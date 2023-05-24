Adani Green Energy Ltd has cancelled the board meeting on Wednesday, scheduled to consider and approve fundraising options, the company said in an exchange filing. The next date of the meeting will be informed with a fresh notice, the company said

Reports that Mahindra & Mahindra, promoter of Mahindra CIE Automotive is likely to sell 1.2 crore shares or 3.2 percent equity in the lattervia a block deal soon at a discount of 5-6 per cent to the current market price to keep both the stocks in focus

Anil Kumar Dua has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Dish TV from August 22. Hence, the board proposed the appointment of Manoj Dobhal as the Chief Executive Officer-designate and further advised the management to seek approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for the appointment of Dobhal as the new CEO. Dobhal is the current Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Shrivision Elevations, wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Properties, has acquired 100 per cent development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai. The remaining two phases having a saleable area of 1.9 million square feet are yet to be launched. The project has a revenue potential of around Rs 1,200 crore in the next five years.

Wipro has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to bring advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to clients across the globe. It will integrate generative AI into its entire suite of capabilities, accelerators, IP, and solutions.

63moons technology, Avanti Feeds, Bayer CropScience, Brigade Enterprises, Cummins India,, Fine Organic Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Caplin Point Laboratories, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, ICRA, Wonderla Holidays, Aptech, Ashoka Buildcon, Bannari Amman Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GRM Overseas, Hawkins Cookers, Hindalco Industries, Hindware Home Innovation, India Cements, India Glycols, IRCON International, India Tourism Development Corporation, JB Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsKCP, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Lakshmi Machine Works, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Moschip Technologies, Nava, Nesco, National Aluminium Co., Oil India, Energy India, Piramal Pharma, Pennar Industries, Rupa & Company, Sadhana Nitrochem, Sanghvi Movers, Seamec, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, Trident, Titagarh Wagons, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Welspun Specialty Solutions, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India