9:55 am

9:40 am

What to Watch: HCL Technologies to turn ex-bonus on Thursday

Shares of HCL Technologies will remain in focus, as they will turn ex-bonus on Thursday. The company has rewarded its shareholders with a 1:1 bonus issue. Investors wishing to receive the bonus shares need to own the company’s shares by Wednesday. Earlier in 2015 and 2007 too, the company had rewarded its shareholders with 1:1 bonus issues. Currently, about 1.45 lakh retail shareholders hold 2.12 per cent stake in HCL Tech while FPIs hold 27.96 per cent and MFs 5.82 per cent.

Bharti Airtel: Fund raising meet eyed

The board of Bharti Airtel will meet on Wednesday to consider fund-raising plans. Among the proposals are issuance of equity shares, and/or bonds including FCCBs, debentures, non-convertible debentures alongwith warrants/convertible debentures and any other equity-based instruments through qualified institutional placement or rights issue.

Bharti Airtel may raise $3 billion (around ₹21,500 crore) to meet the adjusted gross revenue liability and to invest in its network.

9:30 am

Asian markets slide as Trump raises spectre of longer, wider trade war

Asian shares extended their losses on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing hopes for a quick preliminary agreement.

Fresh US tariffs on Argentina and Brazil as well as threatened duties on French goods also darkened the mood, as a trade war that appea red to be winding down a week ago now looks like ramping up. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday on a weak note.

The Sensex opened at 40,562, down 120 points or 0.30 per cent lower on its overnight close. The Nifty opened the day at 11,956, down 37 points or 0.31 per cent lower.

9:05 am

Day Trading Guide For December 4, 2019

₹1255 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1240 1225 1268 1280 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,268 levels

₹698 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 689 680 710 720 The stock is range-bound with a positive bias. Go long with a fixed stop-loss if it rebounds up from ₹689 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 241 238 247 250 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹127 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 130 133 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹125 levels

₹1578 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1560 1545 1590 1605 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,560 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 330 324 344 351 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹344 levels

₹2050 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2030 2010 2070 2090 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels

12051 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12000 11950 12100 12145 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Hexaware Technologies (₹326.5): Sell

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hexaware Technologies at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term downtrend since encountering a key resistance at ₹395 in August. While trending down, the stock had breached a significant support at ₹360 as well as the 200-DMA in late October.

Short-term trend is also down for the stock. After one month of sideways consolidation, the stock has breached the lower boundary at ₹330 by declining 2.7 per cent with above average volume on Tuesday. Moreover, the stock has breached its 21-DMA and hovers well below 50- and 200-DMAs as well. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Hexaware Technologies.