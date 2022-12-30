Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, will acquire a controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has entered into an agreement with the promoters of Lotus Chocolate, which manufactures chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives. As part of the share purchase agreement, RCPL proposes to acquire 77 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Lotus Chocolate through a “secondary purchase” from promoters Prakash Peraje Pai and Ananth Peraje Pai, followed by an open offer.

Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire a 10.35 per cent equity stake in Spanish electric motorcycle maker Stark Future for 50 million euros (over ₹440 crore). The acquisition is part of a strategic collaboration in the electric motorcycle space with Stark Future SL, said Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, a mid-weight motorcycle manufacturer.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said it has acquired 23.3 per cent additional shares of South Africa-based Joekels Tea Packers for ₹43.65 crore through a step-down subsidiary. Tata Consumer Products Overseas Holdings Ltd (TCP Overseas) - a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through Tata Consumer Products UK Group - “has decided to purchase 23.3 per cent of the share capital of Joekels Tea Packers, Republic of South Africa from its Joint-Venture partners,” said a regulatory filing.

Markets regulator SEBI on Thursday levied a ₹51.14 lakh fine on the two promoters of Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (AFF)and two others for violation of insider trading rules. The regulator slapped a fine of ₹11 lakhs each on the two promoters, Karuturi Subrahmanya Chowdary and Vallepalli Hanumantha Rao, and P Durga Prasad and ₹18.14 lakh on Devalla Satya Madhavi.

IRB Infrastructure Developerson Thursday said its special purpose vehicle, Udaipur Tollway Limited, has raised ₹700 crore through the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. According to a statement, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will use proceeds to refinance the existing project debts.

Microlender Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL)has closed a ₹25 crore deal with Florintree Ventures through the conversion of warrants into equity. Satin Creditcare Network has received the second tranche of ₹25 crore against the conversion of 41,02,564 fully convertible warrants from non-promoter group Florintree Ventures LLP, it said in a release on Thursday.

SJVN on Thursday said Nepal has expressed satisfaction over the progress being made in the hydro energy projects in the neighbouring country undertaken by it.

Tata Poweron Thursday said it has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth ₹1,000 crore, on private placement basis.