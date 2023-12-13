TVS Srichakra Ltd’s shares were up by 1.27 per cent after the company presented its newest product range at EXCON 2023, South Asia’s largest construction equipment exhibition.

TVS Eurogrip showcased tyres designed for various applications including soil compactors, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, industrial tractors, wheel loaders, dump trucks, and motor graders.

S Mathan Babu, Vice President, OHT Sales & Marketing, TVS Eurogrip, stated, “TVS Eurogrip is pleased to participate in this significant expo, offering a platform to display our product line and engage in knowledge exchange with industry professionals. Recognising India’s potential as a market for construction tyres, we are prepared to address a diverse range of requirements.”

The shares were up by 1.27 per cent to ₹4,589.45 at 2:09 pm on the BSE.