When water opened the financial floodgates

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Water is gaining currency globally. It is a commodity consumed for various purposes: domestic (drinking, food preparation, bathing and washing), commercial (construction and restaurants), irrigation and industrial (processing, cleaning, transportation, dilution and cooling in manufacturing facilities).
But going forward, you may get to use water for creating financial wealth as well.
As the demand for water is growing multifold, the natural resource has become a scarce commodity. When anything turns a rare commodity, it is but natural for the market mavens to move in.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange or the CME Group last year launched an innovative product — Nasdaq Veles California Water Index (NQH2O) — futures for public trading.
“The benchmark powering this innovative, cash-settled water futures contract uses rights leases and sales transactions across the five largest and most actively traded regions of California to provide a volume-weighted average price of freshwater in the region,” it said at the time of the launch.
“A liquid, transparent futures market will help to create a forward curve for this vital resource so water users can hedge price risk. Further, these futures contracts allow agricultural producers to plan ahead for changing cost of the water they need for large-scale irrigation, while also allowing a commercial end user, like a manufacturer, to better navigate business and financial risks when water prices fluctuate,” the exchange said.
To quench Indian investors’ thirst, BNP Paribas recently launched the Aqua Fund of Fund. The primary investment objective of the scheme was to seek capital appreciation by investing in the Luxembourg-listed BNP Paribas Funds Aqua scheme.
This global mutual fund invests in companies that conduct business in water and related sectors which are picked based on the quality of their financial structure and earnings potential.
Such firms are picked across countries. Some of the companies to which the fund has exposure are Pennon Group, Idex Corp, Georg Fischer, Agilent Technologies, Pentair Plc. Trimble Inc and American Water Works.
With water gaining focus, it is likely to see innovative initiatives that will drive growth.
This is just the beginning. Going forward, there would be many more funds, including exchange-traded funds, and innovative products would be launched on water. Indian investors cannot remain off the shore. However, the moot question is whether water as a trade-able commodity will help all living beings or just financial institutions and investors.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...