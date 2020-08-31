As moratorium ends, banks remain watchful, focus on loan restructuring

As the loan moratorium comes to an end on Monday, banks are keeping a close watch on their loan books and the focus is now on the contours of the debt restructuring package.

“The number of customers under moratorium has come down as customers with the ability to repay have paid back loans. But for the remaining, banks have to remain watchful,” said a banker who did not wish to be named, adding that in some cases there could be a demand for loans.

Crisil said the debt restructuring announced by the Reserve Bank of India can play a crucial role in supporting the credit profiles of mid-sized companies. An analysis by the agency of over 2,300 non-financial companies (from its rated portfolio) that availed of the moratorium revealed that 75 per cent of them are rated in the sub-investment grade.

“Companies falling in the low resilience sector will continue to remain under stress over the next two to three quarters,” it further said.

In the case of retail loans, job losses and wage cuts along with the continued economic slowdown could further impact asset quality. “With the moratorium ending in August, banks have accelerated collection efforts and to soon launch board-approved restructuring for retail loans with possibly high reliance on principal moratorium for the next six months,” said a note by Emkay Global Financial Services.

It said the moratorium rate for large banks is now estimated at 9-20 per cent while for private banks with high exposure to SMEs and micro finance, it is between 30 per cent and 50 per cent.

“Banks, in general, expect nearly 5-7 per cent of the systemic loans to be restructured, while some private banks may adopt an aggressive NPA recognition policy instead of restructuring, which will keep provisions elevated,” it further said.

Rise in NPA

Macro stress tests reported in the RBI’s July 2020 Financial Stability Report indicated that non-performing assets may rise 1.5 times above their March 2020 levels under the baseline scenario and by 1.7 times in a very severely stressed scenario.

“Regulatory dispensations that the pandemic has necessitated in terms of the moratorium on loan instalments, deferment of interest payments and restructuring may also have implications for the financial health of banks, unless they are closely monitored and judiciously used,” the RBI had said in its annual report 2019-20.