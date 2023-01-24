Suryalata Spinning Mills has executed the memorandum of understanding and share purchase agreement with the shareholders of Suntree Solar Energy and accordingly has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of Suntree. Following this, Suntree (holding 10 MW Solar Power Plant in operation) becomes the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) has announced the appointment of P Ganesh as its Chief Financial Officer.

Welspun Corp Limited’s associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) in Saudi Arabia has announced signing contracts for the supply of steel pipes for water transmission with a total value of around SAR 569 million, inclusive of value added tax. EPIC is Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes.

Radico Khaitan Limited has announced the successful commissioning of the dual feed plant in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh). In February 2022, Radico Khaitan had announced the conversion of its 140 KLPD molasses plant into dual feed to cater to the growing requirement of high quality grain based ENA for its premium products. This plant will use both molasses and grain as feed stock. Post conversion, the grain ENA production at Rampur campus will increase from 100 KLPD to about 260 KLPD.

EquiPPP Social Impact Technologies Ltd and MOWO Social Initiatives Foundation entered into a MOU wherein EquiPPP’s Tech offerings will enable MOWO with technology capabilities like book building tools and impact assessment marketplace and leverage various opportunities, including listing on social stock exchange.

Calcom Vision has executed a joint venture agreement with Taehwa Enterprises India Private Limited. Taehwa, a South Korean multinational company, has numerous affiliated businesses spread across 8 countries. Taehwa is a pioneer in BLDC motor technology.

Results calendar: Adroit INfotech, Allsec Technologies, Apollo Pipes, Agro Tech Foods, Aurionpro, Bharat Wire, Bigbloc, Bliss GVS, Cartrade Tech, Colgate-Palmolive, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit, Granules India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Home FIrst Finance, Indo Cotspin, Indoco Remedies, Indus Towers, ISMT, Latent View Analytics, Laxmi Organics, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Music Broadcast, Nazara Technologies, Parag Milks, Pidilite Industries, PG InVIT, PNB Housing Finance, Quick Heal, Sasken, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Snowman Logistics, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sonata SOftware, South INdian Bank, Tata Coffee, TVS Motor Company, and United Spirits