Sun Pharma shares tumble over 4 per cent post Q4 earnings

CUE API | New Delhi, May 31 | Updated on: May 31, 2022

Total loss in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 3,936 crore

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell by over 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday, a day after the company said its consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,277 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of a one-time exceptional loss.

The company's stock declined 4.12 per cent to Rs 851.50 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 4.17 per cent to Rs 851.20 apiece.

The Mumbai-based drug major on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 894 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

Consolidated sales from operations stood at Rs 9,386 crore in the fourth quarter.

The company had reported sales from operations at Rs 8,464 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the company said it incurred a one-time cost of Rs 56.35 crore for restructuring operations in certain countries.

The total loss cited as an exceptional item during the fourth quarter stood at Rs 3,936 crore.

Published on May 31, 2022
