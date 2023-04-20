NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded the work orders for providing comprehensive design, engineering, and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for planning, designing, and executing of disable accessible platforms along roads, iconic cycle tracks, remodelling sewage systems, recycled water network transmission and providing tertiary treatment plant works for Public Works Department, Puducherry.

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced an increase in the capacity of its grinding unit at Patliputra, Bihar to 4.7 mtpa with the successful commissioning of its 2.2 mtpa brownfield expansion. This additional capacity will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the East region and will also help to increase its blended cement ratio.

The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will meet on April 22 to consider first and a partial buyback of its debt securities, either denominated in INR or USD, in the current financial year, subject to market conditions.

RBI has granted Authorised Dealer Category-I (AD-I) License to Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank to deal in foreign exchange subject to such conditions as may be imposed by RBI from time to time.

The board of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd has approved the raising of funds by way of the issue of equity shares or any other instrument or security including fully/partly convertible debentures through rights issue or qualified institutions placement or private placement/public issue of equity/debt securities or preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and/or a combination thereof for an aggregate amount of, up to ₹150 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services has received in-principle approval from the regulator SEBI for sponsoring a mutual fund. Seamec Ltd has announced the Sale of vessel SEAMEC Gallant to Seamec International FZE, for a consideration of $8 million.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd is in receipt of a letter of Intent for a work order for TRL RAIN Technology Plants worth ₹145 crore from HWM Enviro Pvt. Ltd. The work order is for setting up common effluent treatment facilities for the treatment of hazardous concentrated streams from various industries in GIDC’s of Chhatral, Tarapur, and Panoli in Gujarat.

ITC Limited has executed the transaction documents to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of Sproutlife, in one or more tranches, over a time period of three to four years.

The Board of the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited has decided to sell the plantation land/properties and assets forming part of all three tea estates in Tanzania, admeasuring approximately 3,957 acre (in aggregate) to Udongo Wetu Limited, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the total consideration of $1.2 million to be allocated to each asset in the sale documents, which will be executed between the parties.

The proposed sale is subject to the receipt of necessary approvals.

