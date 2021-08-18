Sensex surges over 250 points to scale 56K for first time

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Equity benchmark Sensex on Wednesday jumped over 250 points to scale the 56,000-mark for the first time, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in Asian peers.
The 30-share index was trading 252.54 points or 0.40 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 56,044.81, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.75 points or 0.40 per cent to record 16,681.35.
HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, L&T, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys were among the laggards.
Stocks that will see action today
In the previous session, Sensex settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at a new closing record of 55,792.27, and Nifty rose 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent to a new closing high of 16,614.60.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 343.73 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.
“Domestic equities look to be good as of now. Lifting of the partial ban by the RBI to issue fresh credit cards is likely to aid heavyweight HDFC Bank and benchmark indices during the day,” said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.
However, equities in the US ended on a negative note in overnight trade.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25 per cent to 69.$20 per barrel.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...