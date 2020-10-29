Stocks

Yasho Ind moves to BSE mainboard; shares surge over 8 per cent

Internet Desk | Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

A view of Yasho Industries production facilities at Vapi.

Yasho Industries, manufacturer and supplier of specialty and fine chemicals, has announced the migration of its equity shares from the BSE SME platform to category ‘B Group’ of the mainboard from October 29.

The company has been listed on the BSE SME platform for over two years.

Parag Jhaveri, Chairman and Managing Director, Yasho Industries, said: “As we move ahead, we hope to deliver more value for all our stakeholders by developing more compelling solutions, and acting with increased agility, speed and efficiency in par with the changing dynamics of the ever-evolving industry.”

Shares of Yasho Ind are currently trading 8.09 per cent higher at ₹147 apiece.

