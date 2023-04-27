S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to ‘BB+’ with a stable outlook. “S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating by one notch on the company to BB+ rating with a stable outlook from BB with a stable outlook,” Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

The Reserve Bank of India has given its consent for the re-appointment of N Kamakodi as Managing Director and CEO of private sector bank City Union Bank, the Tamil-Nadu-based lender said on Wednesday. The tenure of his re-appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from May 1, 2023.

Global power technology major Cummins Inc on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Ltd to manufacture a range of low-to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years. As a part of the agreement, Cummins and Tata Motors Ltd (TML) have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (GES), a wholly-owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture, the company said in a statement.

Infosys has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences. Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide “seamless omnichannel experiences” such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers.

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said both stock exchanges BSE and NSE have approved the transfer of NCDs from the mortgage firm to HDFC Bank as part of the amalgamation process.

Dalmia Bharat on Wednesday said it has executed definitive agreements with debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) to acquire the latter’s cement assets as per an earlier announcement. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, on Tuesday executed definitive agreements with JAL for the acquisition of JP Super Cement Plant in Uttar Pradesh at an enterprise value of ₹1,500 crore and costs and expenses of up to ₹190 crore.

Heubach Group, a leading global pigment manufacturer, has selected HCLTech, to drive its digital transformation agenda. HCLTech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks. The new IT system will help Heubach Group achieve its strategic objectives and drive productivity and growth.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd’s subsidiary Dynasty Modular Furnitures Pvt. Ltd. has received the work order from DLF Limited for Supply & Installation of Kitchen, Wardrobes, vanity, and medicine cabinets for the Project DLF City Floors (Phase-F and G) at Gurgaon for a total value of ₹5.15 Crore excluding GST.

Multi-technology public sector majorITI Limited has commissioned a 1MW on-grid solar power plant at its ITI Palakkad Plant. The solar plant was inaugurated by Shri Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI Limited in the presence of Shri. Nagraj K.V., General Manager & Unit Head, and Shri. Prince R V, Additional General Manager.

Voltas has terminated an agreement to set up a joint venture with Highly International (Hong Kong) Ltd to manufacture compressors in India, as it could not obtain necessary approvals from the government. The proposed JV of the Tata Group firm with Highly International was subject to clearance from the government under Press Note No 3(PN3).

