Torrent Power Ltd. (TPL) witnessed a surge in its share price by 2.8 per cent following its foray into the Electric Mobility Infrastructure Sector. The company launched its first set of four EV charging stations in Ahmedabad, with two more planned to be unveiled in Surat soon.

The initiative aims to promote a greener and more sustainable future for the citizens by encouraging electric vehicle adoption. With SIEMENS as its collaborator, TPL installed 60 KW DC Fast chargers at strategic locations, including Prahladnagar, Naranpura, and Drive-In-Road in Ahmedabad, making electric vehicle charging affordable, accessible, and convenient.

The shares are up at ₹615 at 11.30 am on BSE.