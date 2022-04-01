hamburger

Markets

Top business headlines today: April 1, 2022

Tunia Anna Cherian 4795 | Updated on: Apr 01, 2022

Catch all the latest business news here

10:52 am
Crude oil futures trade lower on US move to release oil from its strategic reserves
10:35 am
Stock markets start FY23 on muted note
10:15 am
Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak quits
10:05 am
IPO Screener: Hari Om Pipe Industries subscribed 1.48 times so far
9:55 am
ATF price raised by 2% in seventh straight hike since January
9:45 am
Stocks that will see action today
Published on April 01, 2022
stocks and shares
BSE
NSE
Crude oil prices
rupee
COMMENTS
