Broker's call: ABB India (Buy)

CMP: ₹800.35

Target: ₹970

ABB India's 1QCY20 numbers saw a sharp y-o-y decline. Net sales were down 18 per cent ...

The May futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been oscillating in the band between ₹130 ...

Oil market update:

Oil prices rose, extending gains for a fourth straight session, amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up, stoked by more countries easing out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude climbed $0.85, or 2.4 per cent, to $35.66 a barrel by 0033 GMT, after touching its highest since April 9.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.30, or 4.1 per cent, at $33.12 a barrel, after hitting its highest since March 16.

Asia market update:

Asian shares jumped and oil extended gains on optimism the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine, while the euro hovered near a two-week top.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 1.5% to two-week highs. Read more here.

Opening bell:

After a close in negative territory yesterday, the markets today opened on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex opened at 30,456.77, up 427.79 or 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty started at 8,945.75, up 122.50 or 1.39 per cent. Even though the banks were under pressure yesterday, today they opened on a positive note. Auto and Metal also is supporting the growth in the market today.

Today's stock pick: Cummins India

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹425 in late April this year and began to decline, resuming the medium-term downtrend.

Since recording a high of ₹652 in late January this year, the stock has been in a medium-term downtrend. But it registered a 52-week low at ₹281 in early April and was on a corrective rally until late April high. For the past one month, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend. Read more on this technicals here.

Day Trading Guide

₹836 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 825 805 847 860 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to move beyond ₹847 levels

₹663 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 653 645 675 685 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675

₹164 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 162 159 166 169 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹166 levels

₹72 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 70 67 75 78 Initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹75 levels

₹1440 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1400 1460 1480 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,420 levels

₹155 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 150 145 160 166 Near-term outlook is bearish for SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss

₹1944 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1922 1900 1970 1990 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,922 levels

8825 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8750 8675 8900 9000 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 8,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.