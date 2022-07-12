Banks’ body issues RFP for appointing firm to design, deliver leadership development programme

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has come out with a Request for Proposal (RFP) for appointing an agency/firm/ institution to design and deliver a leadership development programme for senior officers of public sector banks (PSBs).

The move comes at the behest of the newly created professional body Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which has been among other things tasked to help PSBs develop a robust leadership succession plan for top management positions that would arise in future through appropriate HR processes.

The objective is to develop future generation of leaders who are digitally savvy, strategic thinkers with capability to build highly collaborative teams and create a customer centric organisation that thrives in a very dynamic competitive environment.

The leadership development programme will be independent of the process of appointment of wholetime directors in PSBs.

The last date for submission of bids to the IBA is July 31. The bidder will be selected under the quality-cum-cost based system method with weightage of 80:20 (80 per cent for technical proposal and 20 per cent for financial proposal), the RFP issued by IBA said.

It maybe recalled that the mandated objective of the FSIB include training and development of managerial persons in nationalised banks, state-owned insurers and financial institutions in public sector.

The newly constituted FSIB has a much bigger mandate than the Banks Board Bureau, which has been subsumed into FSIB. The scope of FSIB now covers all financial sector entities under government control.