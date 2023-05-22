Vinsys, a global IT and software services company, has raised undisclosed amount from marquee investors led by overseas funds, including NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund and xMultiplied and domestic players, such as Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Aegis Investment Fund and Sambhavnath Investments as part of its pre-IPO round.

The investments have valued the company at ₹200 crore.

Earlier this month, the company firmed up plans to list on the SME exchange and appointed Beeline Capital Advisors as Merchant Bankers.

Vineet Arora, Managing Director, NAV Capital, said backed by strong management and promoters, Vinsys is an Indian Multinational in the making with offices spread across the globe.

Also read BYJU’S fundraise plans may see a setback post ED searches

Being an early-stage investor in such quality Indian companies aspiring to dominate the global stage, NAV Capital will create a substantial capital appreciation for our investors, he added.

NAV Capital Dubai is Investment Advisor to NAVESF.

Nikhil Chawla, co-founder, xMultiplied, said the company has also built a successful software development vertical, offering customised solutions to governments and corporates. Vinsys can capitalise on AI-based digitalisation of Indian enterprises, he said.

Also read: Fincare Small Finance Bank files draft IPO papers with SEBI

Vikrant Patil established Vinsys as a specialised training centre catering to a select group of IT clients. Over time, it evolved into India’s second-largest corporate training firm. It has trained over 800 professionals who hold certifications from major tech companies and institutions, including IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Autodesk, and Cisco.

With a track record of training over one million professionals worldwide, Vinsys is now focused on doubling its growth through acquisitions, specifically targeting corporate training and digital learning platforms.

For the fiscal year ended March, Vinsys achieved a revenue of ₹157 crore and a net profit of ₹16 crore.