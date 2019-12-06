9:15 am

Opening bell

The markets opened on a firm note on Friday. The Sensex rose 91 points or 0.22 per cent to trade at 40,871, while the Nifty was at 12,044, up 26 points or 0.22 per cent firmer.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for December 6, 2019

₹1245 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1260 1275 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,260 levels

₹714 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 705 695 725 735 Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹705 levels. Buy in declines

₹246 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 244 241 250 253 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹250 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 126 123 132 135 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹132 levels

₹1550 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1535 1520 1566 1580 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,535 levels

₹336 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 328 320 343 350 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹328 levels

₹2121 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2100 2080 2140 2160 Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,100 levels

12047 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12000 11950 12100 12150 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Mahindra CIE Automotive (₹150.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mahindra CIE Automotive at current levels. Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹135 in mid-August this year. Since then, the stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase. Significant support in the band between ₹135 and ₹140 has been cushioning the stock. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Mahindra CIE Automotive.