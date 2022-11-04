IT major Wipro has appointed Amit Chaudhary as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), the company announced on Thursday. Chaudhary was previously COO for Capgemini’s Financial Services Business Unit. The former COO Bhanumurthy Ballapuram, a Wipro veteran, retired in July 2021.

Cochin Shipyard has bagged an international order for constructing two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) from a European client, with an option to build four more such vessels to be exercised by the owner within a period of one year. These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards its commissioning and maintenance. The estimated project cost for the order is nearly ₹1,000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months.

The board of Inditrade Capital has approved the issuance of equity shares on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders aggregating to ₹40.42 crore. Rights entitlement ratio has been fixed as five equity shares for every 13 held by eligible shareholders as on the record date, which will be be announced later.

IndiaMART, the largest B2B marketplace of India has made an investment of approximately ₹15.1 crore to acquire 7.96 per cent stake in Mobisy Technologies via a secondary share purchase of existing investor securities. This investment will result in IndiaMART increasing its stake to 25.08 per cent. Bizom is a SaaS based end-to-end retail intelligence platform for brands and B2B retailers.

Ceeta Industries has commenced commercial production of manufacturing of ready to eat snacks at its Tumkur facility in Karnataka.

Results calendar: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ador Multiproducts, Ador Welding, Akzo Nobel, Amrutanjan, Arvind Smartspaces, Bhagiradha Chem, Bharat Seats, Britannia Industries, CAMS, Celebrity Fashions, CAdapri Global, Chemplast Sanmar, Cipla, City Union Bank, Cummins India, Dharani Sugars, Dreamfolks Services, Eki Energy, Elgi Equipments, Escorts Kubota, Fineotex Chem, GAIL India, GE T&D, Gillette, Goa Carbon, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agro, Harsha Engineers, Hester Bio, Hitachi Energy, Indraprastha Medical, Indian Terrain, InterGlobe Aviation, Infibeam Avenues, ISMT, JSW Holdings, Lakshmi Electrical Control, Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Minda Corp, Paradeep Phosphates, Puravankara, Rajshree Sugars, Shipping Corporation, Selan Explorations, Solar Industries, Sterlite Tech, Tatva Chintan, Titan Company, TTK Prestiege, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company and Wockhardt.