Will TRIL jump on new order?

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has received an order worth ₹130 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. The order falls under the normal course of business, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands at around ₹1,175 crore. The company continuously strives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country, it said.

Published on March 13, 2020
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
