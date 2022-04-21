Stocks that will see action today

Buzzing stocks: HCL Tech, Nykaa, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, PNC Infratech, Tata Communications, Crisil, Nestle, Cyient, Rallis, RBL Bank, Alphalogic, Atul Auto, Everest Kanto, Fino Payments and Suryoday SFB

Aveda, a global leader in prestige hair care, has partnered with Nykaa to launch Aveda X Nykaa in Bengaluru. According to the company, the salon seeks to set new industry standards by building and expanding Aveda’s exclusive network of salons, while leveraging Nykaa’s retail prowess and understanding of the Indian consumer.

Private sector RBL Bank on Wednesday said it has finalised the name for regular MD and CEO and forwarded it to the RBI for approval. The board at its meeting held on Wednesday accepted the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, RBL said in a regulatory filing. The bank, however, did not disclose the name selected for the position.

Fino Payments Bank Limited has received the RBI approval for commencing referral services of Fixed Deposit (FD) and Recurring Deposit (RD) as a business correspondent of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB).

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, along with its subsidiaries, has announced the launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets (100 mg) — the therapeutic generic equivalent to NOXAFIL (posaconazole) Delayed-Release Tablets (100 mg) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The NOXAFIL brand and generic had the US sales of approximately $140.8 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in February 2022, according to IQVIA.

PNC Infratech has announced the receipt of ₹37.01 crore towards bonus for early completion of one of its EPC projects — Development of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The project has been completed on November 30, 2021, 97 days ahead of the schedule.

Alphalogic Techsys, which had earlier announced allotment and possession of land (69,368 square metres of area in Tadali, Chandrapur) for setting up of an Industrial unit for manufacturing of 150 KLPD Ethanol Product, DDGS and other allied products, has executed agreement to lease with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Consequent to execution of lease agreement, land acquisition at Chandrapur has been completed.

Atul Auto Limited’s subsidiary Atul Greentech Private Limited has joined hands with Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd and Valeo to develop the prototype cargo and passenger three-wheeler with the most reliable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: Swap & Valeo powertrain system. Atul Greentech Private Limited is engaged in designing and developing innovative solutions for last-mile electric mobility for domestic and export markets,

EKC International FZE, wholly owned subsidiary of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (Dubai) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr Mohamed Saad Eldin, Chairman of Saad El Din Group, Egypt. With this agreement, the company seeks to become the market leader of CNG cylinders manufacturing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by 2026.

Infosys on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Oddity, Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. The company announced the deal on March 22.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, one of manufacturers of the country’s leading electric two-wheeler brand Joy e-bike, has raised ₹23.24 crore through rights issue. Promoters of the company did not participate in the rights issue. The company will utilise the proceeds for working capital requirement and other corporate general business purposes.

Results calendar: Betala Global Securities Crisil, Cyient, HCL Technologies, ICICI General Insurance, L&T Technology Services, Nestle India, Omega Ag Seeds, Rajratan Global Wires, Rallis India, Roni Households, Sasken Technologies, Shiva Cement, Shukra Jewellers, ST Corporation Ltd, Tata Communications and Trident Texofab.