stream its digital video offerings, in a boost to the US software giant’s push to expand in the Indian market. As part of the tie-up, Microsoft will build an online video platform for the Bollywood production house, which will offer interactive voice search features in multiple Indian regional languages. Eros Now is the digital OTT entertainment service of Eros International Plc.

The board of directors of Future Supply Chain Solutions will meet on Friday to consider fund-raising proposals. The board may consider raising funds through issue of securities via private placement, preferential issue, qualified institutional placement or any other method or combination. Shareholders would be keen to know the quantum of funds the company plans to raise as well as the mode. If it considers a QIP, then the price and the number of shares to be offered will be crucial factors.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 121.45 points higher at 36,214.92 against the previous close of 36,093.47. The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading 9.8 points higher at 10,714.60 against the previous close of 10,704.80.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1100 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1090 1080 1110 1122 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,090 levels

₹821 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 815 807 828 835 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹828 levels

₹236 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 233 230 239 242 Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹239 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 121 118 127 130 Consider initiating fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹121 levels

₹1178 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1165 1150 1195 1210 The stock reached a key support last session. Sell on rallies while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,195 levels

₹274 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 269 262 280 285 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹280 levels

₹2102 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2080 2060 2120 2140 The near-term stance is bearish for the stock of TCS. Go short if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,120 levels

10711 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10660 10610 10760 10810 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 10,760 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's pick

We recommend a sell in the stock of Exide Industries at the current levels of Rs 169.1. On Thursday, the stock tumbled almost 3 per cent breaching an immediate support at ₹173. This fall has strengthened the downtrend. The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Read our stock recommendation of Exide Industries here