Stocks that will see action today

Shree Cement: The Board of Shree Cement East Private Limited (SCEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shree Cement Ltd, has today approved the proposal for setting up of a clinker grinding unit at the village Digha andParbatpur in Purulia district, West Bengal. The proposed capacity addition is 3.0 million tonnes per annum at an investment of ₹750 crore (approximately).

The financing will be through equity contribution from Shree Cement Ltd. The cement demand supply situation in West Bengal appears quite favourable and thus, investment in cement plant in the State would be a viable proposition.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has commissioned a 5 tonnes per day (TPD) carbon capture plant at its Jamshedpur Works, making it the country’s first steel company to adopt such a carbon capture technology that extracts CO2 directly from the blast furnace gas. Tata Steel will reuse the captured CO2 on site to promote the circular carbon economy.

Also read: Day Trading Guide for September 15, 2021

This carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) facility uses amine-based technology and makes the captured carbon available for onsite reuse. The depleted CO2 gas is sent back to the gas network with increased calorific value. This project has been executed with the technological support from Carbon Clean, a global leader in low-cost CO2 capture technology. Meanwhile, Moody’s has upgraded Tata Steel to Ba1 from Ba2 with stable outlook

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd has announced that the commercial production of Slab, has been commenced at the plant of the company located at Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Zota Health Care Limited have received product registration licences for ten products from Turkmenistan for five years. The company said that it will soon start exporting the products and the licenses are renewable.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders has informed that the company is participating in the DART India Conference Series 2021, scheduled to be held virtually on Wednesday, to interact with institutional investors including mutual funds, insurance companies, alternative investment funds and FIIs.

Response Informatics Ltd and Tech Mahindra has come together with a master service agreement that will pave the way for both companies a long-term strategic alliance. The master service agreement will be in force for three years.

This will enable Response Informatics Ltd to become official vendor to provide quality manpower resources for various projects that are run by Tech Mahindra Ltd. The agreement entails us to give IT professionals both as full-time employees and contract to hire resources.

Dynacons wins one of the prestigious project of comprehensive maintenance and management of automatic weather stations, flow level sensor across Mumbai, and development and maintenance of GMDMA website, disaster management app, and command and control system for three years. The contract value is worth ₹7.46 crore.

Also read: NSE, SGX want to rope in Hong Kong brokers on GIFT platform

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading formulations company in India, today announced a $3.2 million (₹22 crore) order for the sales of cardiac and anti-infectives to East African countries. The order will be executed over a period of 16 months.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 25 medical oxygen plants from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, government of India. The scope of work includes manufacturing, supplying, installing and commissioning.

These plants have a capacity of 250 lpm (litre per minute) each and oxygen concentration of 93 +/- 3%. The design for these oxygen plants has been developed by DRDO on the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) principle. This is the first order Isgec has received for medical oxygen plants from DRDO.