One97 Communications which operates Paytm on Thursday said its board will meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for share buyback keeping in mind the company’s liquidity position which may be beneficial for its shareholders. Digital financial services firm has a liquidity of ₹9,182 crore, as per its last earnings report.

The promoter of Triveni Engineering & Industries on Thursday divested a 7 per cent stake in the company for over ₹477 crore through an open market transaction. According to BSE bulk deal data, Dhruv Manmohan Sawhney offloaded 1.70 crore shares, amounting to a 7 per cent stake in the company. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹280.75 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹477.27 crore.

Leading FMCG maker HUL announced the acquisition of a majority stake in OZiva and a 19.8 per cent equity in Wellbeing Nutrition with a total investment of ₹335 crore to foray into the health and wellbeing segment. HUL has entered into definitive documents to acquire 19.8 per cent stake in Nutritionalab for ₹70 crore.

Lupin Ltd has appointed Spiro Gavaris as president of its US generics business. Spiro, who had most recently served as president of the Specialty Generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US Injectables at Hikma, will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin’s US generics business, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has bagged a construction order worth ₹55.39 crore from Reimagining Higher Education Foundation (RHEF), Plaksha University, Punjab, for the construction of a hostel. The order has to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector IndusInd Bank announced its tie-up with non-banking finance company SV Credit Line for a co-lending agreement for ₹500 crore loan exclusively to women borrowers.

The board of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited has approved a proposal to raise ₹99 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Ashok Leyland on Thursday said it has appointed Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO with immediate effect. Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company towards achieving its vision to be among the top ten commercial vehicle players globally, the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker said in a statement.

Jyoti has secured an order worth ₹21.25 crore for Khalwa micro-irrigation project from Navayuga Engineering Company. The order includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supplying large capacity vertical pumps and HT motors for the Water Resource Department (WRD).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has clarified that it is not revising the revenue guidance for the current financial year after an import alert from the US for its Halol facility. There will be no impact on specialty revenues. US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3 per cent of consolidated revenues for FY22, including sales from exempted products, it added. The USFDA has excluded 14 products from this Import Alert subject to certain conditions.

