Live Market updates: Sensex up 470 points, Nifty above 8,900; Auto, Metal shine

ONGC, Bharti Airtel top gainers; Cipla, UPL top laggards

10.03 am

Broker's call: ABB India (Buy)

CMP: ₹800.35

Target: ₹970

JM Financial ServicesABB India (Buy)CMP: ₹800.35Target: ₹970ABB India’s 1QCY20 numbers saw a sharp y-o-y decline. Net sales were down 18 per cent ...

9.55 am

MCX-Natural Gas likely to weaken

Akhil Nallamuthu The May futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been oscillating in the band between ₹130 ...

9.45 am

Oil market update:

Oil prices rose, extending gains for a fourth straight session, amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up, stoked by more countries easing out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude climbed $0.85, or 2.4 per cent, to $35.66 a barrel by 0033 GMT, after touching its highest since April 9.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.30, or 4.1 per cent, at $33.12 a barrel, after hitting its highest since March 16.

9.35 am

Asia market update:

Asian shares jumped and oil extended gains on optimism the global economy would recover quickly following a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine, while the euro hovered near a two-week top.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 1.5% to two-week highs. Read more here.

9.25 am

Opening bell:

After a close in negative territory yesterday, the markets today opened on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex opened at 30,456.77, up 427.79 or 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty started at 8,945.75, up 122.50 or 1.39 per cent. Even though the banks were under pressure yesterday, today they opened on a positive note. Auto and Metal also is supporting the growth in the market today.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick: Cummins India

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹425 in late April this year and began to decline, resuming the medium-term downtrend.

Since recording a high of ₹652 in late January this year, the stock has been in a medium-term downtrend. But it registered a 52-week low at ₹281 in early April and was on a corrective rally until late April high. For the past one month, the stock has been in a short-term downtrend. Read more on this technicals here.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide

 

₹836 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

825

805

847

860

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Go short with a fixed stop-loss if it fails to move beyond ₹847 levels

 

₹663 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

653

645

675

685

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675

 

₹164 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

166

169

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹166 levels

 

₹72 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

70

67

75

78

Initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses down from ₹75 levels

 

₹1440 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1460

1480

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,420 levels

 

₹155 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

145

160

166

Near-term outlook is bearish for SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss

 

₹1944 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1922

1900

1970

1990

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,922 levels

 

8825 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8750

8675

8900

9000

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 8,750 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

