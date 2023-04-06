Chennai-based TTK Healthcare has announced that its promoters have proposed to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders and file for voluntary delisting of its shares from the stock exchanges.

In a regulatory filing, the company shared an initial public announcement filed by Inga Ventures, manager to the delisting offer, under Regulation 8 of SEBI’s (Delisting of equity shares) Regulations.

As per the announcement, TTK Healthcare promoters TT Jagannathan, TT Raghunathan, and TT Krishnamachari & Co., represented by its partners - TT Jagannathan, TT Raghunathan, Latha Jagannathan, Bhanu Raghunathan, TT Mukund, TT Lakshman, TT Venkatesh and TT Sriram, have expressed their intention to acquire all the equity shares held by public shareholders either individually or collectively together with other members of the promoter group.

As on date, TT Krishnamachari & Co. holds 67.46 per cent of the paid-up equity shares of the company, while TT Jagannathan and TT Raghunathan hold 5.37 per cent and 0.27 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company. The aggregate shareholding of the promoter Group (including the acquirers) is 74.56 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Also read: Four Adani listed companies on brink of delisting threshold: Hindenburg Research

Exit route

TTK Healthcare said the rationale for the delisting proposal is to provide an “exit route” for the public shareholders. The company said that post-exit of the human-pharma business, it is left with a host of consumer product lines with a single-digit margin. “In a highly competitive environment as well as B2B and white-label businesses that require separate attention and significant cash outflow,” it added.

It further said, the promoters also perceive that any long-term business plan would involve rationalisation of certain portfolios, expanding operations into new product categories and new business activities, which may have different risk profiles, funding requirements, and longer gestation periods compared to the current risk profile of the company, and it would be more prudent to preserve the cash.

“Promoters believe that instead of subjecting the public shareholders to uncertainties it would be fair to provide them an exit opportunity through a delisting offer,” it added.

Post-delisting, the promoter group will obtain full ownership of the company, which in turn will provide enhanced operational, financial, and strategic flexibility.

Also read: Stocks that will see action on April 6, 2023

Price consideration

The company said the consideration price will be determined through the reverse book building process specified in Schedule II of the Delisting Regulations, after fixation of the ‘floor price’ which will be determined in terms of Regulation 20(2) of the Delisting Regulations read with Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.

Shares of TTK Healthcare, on Wednesday, closed at ₹1,242.35 apiece on NSE, 0.23 per cent higher than the previous day’s close. On BSE, the company’s shares closed at ₹1,256.70, 1.56 per cent higher than the previous day’s close.

The company has convened a Board meeting on April 20 to decide on the delisting and few other proposals.