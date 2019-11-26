10.10 am

Daily rupee call

The rupee opened higher at 71.66 versus yesterday’s close of 71.73. Though the market is in a risk-on sentiment which favours the rupee, the resistance at 71.6 is strong. Hence, it is recommended to initiate rupee longs with tight stop-loss. Click here to read our daily rupee call

9.55 am

Sensex, Nifty hit record high

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade to hit its record high of 41,108, and NSE Nifty surged to its lifetime peak of 12,126 amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23 -- its all-time closing peak. Likewise, the Nifty closed with a gain of 159.35 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 12,073.75 -- just shy of its life-time closing high.

According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India.

Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.66 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel. - PTI

9.40 am

Global markets

Asian stocks rose, bolstered by Wall Street's record closing highs and signs of new momentum in Beijing's and Washington's efforts to end their long and acrimonious trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent to a one-week high. Australian shares were up 0.9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.91 per cent. Read the Asian and global stock markets report here

9.30 am

Stocks in focus

JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, in a filing to the exchanges on Monday said it has secured new orders worth ₹615 crore. Though the stock has not reacted to the news positively, CEO & Dy MD SK Tripathi’s comment that “these orders along with the orders announced earlier, helps us to further strengthen our order book and widen our client base in the B&F business. We remain confident to deliver on our growth targets going forward,” could boost the stock.

Though the SpiceJet stock dropped 2.92 per cent intra-day, it recovered sharply and ended in positive territory. One reason for the recovery could be the news in market circles that the low-cost carrier, which is facing a financial crunch, may go for a ₹750-crore fund-raise through a QIP. However, in a clarification to the BSE on Monday, SpiceJet said, “... the company does not have any plan to come with any QIP at this time.” The shares of SpiceJet closed at ₹109.65, up 0.14 per cent.

The shares of DHFL ended lower on Monday on the back of the company announcing that it may not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The crippled mortgage lender announced earlier that it would be hold a meeting of the board of directors on Monday to declare second quarter results. Though the stock ended flat, it may be under selling pressure as investors are unlikely to evince interest till the results date announcement, according to traders.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE Index Sensex opened 133.62 points higher at 41,022.85 against the previous close of 40,889.23. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 37.75 points higher at 12,111.50 against the previous close of 12,073.75

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1271 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1264 1255 1295 1310 The stock has been moving in a range recently and so go long when the stock falls to ₹1264 with tight stop-loss.

₹698 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 722 732 Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it is trading sideways. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹700

₹247 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 249 252 The short-term trend is negative and so initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252

₹131 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 Initiate fresh short positions in ONGC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹135 as downward momentum looks strong

₹1561 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1530 1570 1600 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹1,570 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 332 323 343 353 Consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with a stop-loss at ₹330 as SBI has breached a resistance

₹2081 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2060 2040 2100 2125 Short-term trend is bearish but initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below the support at ₹2060

12096 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12050 12000 12126 12165 As the contract has broken out of the key resistance, initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss at 12,050

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of HDFC Life Insurance at the current levels of Rs 597.8. The daily relative strength index is showing an uptick and has crossed above the mid-point level of 50; the moving average convergence divergence indicator has turned bullish as it has entered the positive territory. Read our today's stock pick recommendation here