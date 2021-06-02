Central authority needed to vet write-off, compromise proposals: AIBEA

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has called for the setting up of a Central authority, comprising retired bankers with credit knowledge and integrity, under the auspices of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to vet the proposals for write-off and compromise.
The authorities or the Committees that have sanctioned loans must not have the powers to write-off the same, according to CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA. “The (public sector) banks are bleeding because of the problem of bad loans and huge write-offs and provisioning are being made year after year from out of the operating profits,” he said.
Also read: Delay in insolvency resolution continues to be cause for concern
As per the Association, in 2019, bad loan write-offs by banks amounted to ₹1,83,391 crore and the amount transferred from operating profits as provisions for bad loans/ NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) was at ₹2,29,852 crore.
Venkatachalam emphasised that all write-off proposals beyond a particular limit should be disposed off by the Central Authority constituted specifically for the purpose. Further, “compromise” proposals should be screened at the highest levels. He alleged that going by present day experience, these so-called “compromise proposals” are nothing but camouflage and cover-up of collusive acts.
“Willful bank loan default should be treated as a criminal offence… personal guarantees/ assets of the borrowers including directors of the corporate sector should be attachable for recovery of bank loan dues as has been held by the Supreme Court of India,” Venkatachalam said.
In a representation to the RBI’s committee on the functioning of Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), AIBEA said, “Looking to ARCs’ track record, recovery performance, and the loss borne by the banks on bad debts handled by ARCs, we are very clear that ARCs are not required but stringent laws should be enacted to recover all willful defaults at a relatively quick-time.”
Also read: Private sector banks increased share in deposits, credit at the cost of PSBs in FY21:
The Association suggested that banks should be banned from lending to a company or group of companies, which defaulted and whose account has become a NPA in a particular bank. “The loans of such groups in other banks should also be treated as NPA and should be recalled by the banks. This, we feel, would enable speedy recovery of willfully defaulted corporate loans,” Venkatachalam said.
The company or group of companies should not also be allowed to participate in the auction for purchase of assets of other defaulting company or group of companies that are brought through SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002) or ARCs.
The Association said in case of ARCs, as far as the Public Sector Banks are concerned, the amount of discount with which a bad loan is sold, the discounted amount should be replenished by the government of India as they are the primary owners of these banks.
Also read: Bank credit growth declines to 5.6 per cent in March
“The present system of sharing recovery on water-fall structure has to change. At present, ARC recovers first its legal and resolution expenses and then management fees and thereafter the recovery is shared in the agreed ratios. This needs to be changed to proportionate sharing of all the items so as to keep the ARC driving recovery,” Venkatachalam said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...