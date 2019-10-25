Rights issue pricing puts selling pressure on Piramal Enterprises

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) has come under massive selling pressure on the bourses today. Traders booked profit to subscribe to the rights issue of PEL at a later date, which is substantially lower than the prevailing market price.
The share price of PEL crashed by 17.3 per cent in intra-day trading today to touch a low of ₹1,425 on the BSE from its previous closing price of ₹1,723. Nearly 7 million PEL shares were traded on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till 2.49 pm. The share had witnessed some recovery and was trading at ₹1,586 post 2.30 pm.
“Rights issue of most companies are never above their prevailing market price. PEL’s rights issue is priced at ₹1,300 per share which is more than 20 per cent discount to its current market price, which is the reason that traders are selling the shares in the open market to subscribe to it at a later date,” said Kishor Ostwal, MD at Mumbai based CNI Global Research.
Read also: Piramal Enterprises to raise fresh capital of Rs 5,400 cr
PEL’s press release said that its rights issue at ₹3,650 crore at ₹1,300 per share is intended to allow all shareholders to participate in raising capital at an attractive price. The promoters will participate and are committed to the success of the rights issue, the company said in a release to BSE. Also, the company plans to raise ₹1,750 crore ($250 million) through the preferential allotment of CCDs (at a conversion price of ₹1,510 per share) to Canadian institutional investor, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism