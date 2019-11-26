10.10 am
Daily rupee call
The rupee opened higher at 71.66 versus yesterday’s close of 71.73. Though the market is in a risk-on sentiment which favours the rupee, the resistance at 71.6 is strong. Hence, it is recommended to initiate rupee longs with tight stop-loss. Click here to read our daily rupee call
9.55 am
Sensex, Nifty hit record high
Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade to hit its record high of 41,108, and NSE Nifty surged to its lifetime peak of 12,126 amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.
On Monday, the Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23 -- its all-time closing peak. Likewise, the Nifty closed with a gain of 159.35 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 12,073.75 -- just shy of its life-time closing high.
According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India.
Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Monday.
On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.66 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel. - PTI
9.40 am
Global markets
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed down 2.00 per cent, the biggest one-day decline since August 26. File Photo - Reuters
Asian stocks rose, bolstered by Wall Street's record closing highs and signs of new momentum in Beijing's and Washington's efforts to end their long and acrimonious trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent to a one-week high. Australian shares were up 0.9 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.91 per cent. Read the Asian and global stock markets report here
9.30 am
Stocks in focus
JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, in a filing to the exchanges on Monday said it has secured new orders worth ₹615 crore. Though the stock has not reacted to the news positively, CEO & Dy MD SK Tripathi’s comment that “these orders along with the orders announced earlier, helps us to further strengthen our order book and widen our client base in the B&F business. We remain confident to deliver on our growth targets going forward,” could boost the stock.
Though the SpiceJet stock dropped 2.92 per cent intra-day, it recovered sharply and ended in positive territory. One reason for the recovery could be the news in market circles that the low-cost carrier, which is facing a financial crunch, may go for a ₹750-crore fund-raise through a QIP. However, in a clarification to the BSE on Monday, SpiceJet said, “... the company does not have any plan to come with any QIP at this time.” The shares of SpiceJet closed at ₹109.65, up 0.14 per cent.
The shares of DHFL ended lower on Monday on the back of the company announcing that it may not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The crippled mortgage lender announced earlier that it would be hold a meeting of the board of directors on Monday to declare second quarter results. Though the stock ended flat, it may be under selling pressure as investors are unlikely to evince interest till the results date announcement, according to traders.
Opening bell
The 30-share BSE Index Sensex opened 133.62 points higher at 41,022.85 against the previous close of 40,889.23. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 37.75 points higher at 12,111.50 against the previous close of 12,073.75
Day Trading Guide
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1271 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1264
1255
1295
1310
The stock has been moving in a range recently and so go long when the stock falls to ₹1264 with tight stop-loss.
₹698 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
690
680
722
732
Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it is trading sideways. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹700
₹247 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
252
The short-term trend is negative and so initiate fresh short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252
₹131 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Initiate fresh short positions in ONGC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹135 as downward momentum looks strong
₹1561 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1530
1570
1600
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL breaks out of ₹1,570 levels
₹336 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
323
343
353
Consider initiating fresh long positions on declines with a stop-loss at ₹330 as SBI has breached a resistance
₹2081 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
2125
Short-term trend is bearish but initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below the support at ₹2060
12096 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12050
12000
12126
12165
As the contract has broken out of the key resistance, initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss at 12,050
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Today's pick
HDFC Life logo - Twitter/HDFC logo
We recommend a buy in the stock of HDFC Life Insurance at the current levels of Rs 597.8. The daily relative strength index is showing an uptick and has crossed above the mid-point level of 50; the moving average convergence divergence indicator has turned bullish as it has entered the positive territory. Read our today's stock pick recommendation here