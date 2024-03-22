Neuland Laboratories stock rallied 5.88 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹6,396.55 as of 3 pm. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has inspected the company’s unit 1 manufacturing facility at Bonthapally, Hyderabad, from March 18-24, 2024.

The company has informed the stock exchange that the inspection at the facility has been completed, with no observations under Form 483.

The company recently appointed Ashutosh Kumar Sinha as its Chief Quality Officer.

The stock earlier hit a 52-week on the NSE at ₹7,318.30 on February 21, 2024.