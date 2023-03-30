Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHICL) has entered into a bancassurance partnership with UCO Bank for the distribution of health insurance products through the bank’s branches across the country.

This partnership will enable ABHICL to expand its national footprint by leveraging UCO Bank’s widely distributed network of 3,164 branches and reach out to more than 40 million of its Indian customers, the company’s press statement said.

With this association, the bank’s customers and employees will have access to the insurer’s comprehensive suit of health-first insurance solutions, such as incentivised wellness benefits of up to 100 per cent, Health Returns TM and chronic management program, Day-1 cover for asthma, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes; wellness coaching on nutrition and fitness, and mental health counselling, among others.

With this new partnership, ABHICL now has 17 bancassurance partners with over 80,000 direct selling agents, across the country.

“This partnership will help us strengthen our distribution network further and allow us to offer customised, cost-effective, and innovative advanced health insurance solutions to millions of UCO Bank customers across India,” Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, in the statement.